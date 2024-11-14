All of the pre-winter vehicle inspections are important. But if there's one that stands out as crucial, it's the suspension and steering components.

In fact, your vehicle's suspension plays a critical role in its comfort, control and safety. This is especially important in the winter, when road conditions in Quebec can be particularly harsh.

The suspension's role is to absorb shocks and vibrations to provide better grip and control on the road. With extreme cold, salt and frost, many environmental factors can affect the performance of suspension components. That's why we at Speedy believe that pre-winter steering and suspension maintenance is even more essential to face the rigors of winter.

How it works

A vehicle's suspension consists of a set of springs, shock absorbers and struts that work together to absorb shocks caused by road irregularities such as potholes, cracks or ice patches.

The work of all the systems' components keeps the tires in contact with the road, guaranteeing better grip, which is essential for effective steering and braking. Steering, now often electrically assisted, improves the vehicle's manoeuvrability, especially at low speeds when parking. Its connection to the suspension must be highly effective. The two work hand in hand.

When these systems are in good condition, they contribute to a smooth, stable ride.

This stability is even more important in winter, when snow, ice and rough roads can make driving dangerous. A well-functioning suspension helps absorb shocks and maintain traction, reducing the risk of skidding and losing control.

How to Tell If Your Vehicle's Suspension Is Tired

There are several relatively easy-to-detect signs that can tell you if your vehicle's suspension or steering is showing signs of wear and tear that could threaten your safety. When in doubt, our experts are on hand to diagnose the problem. To help you see things more clearly, your Speedy Specialist has put together a list of five things to look for to find out if a potential problem is lurking.

Steering wheel vibration: If your steering wheel shakes or vibrates while you're driving, it could mean that the tires need to be balanced or that suspension components are worn out. Difficulty steering: Stiff or heavy steering, especially in cold weather, could indicate a problem with the power steering or suspension. Pulling to one side: If your vehicle has a tendency to pull to one side or the other when driving or braking for no apparent reason, this may be a sign of an alignment or suspension problem. This misalignment can cause uneven tire wear, which affects traction. Loose or floating steering: Loose or floating steering can indicate worn shock absorbers or other parts that reduce vehicle stability. If there seems to be a delay between the movement of the steering wheel and the response of your vehicle, many parts probably need to be replaced. Clunking or metallic noise: If you hear an unusual noise, especially when driving over bumps or potholes, it could be a sign of damaged or loose suspension components.

Speedy reminds you that these are not to be taken lightly. If you experience any of these problems, we recommend that you consult an automotive suspension specialist to avoid more serious and costly breakdowns.

Winter Preventive Maintenance

So how do you prepare your vehicle for winter? The first step is to make an appointment with one of our specialists. A suspension inspection can make a big difference, especially before the winter season. Our technicians will check the condition of the shocks, springs and suspension arms, and recommend replacement of worn or damaged parts only when necessary.

Wheel alignment is also recommended to ensure good road holding and prevent premature tire wear.

Speedy Auto Service centres offer comprehensive suspension maintenance and replacement services, including shock and strut replacement, wheel alignment, lubrication of power steering components and inspection of other suspension parts. This type of maintenance is essential to ensure safe driving and keep you safe, especially in the winter when roads can be slippery and take you by surprise.

Advantages of a good suspension in winter

With a suspension in good condition, your vehicle will offer you:

- Better stability: a suspension in good condition improves the stability of the vehicle, reducing the risk of skidding on slippery surfaces.

- Greater comfort: the suspension absorbs shocks caused by potholes and bumps. This makes for a more comfortable ride, even in the worst conditions.

- Reduced tire wear: Proper alignment and functional suspension ensure even tire wear, extending tire life and improving winter’s grip.

- Optimized braking performance: With a stable suspension, the tires maintain better contact with the road, optimizing braking efficiency, which is crucial on slippery roads.

Conclusion

To cope with winter conditions in Quebec, it's essential to have a vehicle with a good suspension system. By paying attention to warning signs and having your vehicle serviced regularly by Speedy, you'll not only ensure a comfortable ride, but also the safety of all your passengers.

Don't wait for the first signs of trouble; make an appointment with your nearest Speedy Service centre.