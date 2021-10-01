Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Wireless Apple CarPlay Can be Added on Some 2020, 2021 Infiniti Vehicles

Owners of certain 2020 and 2021 Infiniti vehicles equipped with the Apple CarPlay app will like this: the company has just announced an offer of a free update that will allow them to connect wirelessly to the app.

The models eligible for the update are the Q50 sedan, Q60 coupe and the QX50 and QX80 SUVs of the 2020 and 2021 model-years. All of these models already offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but accessing them requires a wire connection. With this upgrade, Apple phone owners can do away with the wire.

Installation of the upgrade should take less than an hour at the dealership. Infiniti says it's free and can be done until March 31, 2022.

Photo: D.Boshouwers
As to whether the company plans to offer the same type of update for Android Auto, a spokesperson on the U.S. side told Autoblog that "Infiniti is looking at Android Auto for future vehicle integration."

We contacted Infiniti Canada to find out more about the procedure for the update here, and the news is good: the free update will be available at Canadian dealerships, confirmed Douâa Jazouli, Manager, Product and Technology Communications for Infiniti Canada.

Photo: Infiniti
