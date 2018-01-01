A wedding saved by an F-150 hybrid

The following story will become common over the next few years. For now, however, the event being brought to your attention for the sheer fun of it remains as fascinating as it is entertaining and it's Ford that is benefiting from this.

At the heart of the story in question is the company's best-selling model, the F-Series pickup truck. In fact, the hybrid version can, thanks to its ProPower Onboard equipment group, power a number of electrical devices, even a house for a few days. We saw the same kind of scenario in Texas during the cold wave there last winter.

Now, it's a wedding that has been saved thanks to the F-150. No, the couple weren't in the middle of a fight. It’s rather a major power failure that occurred during the ceremony, spoiling the festivities. Fortunately, two guests, Ford employees, took advantage of their F-150 PowerBoost to come to the rescue.

What's interesting is that this story reached social media thanks to Ford CEO Jim Farley. Quite naturally, the latter grabbed the buck to enjoy free publicity by sharing the footage recorded by one of the wedding guests. Ironically, the ceremony took place not far from Ford's headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The maximum power capacity available with the F-150 PowerBoost is 7.2 kW. As standard, it comes with 2.0 kW in the gasoline versions and 2.4 kW with the electrified model. Of course, with the all-electric Lightning version, arriving next year, the same capacity of 2.4 kW will be standard, but it will be possible to add more with 9.6 kW, as well as two additional outlets, 120V in the bed, just like a 240V outlet as well.