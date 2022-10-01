Nissan’s luxury brand has two big-ticket items it’s adding to its lineup in 2021. Infiniti is rolling out this year the revised three-row QX60 crossover (which has yet to be officially unveiled) and the all-new 2022 QX55. The two models will serve to re-energize a roster that needed re-energizing.

To introduce what is in essence a sleeker, coupe-style version of the existing Infiniti QX50, the Canadian division of the Japanese automaker invited a few members of the automotive press to drive its new crossover coupe and see, or at least begin to see, what we’re getting with this model fairly explicitly inspired by the 2003 Infiniti FX, the first true SUV to prioritize the sporty aspect over its utility side.

To keep you on your toes until our more-comprehensive review coming very soon, here are 10 things most worth knowing about this new Infiniti QX55 coupe-style crossover.

1. A successful design

Let's start with the obvious: the design department's savvy work. In general terms, the changes made to the QX50’s exterior design to render it sleeker and more aerodynamic aren’t all that major, but they definitely create a distinct appearance. I really like the simplified window lines, and ditto for the darkened front details, 20-inch wheels and even the rear end of the vehicle with its exclusive LED lights and repositioned license plate. And dressed up, that is, with the Slate Grey colouring ($750) and the two-tone red and black interior ($350), the first impression is really successful.