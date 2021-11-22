Photo: Auto123 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, profile

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is an imposing vehicle, to say the least. The current third-generation model hit the market in early 2019, with the mission to compete against large luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Sport and BMW X5.

Mercedes GLE Coupe, just to be different

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is, in a nutshell, the slightly sportier version of the GLE. The difference with the “regular” Mercedes GLE is apparent in its bodywork, which adopts a much more aggressive shape at the rear, sacrificing some rear seat height, trunk space and versatility in in the service of a slanted roofline.

Also in a nutshell, the GLE Coupe is Mercedes’ riposte to the BMW X6, both of them vying in a segment frequented by shoppers for whom appearance and exclusivity may slightly trump practicality. Other rivals in this rather particular segment are the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Photo: Auto123 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, front

Design

The design of the Mercedes GLE follows the general idea we see on all SUVs produced by the German manufacturer. Basically, there's no doubt as to its family origins. The link with the GLC is clear, even if its larger dimensions give it a lot more presence. Spanning to five meters in overall length, the GLE is distinguished by at the front by a huge rounded grille with an oversized Silver Star in the middle, a muscular and sporty profile that actually masks its large dimensions but is dominated by that hump-backed roof, and a rear portion that defines our GLE coupe model well.

The “smaller” wheels are 20 inches in diameter, and know that the vehicle can be equipped with huge 22-inch rollers on AMG versions. Be careful, though, to make the right compromise choice between looks and comfort. If you're driving in Germany, bigger wheels are no problem, but given the state of our roads here in Canada, they’re a choice you may regret

Under the hood

We drove the GLE 450 with an inline 6-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 362 hp, backed up by a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system. The 9-speed automatic transmission (9G-TRONIC) and all-wheel drive (4MATIC) are also standard, as in the rest of the GLE range.

Taken together the package is very consistent and the vehicle drives with a smoothness worthy of the prestige associated with the brand.

Photo: Auto123 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, front end

A hybrid? Technically, yes

Mercedes' micro-hybrid system, and the EQ-Boost designation seen on several models, underscores the manufacturer's desire to work on improving fuel economy while enhancing performance. A small electric motor delivering 21 hp thus assists the combustion engine for short periods.

In practice, we’re far from an electric vehicle, and not even that close to a real hybrid system, but hey, this system does allows you to move the vehicle over very short distances - a few centimeters or even more! - without the intervention of the combustion engine. Mostly, though, it makes stops and starts much smoother than you might find in competing models. Accelerations are also more vigorous thanks to its support.

But despite its small size, this electric motor helps the big, hump-backed GLE 450 deliver more-than-reasonable fuel consumption totals. During our test drive spanning just over 400 km, which took place in the middle of winter with temperatures sometimes reaching -28°C and which included two separate snowstorms over the course of a week, our GLE Coupe only consumed 13.1L/100 km. Something several less-powerful and lighter 4-cylinder SUVs could only dream of achieving! Plus, we're quite confident that in summer, fuel consumption could be around 10L/100 km. For such an engine and vehicle size, that's quite a feat.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, interior (AMG version)

The interior

Inside the GLE, you'll find the usual Mercedes-Benz dual-screen display (touchscreen in the centre only), which integrates well into the cabin and is very easy to use thanks to the touchpad located between the two seats and another touchpad on the right side of the steering wheel.

In terms of tech, occupants benefit from the voice-activated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system. As you can guess, this system was built to enhance the experience inside the vehicle. During our week-long test drive, we had a lot of fun talking to it, and it’s very helpful, much like Apple's Siri, in giving you access to almost every function in the vehicle. Ask it to adjust seats, temperature or music, or to search for destinations, and it will do it. It's a great service, especially since physically navigating Mercedes' systems is rather complex and requires you to take your eyes off the road a lot, which is definitely not recommended.

Versatility is another strong point of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which features a 60/40 split second row of seats. With the coupe model, the curvature of the roof doesn't particularly hinder entry and exit from the vehicle. Once seated, the rear passengers enjoy great comfort... much more than in a BMW X6.

The size of the GLE's trunk is another of its strengths, because with an impressive capacity of between 655 and 1,790 litres (seats up or down) for the coupe, there's plenty of room. The regular GLE is even more generous in terms of cargo space, offering either 855 or 2,055 litres depending on the configuration of the rear seats.

Photo: Auto123 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, three-quarters front

The ride

You either like or dislike the coupe's styling; it's down to your tastes and needs. As for the engine, we’ve had occasion to drive several versions, from the 350 to the AMG 43, 53 and 63 versions, and in our opinion, if you're looking for a smooth-riding vehicle suited to Canadian roads, the 350 version would be more than enough. It's the least powerful engine, but it moves the GLE with enough confidence and comfort, while being frugal, and it would be our choice.

Of course, with Mercedes-Benz, you're not off the hook even if you take the least-expensive engine configuration, because the long list of options will be waiting for you around the corner and won't spare your bank account.

The regular GLE 350 starts at $72,600, while the GLE 450 coupe starts at $86,600 - and the heated steering wheel isn't even standard. But hey, if you know what to expect, if you're willing to play the Mercedes game, you'll be pleased, because the vehicle is really fun to live with.

As I mentioned above, we had two snowstorms in the same week during our time with the GLE Coupe, and the first one left us with over 25 cm of snow on the ground. Despite the exemplary work of the four-wheel drive system, we hated driving the GLE in the snow! It wasn't the vehicle's fault, but the Pirelli Scorpion tires it came with spoiled our entire experience. These tires were not adapted to our vehicle, which skidded whenever it could. Even when braking in a straight line at less than 40 km/h, the ABS was activated by the pressure of the brake pedal. In short, proof that tires on a vehicle are not to be taken lightly.

Photo: Auto123 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe, wheel

We like

Luxury on board

Smooth and pleasant engine

Cabin rich in technology

Comfort on board

We like less

Technology sometimes complicated to handle

For the price, too may items remain optional

The competition

Audi Q8

Volvo XC90

Land Rover Discovery

Range Rover Sport

BMW X6

Genesis GV80

Porsche Cayenne