At Speedy, we know how important regular oil changes are to the life and performance of your vehicle. Engine oil plays a number of important roles. It lubricates the engine's internal components, reduces wear, regulates temperature to prevent overheating, and keeps everything running smoothly.

Over time, however, it accumulates contaminants such as particles and dirt. All of this eventually affects its efficiency. If the oil is not changed, the metal parts rub against each other, causing significant wear that can seriously damage the engine in the long run. By changing the oil regularly, you can extend the life of your engine and help reduce fuel consumption. A well-lubricated engine runs more efficiently.

That's why it's important to change your oil regularly.

What's more, with our climate's distinct seasonal temperature changes, it's crucial to select an appropriate oil type for winter and a different one for summer, just as we recommend in our guidance. With the cold season upon us, it's time to think about your vehicle's engine oil.

When should I change my oil?

Mechanic changing engine oil | Photo: Speedy

Apart from the fact that you need to change your oil after a certain amount of wear or kilometres driven, there are certain signs that can indicate that it's time to act. At Speedy, we have identified five warning signs.

Increased fuel consumption: If your vehicle consumes more fuel than usual, it may be a sign that the engine is inadequately lubricated, requiring prompt attention. A low oil level: If you check the dipstick and notice that the level is low, it's probably time to add or change the oil. A black, dirty oil colour: Clean oil is light golden and transparent. If it has turned dark, it has lost its lubricating properties. An oil warning light on the dashboard: this often indicates insufficient oil pressure, often caused by oil that is too old or in insufficient quantity. High mileage since last oil change: Most manufacturers recommend an oil change every 5,000 to 10,000 miles. Be vigilant and diligent.

Steps to a successful oil change

Whether you're ready to act or unsure of how to proceed, Speedy is here to help.

There are several important steps to performing an oil change. First, the vehicle must be placed on a level surface, ideally slightly elevated, to facilitate access to the oil sump under the engine. Once the oil cap is removed, the used oil is drained into a container. Next, replace the oil filter. This is an important step because it traps and holds particles and protects the engine from contaminants.

When adding oil, it's important to choose the right motor oil. The type is usually specified in the owner's manual. If in doubt, we can advise you as each vehicle is different.

Additionally, it is advisable to adjust the tire pressure, check other fluid levels such as coolant and brake fluid, and inspect components like windshield wipers and lights to ensure comprehensive vehicle care.

Frequency and types of additional maintenance

Oil change intervals depend on the type of oil used: synthetic oils last longer, while conventional oils require more frequent oil changes. In addition, several factors influence the frequency of oil changes, such as driving style (frequent city driving, long trips, etc.) and weather conditions.

Why trust your vehicle's oil change to us?

Although some owners change their vehicle's oil themselves, there are many advantages to bringing your vehicle to a Speedy professional. For example, our specialists will perform a complete undercarriage inspection, including a check of the bellows, steering and suspension components, and seals. These preventative inspections can identify potential problems before they become costly, offering not only peace of mind but also potential savings. These may seem like small things, but they make a big difference in vehicle safety and efficiency.

Regular oil changes are vital for maintaining both the performance and longevity of your vehicle. By trusting us with this essential service and being attentive to the indicators that a change is needed, you ensure the preservation of your vehicle’s value. Our experts are ready to recommend the most suitable oil for your specific model and advise on additional maintenance to keep your vehicle running at its best.