Volvo Cars Canada Introduces Complimentary Tow for Life

Volvo owners - no matter what vintage or model they drive – will benefit from roadside towing now available free of charge in Canada. Volvo Cars Canada announced the news today.

With road trip season fast approaching, Volvo is expanding its suite of complimentary services available to Canadians with “Tow for Life”. This service complements the free towing already provided to in-warranty customers via Roadside Assistance and works alongside existing complimentary warranties such as the Volvo Lifetime Replacement Parts & Labor Warranty.  

“At Volvo, it is important to us that we help our customers get the service they expect, when they need it. We are committed to providing all of our customers with expert service that includes genuine Volvo parts and repair methods. With Tow for Life, customers can get back on the road faster and feel confident in the safety of their vehicle.”

- Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada

Volvo launches new Tow for Life service
Photo: Volvo
Volvo launches new Tow for Life service

Towing is already included as part of a suite of roadside assistance services available during the car’s warranty period. Tow for Life ensures that owners of disabled, in or out-of-warranty Volvos are towed to an authorized Volvo retailer for diagnosis and repair. The service covers towing to the nearest Volvo Retailer, without cost to the customer for the first 50 kilometres. Volvo customers can call for help through Volvo On-Call or via Volvo Customer Care at 1 800-263-0475.

