2022 Volkswagen Taos Review: Winter Wonderland

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

Our brief first drive in 2021 of the new Volkswagen Taos left us with a positive impression, overall. But given that VW’s newest and smallest SUV is, according to the folks behind it, designed and built for North America, it seemed a good idea to put it to a fuller test with snow on the ground and temperatures south of zero. I used the Christmas break to poke and prod from top to bottom what is in essence the model taking the spot in the VW lineup of the Golf SportWagen.

A sporty look, but it will cost you

Once again, our tester was the highest-ranking member of the Taos lineup. The Highline trim lords it over the Trendline (MSRP, $26,695) and Comfortline ($32,395), and it sells for $36,695. Throw in the beloved fees, and you have a vehicle that costs just over $40,000, not counting taxes. Include those and you’re talking about a bill of close to $50,000. That’s not chopped liver for a pocket crossover.

What you get for that is a sporty-looking small crossover, enhanced by the optional wheels ($500) that wonderfully fill in the space beneath the wheel arches. Mind you, if you want to save a bit of money and enjoy bit more comfort, the Highline version’s standard 18-inch wheel are plenty sufficient (base versions of the Taos get 17-inch wheels).

I like the illuminated band traversing front grille, which makes its presence known come evening - it’s a detail reserved for the Highline – and I also approve of the glossy black finish in front. The rest of the vehicle's skirt is made of matte black plastic, while at the rear, a fake diffuser is inserted between the two fake exhaust pipes, a trend increasingly observed in the industry... as if manufacturers were ashamed of their “polluting” vehicles.

Volkswagen quality

Those used to VWs won't be disoriented by the layout of and assorted plastics in the cabin. There are a few differences with the outgoing Golf, but overall, the Taos' interior is a nice place to spend time, especially with all the technological paraphernalia deployed in the Highline. It includes, for example, the optional Driving Assistance Package ($1,000) with dynamic road sign display, remote start, adaptive cruise control with stop/start function and a lane tracking system with traffic jam assist and emergency assist function.

The two-tone leather seats are also nicely made and keep you nicely in place when cornering, although we're some ways from the bolt-on, wrap-around buckets found in the Golf GTI. In back, there's enough room for two kids, or even two adults thanks to the seatback that reclines backwards for added comfort.

Even further back, the space in the trunk is par for the segment at 790 litres, which actually gets pretty darn close to the 875 litres of the Mazda CX-5, a compact SUV remember. (Meanwhile, the Tiguan compact SUV is considered larger in the trunk with 1,065 litres). I did note that the Taos’ rear seats when folded do not create a fully flat floor with the rest of the cargo area, but then again, it’s not alone in that regard.

Behind the wheel

The first thing you notice when you get into the Taos – well I did anyways - is how big the steering wheel is. It's not unpleasant - far from it - but small hands may find it big to grip. On the other hand, the steering wheel ergonomics are excellent thanks to the flattened base and the layout of the controls on either side of the steering column.

I would have liked to have paddles for shifting gears - especially in this case with the presence of a dual-clutch transmission that's quicker than the automatic unit that comes with the front-wheel-drive version - but that's not the purpose of this vehicle, which is more family-oriented than sporty. So you have to use the gearbox lever to shift the gears yourself.

The steering is light in the city and gets heavier on the highway, but the sportiness is not in the same area code as that of Volkswagen’s truly sporty cars. The chassis is as stiff as you could wish and the suspension is perfectly calibrated for a comfortable ride and handling ratio, but the dual-clutch transmission left me wanting more here.

While upshifts are very effective (especially in Sport mode), downshifts are much less convincing, especially when you put the gearbox lever in manual mode. There's an unpleasant delay when performing this manoeuvre, in contrast with the GTI. Best to let the drivetrain work on its own without rushing it. The same applies in the city: too much pressure on the right pedal will have a "catapult" effect on the vehicle, which may even bother passengers if they’re getting jolted back and fro.

As for the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, its power (158 hp and 184 lb-ft) is sufficient for this type of vehicle, which will mostly be used in urban areas. That said, the few passes I made on the highway were just fine, proving once again that German manufacturers’ ultimate litmus test for its vehicles is if they doesn’t embarrass themselves on the speed-limitless Autobahn.

Mind you, the Taos is not likely to be seen very often in Europe - the model is an exclusively American affair.

In the end, my fuel consumption was around 9.1L/100 km, slightly higher than the 8.5 L/100 km calculated by the Canadian EnerGuide. To be fair this is an acceptable result given the effects of the winter conditions (heating, skidding, etc.) on my Taos’ performance.

The last word

Our second time around confirmed what we noted the first time around: The Taos is fun to drive, has plenty of room for a family of four, and isn't too gas-guzzling. As well, the Taos is pretty well put-together for a non-luxury (I can’t really use the term ‘affordable’ here) crossover.

But. While the Taos does deliver car-like handling, I can't help but compare it to the Golf SportWagen, which is no longer offered (since the 2019 model year), Volkswagen having decided to offer only the Golf GTI and Golf R in North America. The compact family car is (sadly) a concept of the past; these days, it's crossovers (like the Taos) that are in demand, and frankly adds are that the smallest of Volkswagen's SUVs will make for plenty of happy owners in Canada, no matter how much we cry over the spilt milk that is the compact car. For those doing the crying, the manufacturer does have in its offering the Jetta, the latest car available on this side of the Atlantic.

We like

The European look

Quality of construction

The driving pleasure

We like less

The performance of the gearbox

Soundproofing not quite up to the level of what you’re paying for here

The engine is sluggish (during strong acceleration)

The competition

