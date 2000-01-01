Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

All-New 2022 Volkswagen Taos To Get an All-New Engine

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We now know a little more about Volkswagen’s future pocket crossover, thanks to the company’s U.S. division. The automaker has revealed a few details about the 4-cylinder turbo engine destined to be bolted under the hood of the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV, which will slot in under the Tiguan/ID.4 tandem in its lineup.

The EA211
The 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine (code name EA211) is an evolution of the 1.4L bloc currently in service aboard the Jetta. Delivering 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, the engine uses a few innovations to achieve optimal fuel economy.

Available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations, the new Taos will be equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel-drive versions, while a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will be the unit of choice for 4-wheel-drive versions. It's safe to assume the all-wheel-drive versions will be a little sportier.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile

One of the innovations brought in by the brand's engineers is to coat the cylinder liners with APS, a process designed to reduce friction with the pistons. A controlled cooling module warms the engine more quickly, while the variable turbine geometry is integrated into the engine turbo, making it more efficient in addition to providing higher boost pressure and avoiding the mass flow of the relief valve. Finally, the high-pressure injection system increases to 350 bar (instead of the current 200 bar), which reduces injection time, in addition to contributing to optimized mixture formation and lower particulate emissions.

2022 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos, the official unveiling of which is scheduled for October 13, will effectively take the place of the Golf in the brand's line-p, with the automaker already confirming the withdrawal of the compact after the 2021 model year, leaving the new-generation Golf GTI and Golf R as the only compact options here.

The Taos, we also know, will be based on the MQB platform used in all over the place within the Volkswagen lineup, but here it will be shorter than in the case of the Tiguan, by 11 inches. As for the design, it will be in the same vein as the brand's other SUVs. What's important here is the availability of an urban crossover, a model that was absent from Volkswagen's North American lineup.

2022 Volkswagen Taos, front
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, front
2022 Volkswagen Taos, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, rear
Photos:Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos prototype pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos

The new compact SUV Volkswagen’s been developing for the North American market now has a name: the Taos, destined to slot into the VW lineup under the Tiguan...

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Official, un-camouflaged images of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 have leaked out and are bouncing around the Web. The second electric model being produced by VW u...

An Update for the Volkswagen Tiguan in 2022

An Update for the Volkswagen Tiguan in 2022

Volkswagen is preparing an update of its most popular model across the planet, the Tiguan. The European version of the SUV should be presented before the end...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
Polestar Precept concept
Polestar Confirms Production Version of the P...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
75 Percent of Reservations for new Bronco wil...
Article
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe Review: So Long, Fa...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in ...
Video
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model S Plaid on the Laguna Seca
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 