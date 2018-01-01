Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A wedding saved by an F-150 hybrid

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The following story will become common over the next few years. For now, however, the event being brought to your attention for the sheer fun of it remains as fascinating as it is entertaining and it's Ford that is benefiting from this.

At the heart of the story in question is the company's best-selling model, the F-Series pickup truck. In fact, the hybrid version can, thanks to its ProPower Onboard equipment group, power a number of electrical devices, even a house for a few days. We saw the same kind of scenario in Texas during the cold wave there last winter.

Now, it's a wedding that has been saved thanks to the F-150. No, the couple weren't in the middle of a fight. It’s rather a major power failure that occurred during the ceremony, spoiling the festivities. Fortunately, two guests, Ford employees, took advantage of their F-150 PowerBoost to come to the rescue.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
What's interesting is that this story reached social media thanks to Ford CEO Jim Farley. Quite naturally, the latter grabbed the buck to enjoy free publicity by sharing the footage recorded by one of the wedding guests. Ironically, the ceremony took place not far from Ford's headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The maximum power capacity available with the F-150 PowerBoost is 7.2 kW. As standard, it comes with 2.0 kW in the gasoline versions and 2.4 kW with the electrified model. Of course, with the all-electric Lightning version, arriving next year, the same capacity of 2.4 kW will be standard, but it will be possible to add more with 9.6 kW, as well as two additional outlets, 120V in the bed, just like a 240V outlet as well.

 

You May Also Like

Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning

Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning

During a visit to the complex where the Ford F-150 Lightning will be assembled, Joe Biden used executive privilege, so to speak, to test drive the model. Mos...

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Genius?

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Gen...

Ford is out to make a splash with the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular pickup truck. Does the model represent a flash of gen...

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for its electric F-150

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for i...

According to an anonymous internal source, Ford plans to being back the Lightning name to designate the electric version of its future electric F-150. The na...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
Hyundai unveils North American Version of the...
Article
Genesis GV60
Genesis Unveils its First Electric SUV, the GV60
Article
2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
The Kia Sorento PHEV is here
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 