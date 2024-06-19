Apple Shares More Features of Next-Gen Apple CarPlay

We recently reported on new features Apple announced for the next generation of its CarPlay application, which has been integrated in vehicles on the market for almost 10 years now.

This week some more detail has emerged the next version being prepared by Apple, as reported by The Verge.

For starters, we learn that the system will only work wirelessly. In some vehicles, it is still necessary to connect it physically; this will no longer be necessary, according to The Verge.

The second element, which we mentioned previously, is that Apple CarPlay will be able to display on screens other than the vehicle's multimedia system on the centre console) - if the manufacturer allows, of course.

This means, for example, that the instrument cluster displaying driving information in front of the steering wheel can also be supported by Apple CarPlay. It will be possible to configure the interface show different data as desired.

The interface of the Apple CarPlay, in an Aston Martin vehicle | Photo: Apple

One of the images shared, of the interior of an Aston Martin vehicle, shows the cover of the album linked to the piece of music playing on the audio system. On another image, the Porsche logo is clearly visible. Those automakers will be the first to integrate the new-generation Apple CarPlay.

On the Porsche dashboard, we can see that the system is present on all three of the vehicle's screens, including in front of the passenger seat.

The interface of the Apple CarPlay, in a Porsche vehicle | Photo: Apple

What this means is that the system will have access to the vehicle's data to be able to display items such as speed or other information.

Apple Carplay's functions will also be divided into different levels of user interface. The first will handle information contained on the phone, but which can be sent to different screens in the car, such as a Spotify playlist or a map for navigation.

A second level of user interface can be managed directly in the vehicle, such as turn signal display and odometer. A third, local level of interface will control the gauges, whose appearance can be customized by the manufacturers. There will be some harmony in the display, however, as Apple will continue to use the San Francisco display font.

Manufacturers concerned about giving too much space and control to Apple CarPlay could also benefit from a fourth UI level, this one to manage their own interface.

It remains to be seen what form all this will take, and a test drive of a model equipped with it will be necessary for a more complete assessment. One thing's for sure, though – we can expect a fightback from Google and Android Auto.

At a time when some manufacturers are leaving Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the sidelines, we also learned, via a study, that one in three car buyers would consider not choosing a model that doesn't offer one of these applications.