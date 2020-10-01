Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Yokohama Launches Winter Travel Campaign for Canadians

From Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc.

As we wrap up a year where Canadians were asked to be safe, limit their travels and adapt to a “new normal,” Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc. is encouraging Canadians to explore, get back to normal and stay safe with a series of short videos to promote winter road travel.

“2020 has been challenging but winter brings out the adventurousness in Canadians and provides the perfect time to get back to normal. Winter is the perfect time for Canadians to be normal, because it’s what we do every year — we venture out on seemingly unnavigable roads to indulge our winter recreation passions, and we do it safely, thanks to sure-footed specially-engineered winter tires.”

- Diana Colosimo, Brand Development Manager for Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc.

Photo: Yokohama
“Explore This Winter”

Go and play outside!
To inspire Canadians in their winter travels, Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc. has produced a trio of short videos promoting the way families can reconnect this winter, opening up possibilities to move away from the current restrictions of urban life, and the ability to arrive wherever we’re heading safely.

The campaign to promote the “new normal” includes 45-second videos titled “Explore This Winter,” “Get Back to Normal” and “Staying Safe,” and will reach out through social media channels, as well as on corporate and retail websites.

Photo: Yokohama
“Get Back to Normal”
Photo: Yokohama
“Staying Safe”

