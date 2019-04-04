Volkswagen Teases new GTI Ahead of Debut in Geneva

Volkswagen has confirmed it will debut the new Golf GTI at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show alongside the already-announced GDI variant; both have been highly anticipated since the eighth-generation edition of the popular Golf got its premiere last October.

The new Golf GTI will feature most of the technological upgrades being brought to the 8th-gen Golf. That includes VW’s Travel Assist that does some of the work steering, accelerating and braking on highways (at speeds up to 201 km/h), as well as the company’s Car2X communications system that actually communicates with other nearby vehicles and roadside architecture.

We don’t know precisely what the new GTI’s performance capabilities will be, Volkswagen contenting itself with saying “the GTI engine will exceed expectations”. There is speculation the output could be 242 or up to 255 hp; in either case that’s more than the current GTI’s 228 hp. Although, it still is less than the still highly-awaited new Golf R, set to deliver possibly 329 hp, if rumours are to be believed.

Stay tuned for more detailed information and images of the new VolkswagenGolf GTI at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

