The next two years are shaping up to be particularly busy for Volvo. This week, the company's CEO, Jim Rowan, and Sales Director, Bjorn Annwall, shared the brand's ambitious plans with dealers. As expected, electrification was at the heart of the discussions, with the announcement of a series of new models and vehicle updates planned for the next two years.

In all, ten vehicles will see the light of day, although some are already known, while others will probably not be marketed in North America.

Total electrification, not totally electric

This new wave of models is part of Volvo's revised strategy. Initially, the aim was to offer an all-electric range by 2030. However, this plan has been adjusted to aim for a globally electrified range, with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounting for 90-100% of global sales, with a few hybrid models remaining available to fill market gaps.

Volvo EX90 | Photo: Volvo

Some familiar faces

One already well-known flagship is the Volvo EX90. This mid-sized, three-row electric SUV is expected to offer a range of over 480 km. Already in production and available for pre-order, it is expected later this year.

Just below the EX90 is the EX60, based on the SPA3 platform, which will replace the Volvo XC60, currently available in plug-in hybrid and four-cylinder turbo petrol versions.

Volvo EX30 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The XC40 Recharge, meanwhile, looks ripe for transformation and will eventually be replaced by the new all-electric EX40. The EX30, arriving in dealerships across the country, is all set for 2025. At the same time, the EC40 will take the baton from the C40 Recharge model.

Finally, an updated XC90 will be offered for the 2025 model-year, although it will only be a plug-in hybrid, unlike the other all-electric models in the range.

An electric wagon?

Another interesting rumor is the return of a Volvo wagon. According to information shared at the dealer meeting, an EV60 Cross Country is in the pipeline. However, no confirmation of its worldwide availability has yet been made.

In addition, the ES90 model, already announced last year, is expected to be the brand's very first electric sedan.

These new vehicles will be powered by advanced electric motors, which will also equip some of Volvo's future plug-in hybrid models based on the SPA1 platform. Volvo also shared its goal of improving the efficiency of its electric motors, with a targeted efficiency of 93%, compared with 91% for current models.

Keeping pace

Although Volvo has modified its goal of an all-electric range by 2030, this doesn't mean that the brand is slowing down its efforts. On the contrary, the company is more focused than ever, with a defined plan and concrete actions already in place. That said, two years is a relatively short time for Volvo to achieve its stated goals.