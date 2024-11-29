Volkswagen, Rivian Teaming Up on New Electric Golf

The ninth-generation Golf is coming... in 2029. After giving way to the ID.3, Volkswagen's famous compact car is set to make a comeback in a 100-percent electric version. The German automaker plans to definitively abandon the combustion engine for its flagship model. In a recent statement, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer confirmed the arrival of the new electric Golf, to be developed in partnership with Rivian.

Volkswagen and Rivian: a strategic partnership

Volkswagen is thus joining forces with Rivian to develop the next Golf. The partnership is part of a $5.8 billion joint venture to develop new electrical architecture and software for next-generation vehicles.

The ninth-generation Golf will be built on the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform), a wholly new architecture that will be the basis for several electric models.

It remains to be seen whether this electric Golf will make it across the Atlantic to North America.

The Volkswagen and Rivian logos | Photo: D.Boshouwers / Rivian

An iconic model for a new beginning

Volkswagen wants to launch its transformation of full-on electric mobility with an iconic product. “We've decided to start this journey with the Golf,” said Schäfer. The decision marks a turning point for the automaker as it looks to combine its historic expertise with EV specialist Rivian's technological skills.

Set to debut in… 2029

The new electric Golf will be a “mass-produced vehicle” but it isn’t expected until 2029. Until then, Volkswagen plans to update the ID.3 in 2026, with hardware improvements and a higher-quality interior. However, a period of overlap between the ID.3 and the electric Golf is also likely, which could reflect a gradual transition strategy.

The combustion engine stays in the game... for now

Although the Golf Mk9 will be fully electric, the current combustion-powered version will remain on the European market until 2035. That's when the European Union plans to ban the sale of cars emitting greenhouse gases.

Collaboration beyond the Golf

The benefits of Rivian's know-how in the EV field will go beyond the Golf. Schäfer also revealed that the Audi and Porsche brands will adopt the new EV architecture as early as 2027, with models covering all segments, including subcompacts.