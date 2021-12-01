Safe to say, the Ford Mustang doesn't really need any more introduction. The iconic ponycar has lived advanced the years and decades with panache, although its glorious adventure may be coming to an end with the spectre of electrification looming across the globe.

Not convinced of that? There's a new, different kind of Mustang at Ford dealers these days – if you can find one of course. Except it’s an SUV, and it’s all -electric, and it’s practical, comfortable and. But it’s also fast enough from a standing start to do justice to the nameplate, even if it lacks the roar we’re used to from a Mustang.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover has come to do battle with a certain Tesla Model Y, not to mention others such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and still-to-come Kia EV6 and Nissan Ariya. But in the latter part of the year, the Mach-E roster gained an additional member, the GT Performance Edition. With a name like that, you can guess the concept, and sure enough this is the most dynamic model in the lineup. I was able to test drive it for a few days this fall, when fair to say it was likely a lot warmer outside than it is now.

Photo: V.Aubé Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, GT badging

Nice touches

To my eye, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is more attractive than the other versions of the model. The 20-inch multi-spoke wheels fill out the wheel arches much better with a revised Brembo braking system and its red painted calipers, not to mention the added aerodynamic appendages that give it a more serious look. Then there's the colour - Cyber Orange – there to make the electric performance crossover the centre of attention every time you step out in it.

The “grille” of this EV is GT-exclusive, and it even gets a badge that’s illuminated at night. In back there are GT letters in the middle of the rear hatch, a detail that distinguishes this electrified hot rod from other Mach-Es.

Inside, the GT variant doesn't vary much from what you get in other Mach-Es. In terms of space, the Mach-E is squarely a compact SUV. I should mention the presence of a motor on each axle doesn't affect the interior volume or even that of the two trunks. So there's still 822 litres in the back and 140 litres under the front hood, usable for things like a container of windshield washer fluid and a snow brush.

Photo: V.Aubé Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, interior

The fact that the Mustang Mach-E GT is a bit “stretched” in terms of proportions is a good thing; the two rows are welcoming for two adults in front and two adults and a child in back. The glass roof further helps make it feel like you're sitting in a spacious cabin, while the flat floor in the back makes it a more pleasant experience sitting in the middle seat. Your kid will be happy.

Behind the wheel

I admit, I was expecting a slightly rougher ride in the GT version, partly due to the presence of those 20-inch wheels and the sharper character of what is a sporty car disguised as a crossover. But to my surprise, the “bigger’ Mach-E is very comfortable. The suspension does a great job of cushioning the blos delivered by the road and the seats are equally as plush. What's more, those first-row sport seats are better equipped to hold passengers in corners that are approached with purpose.

However, it's the drivetrain that really gets the attention here. With 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque available to you, putting your right foot to the floor is a bracing, exhilarating experience. And I would add that, crucially, the dual powertrains keep the vehicle on the straight and narrow.

But while the Mustang Mach-E GT is absolutely a lot of fun to drive, it's not yet a replacement for the legendary Mustang in car-loving hearts like mine. Sure, acceleration is insane and the four-wheel drive is very effective, but there’s a eerie absence of the throaty sound of the pony car’s 5.0L V8.

Photo: V.Aubé Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, profile

Of the three modes offered - Whisper, Engage and Unbridled - it's the last that proves to be the most interesting, as it delivers the closest approximation to actual sporty driving. The artificial sound activated via the touchscreen is certainly “muscular”, but some will find that just plain silly, and anyways it will never replace the rumble of the 5.0L Coyote V8. Sorry, Ford, the magic of electronics doesn't yet offer the same level of adrenaline as in the gas-powered coupe.

Still, in Unbridled mode, the steering stiffens and the powertrain is relaxed, which can even cause the four wheels to spin on wet roads. I can confirm, ahem, that this is possible. Despite the heavy weight of this electric crossover, which starts at but is not limited to 2,232 kg, Mach-E GT moves very easily in a straight line, while more winding roads are not a problem, as long as you respect the laws of physics.

Unfortunately, I did find the one-pedal mode too aggressive during deceleration. Maybe an update could fix this by adding an intermediate mode? Just a suggestion.

The only other drawback with this $88,000-plus GT edition - aside from the price, you might say, with good reason - is its range. At this price, EV drivers have every right to expect solid range, but Ford delivers only 418 km. And let me tell you, that range drops very quickly if you're not careful. Sadly, that's the price you pay for driving such a high-performance car.

For those who are interested, I averaged 28.8 kWh/100 km, which is high compared to many more-sedate EVs but lower than what I got earlier in 2021 with a two-wheel drive version of the Mach-E.

Photo: V.Aubé Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, trois quarts arrière

The last word

More powerful, more fun, and certainly more compelling in terms of handling than other versions of the model, the 2021 Mach-E GT Performance Edition loses points for its lacklustre range (by 2022 standards), but that's the reality of more-explosive electric models.

Otherwise, at the risk of repeating myself, the GT badge is a nice nod to its gasoline-powered ancestor, but for me and many pony car fans, nothing can replace the vibrations of a V8 engine.

We like

Surprising comfort

Impressive acceleration

Nice initial quality

We like less

Limited rear vision

Data screen behind the wheel is less visible

Reduced range

Photo: V.Aubé Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, front