2024 Volkswagen Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

With Volkswagen’s ID. EV program gaining seemingly gaining steam by the year – VW, of course, having to keep with the electrification trend happening across the auto landscape – expect a heavy emphasis on those models as we head into the 2024 model-year. However, VW hasn’t forgotten its roots, and their gas-only models – especially their cars – are also getting some enhancements for 2024. THE PASSENGER CARS Volkswagen Jetta

2023/24 Volkswagen Jetta Photo: D.Boshouwers

The standard Jetta sees no change for 2024, with the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trims all returning unchanged. Power for all trims comes courtesy a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. You can have either a 6-speed manual transmission or 8-speed auto. Versions of the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta offered in Canada: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Specifications sheet of the 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Specifications sheet of the 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Highline

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Photo: Volkswagen

The sporty Jetta GLI model, however, is getting a comprehensive once-over. All GLIs now come standard with a heated steering wheel and that includes the new 40th Anniversary model. It gets special 18-inch wheels, gloss black door handles, cloth seats with a unique Molekular pattern – think a digitized version of a salt flat – as well as 40th Anniversary badging throughout. Power for the GLI is provided via a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque with either a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Versions of the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI offered in Canada: Base model, 40th Anniversary edition See: 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Gets a 40th Anniversary Edition, 1984 Units Being Made Volkswagen Golf GTI

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Photo: Volkswagen

The big news, of course, is that while the Golf GTI will soldier on past 2024, it won’t be doing so with a manual transmission, so this is the last year you can get one. It’s available on either the Autobahn or Performance trims (which earn the designation GTI 380 when the manual is selected), while the Base GTI is available only with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Other changes include new wheels measuring 18- and 19-inches (the latter debuted on the Golf R last year), power folding wing mirrors are now standard, while a sunroof is now standard on the Performance trim. Power comes courtesy a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder good for 41 hp and 273 lb-ft, increases of 13 hp and 15 lb-ft over the 2023 model. See: 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380: Last Dance With the Manual Gearbox Specifications sheet of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications sheet of the 2024 Volkswagen 380 Performance Volkswagen Golf R

2023/24 Volkswagen Golf R Photo: D.Boshouwers