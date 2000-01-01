We now know a little more about Volkswagen’s future pocket crossover, thanks to the company’s U.S. division. The automaker has revealed a few details about the 4-cylinder turbo engine destined to be bolted under the hood of the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV, which will slot in under the Tiguan/ID.4 tandem in its lineup.

The EA211

The 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine (code name EA211) is an evolution of the 1.4L bloc currently in service aboard the Jetta. Delivering 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, the engine uses a few innovations to achieve optimal fuel economy.

Available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations, the new Taos will be equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel-drive versions, while a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will be the unit of choice for 4-wheel-drive versions. It's safe to assume the all-wheel-drive versions will be a little sportier.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile

One of the innovations brought in by the brand's engineers is to coat the cylinder liners with APS, a process designed to reduce friction with the pistons. A controlled cooling module warms the engine more quickly, while the variable turbine geometry is integrated into the engine turbo, making it more efficient in addition to providing higher boost pressure and avoiding the mass flow of the relief valve. Finally, the high-pressure injection system increases to 350 bar (instead of the current 200 bar), which reduces injection time, in addition to contributing to optimized mixture formation and lower particulate emissions.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos, the official unveiling of which is scheduled for October 13, will effectively take the place of the Golf in the brand's line-p, with the automaker already confirming the withdrawal of the compact after the 2021 model year, leaving the new-generation Golf GTI and Golf R as the only compact options here.

The Taos, we also know, will be based on the MQB platform used in all over the place within the Volkswagen lineup, but here it will be shorter than in the case of the Tiguan, by 11 inches. As for the design, it will be in the same vein as the brand's other SUVs. What's important here is the availability of an urban crossover, a model that was absent from Volkswagen's North American lineup.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, front