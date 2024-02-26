• The Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will change names

Volvo says it will change the name of two of its electric models. The reason for jettisoning the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge names is simple: to harmonize their names with those of the brand's newer electric models, which have the letter E as the first denominator.

As of the 2025 model- year, the XC40 Recharge will thus become the EX40, the C40 Recharge answering to the name EC40.

These two EVs will sit alongside the EX90 and EX30 SUVs, both set to make their debut in Canada this year.

To clarify things, the letters EX will refer to electric SUVs, while the letters EC designate coupe-type SUVs. Elsewhere in the world, there's even the designation EM to refer to a minivan configuration.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Photo: D.Boshouwers

And in order to clearly differentiate the electric and ICE models in its lineup, Volvo is leaving the XC40 SUV untouched. So more mixing up the cariants for consumers. At the same time, the brand's plug-in hybrid models will retain the designations T6 or T8, depending on the power level they offer.

It should be noted that the changes are not specific to our market, but to the brand's global range. That's why we mentioned the EM90, which is currently only available in China.

The company has also announced a performance upgrade for the range-topping twin-engine versions of the EX40, but it remains to be seen if this will affect models sold here.

For 2024, then, the models will keep their names. We can expect an official change later this year for the 2025 model-year.