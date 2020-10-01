Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Volvo Developing an Electric Small SUV, Likely to Be Called XC20

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volvo has confirmed that it is working on a new SUV. The XC20, as it’s presumed it’s to be named, will be the first vehicle based solely on the new electric platform developed by the manufacturer, and would slot in, logically enough, under the XC40.

The Chinese conglomerate Geely (which owns Volvo) unveiled a structure built to handle only electric vehicles at the last Beijing Auto Show. The SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) was presented as part of a concept made by Lynk & Co., but in discussions with representatives of the Auto Express website, Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson admitted that his engineers were also working on Volvo models based on the SEA - and that the future small SUV was part of the plan.

“We will also use SEA…,  for a smaller car, where I think it’s very practical and smart for us to share that, so we can have a cost structure for a smaller car that’s very competitive. It’s difficult to push the CMA platform [the XC40’s chassis], which is a combination platform for EVs and combustion-engined cars, further down. So if you want to do a smaller car than XC40 then SEA can do it. We will use it for that.”

- Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The future Volvo XC20 ?
Photo: Auto Express
The future Volvo XC20 ?

The Volvo boss also confirmed that the planned “smaller car” would be a small SUV. He added that it had to present itself as a high-end product despite its size, and that it also had to be electric. In fact, this future vehicle, which Volvo has not yet confirmed will get the moniker XC20, is part of the company's electrification plan, which calls for half of its sales to consist of all-electric vehicles by 2025.

Clearly, the question is not whether an XC20 is coming, but when.

Less clear is whether it will be offered in North America. It’s reasonable to believe that it will, but when it comes to really small models, you just never know, so we’ll have to wait and see. Meantime, if you like the idea of a Volvo electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge is just around the corner.

You May Also Like

Prone to Sudden Power Loss, Polestar 2 Being Recalled

Prone to Sudden Power Loss, Polestar 2 Being Recalled

The brand-new all-electric Polestar 2 is already subject to a first recall. The reported problem involves software that can cause the vehicle to stop unexpec...

An XC100 Electric SUV in Works at Volvo?

An XC100 Electric SUV in Works at Volvo?

The next generation of the Volvo XC90 SUV may be accompanied by an all-new coupe-style SUV from the Swedish brand, the XC100 Recharge. This new EV would foll...

2020 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

2020 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehi...

Here is the 4th edition of our annual Auto123.com Hybrid and Electric Car Guide! Here we take a look at the 2020 all-electric models available in Canada. Che...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda Refreshes Ridgeline for 2021
Article
First image of the 2022 Subaru BRZ
Subaru Previews the Next BRZ
Article
Patent for range extender for the Ford F-150 electric pickup
Ford is working on a range extender for its e...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5 Simple Ways To Help Your Dealership Stand Out Using Mobility Software
5 Simple Ways To Help Your De...
Video
Acura Will Present Next-Gen MDX Prototype on Oct. 14
Acura Will Present Next-Gen M...
Video
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 