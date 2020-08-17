Volvo is going full steam ahead in its transition to an all-electric lineup. A Volvo dealer document obtained by Automotive News reveals that the Swedish automaker plans to introduce five new electric vehicles within the next few years.

Automotive News further reports that the company’s will greatly ramp up production at its U.S. assembly plant in South Carolina to handle assembly of the new vehicles, with many more workers added to its workforce.

The document came out of a major dealer gathering held in Miami, Florida last week, and at which the company unveiled its plans to some 800 dealers from North and South America. The sources who spoke to Automotive News requested anonymity.

The news has not been confirmed by Volvo as yet.

According to those sources, the expected vehicles include two SUVs, one small and one large, as well as a sedan – yes, a sedan. The full-size SUV would be the designated replacement for the current XC90, and it should show up next year, probably looking at least somewhat like the Recharge concept Volvo presented last year. Expect the new EV to be sold alongside the gasoline-powered version, as we reported recently.

A sales target of 20,000 units has been set for next year.

Volvo Recharge concept, profile

All this leaves two new models still to be identified. These could take the form of sportier models under the guise of station wagons. No further details on these were released after the meeting.

Other vehicles are also said to be in the works, including an SUV that would fit between the XC60 and XC90. Updated variants of the plug-in hybrid versions of the S90 and XC90 were also presented to those in attendance at the Miami meeting.

Things will be bustling over at Volvo in the next few years, clearly. Remember that the company hopes to have completed its electric transition by the year 2030.

There’s no certainty that deadline will be met, of course. There are supply chain issues to be dealt with, and bumps on the road are a common occurrence when developing new models. Plus, right now, all over the industry, the average waiting period for customers who have reserved electric models is longer than it’s ever been. Demand outstripping supply is a nice problem for a manufacturer to have, but it’s still a problem…