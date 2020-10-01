Volvo has confirmed that it is working on a new SUV. The XC20, as it’s presumed it’s to be named, will be the first vehicle based solely on the new electric platform developed by the manufacturer, and would slot in, logically enough, under the XC40.

The Chinese conglomerate Geely (which owns Volvo) unveiled a structure built to handle only electric vehicles at the last Beijing Auto Show. The SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) was presented as part of a concept made by Lynk & Co., but in discussions with representatives of the Auto Express website, Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson admitted that his engineers were also working on Volvo models based on the SEA - and that the future small SUV was part of the plan.

“We will also use SEA…, for a smaller car, where I think it’s very practical and smart for us to share that, so we can have a cost structure for a smaller car that’s very competitive. It’s difficult to push the CMA platform [the XC40’s chassis], which is a combination platform for EVs and combustion-engined cars, further down. So if you want to do a smaller car than XC40 then SEA can do it. We will use it for that.” - Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo

The Volvo boss also confirmed that the planned “smaller car” would be a small SUV. He added that it had to present itself as a high-end product despite its size, and that it also had to be electric. In fact, this future vehicle, which Volvo has not yet confirmed will get the moniker XC20, is part of the company's electrification plan, which calls for half of its sales to consist of all-electric vehicles by 2025.

Clearly, the question is not whether an XC20 is coming, but when.

Less clear is whether it will be offered in North America. It’s reasonable to believe that it will, but when it comes to really small models, you just never know, so we’ll have to wait and see. Meantime, if you like the idea of a Volvo electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge is just around the corner.