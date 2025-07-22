Volvo warns of possible brake failure on its electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. The company has issued an urgent warning about a concerning issue with the braking system of its all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The warning follows a recall launched by the company on June 12 that targeted 11,469 vehicles. Owners could perform an update to fix the problem, but as of July 15, 1,000 of them had not yet done so.

This time, Volvo is being clearer and warning owners not to drive their vehicles if the update has not been installed.

The problem

If drivers use the regenerative braking function for one minute and 40 seconds consecutively, it can lead to a total loss of the vehicle's braking capacity.

Understandably, this can be a very serious problem, especially if it occurs while traveling at high speeds. According to Volvo, an incident of this nature has been confirmed and recorded.

Volvo Electric Vehicles Subject to Recall:

- C40: 2023

- EC40: 2025

- XC40: 2023–2024

Volvo Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles Subject to Recall: