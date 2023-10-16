• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec.

They’re not alone in this, but Acura pretty much lives and dies by their SUV and CUV sales these days. The gulf between what the RDX and MDX sell and what the ILX/RLX/TLX trio sells is large (we’ll see if the upcoming Integra can buck the trend). No surprise then that the RDX gets a lot of love from the brand and its designers and engineers.

But with a new engine, transmission and some altogether striking new looks, how good is it?

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Acura RDX A-Spec

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec

The new 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec – 8/10

The grille on the RDX is massive and the way the A-Spec’s blacked-out spindly version appears to be moving toward you even while sitting still is a neat eye trick played by the designers. Then again, it’s just slightly less crazy than what’s offered by the Lexus RX F-Sport, and the buyers of the two models are kid of the same, so there you go.

The changes don’t end at the grille. The contrasting-colour door inserts, slashes that run along the entirety of the side – whoa – and quasi fender flares are all as far away from the last RDX as you can get. Rare is it that you see such divergent paths when a new model replaces an older one.

I can see it appealing to the younger buyer for sure, but young buyers don’t buy that many cars. It’s more the 45-65 year-old age group I wonder about with this styling. Anyways, for those buyers young or old who want a bit of colour, the model is available in red and blue hues that add some brightness.

Interior of 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Photo: D.Heyman

Interior of the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec – 8.5/10

This is a very appealing interior, starting with that cool silvery gauge cluster and yes, even the red seats. It looks much sportier than the cabin of a luxury crossover should, providing a tempting look into the RDX’s dynamics while it’s at it. The TFT screen between the two main gauges is an added bonus, but the real stars of the show are the main gauges. The Dynamic Mode select wheel is elegant and pleasing to the touch.

It's a practical space as well. Headroom front and back is generous, but the real highlight is the storage on offer. Since it’s an electronic shift system, there’s space below the gear lever that includes a wireless charge – the connection here is on and off, but it’s good that it’s there. The central bin is large and the cupholders have a narrow bin beside them for mobiles or wallets. The door bins are large and have cupholders tall enough to accommodate water bottles.

Even better is what’s in the rear cargo area, more specifically below the rear cargo floor. A bin stretched across the whole area is big enough for a briefcase and more, plus there’s a smaller bin further back. You can fit a whole weekend’s worth of gear in here.

Multimiedia screen of 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec – 6.5/10

The infotainment system’s touchpad controller? Oh dear.

The way you have to literally drag your finger across it – as opposed to tapping certain sectors on it – just isn’t that intuitive; it’s incredibly clumsy and there’s no touchscreen backup. So you have to learn the touchpad’s awkward ins and outs, or you’re toast. You do get wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, but even those apps have to be controlled via that touchpad.

Exterior design of 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec – 8.5/10

Through all the changes Acura and parent company Honda have gone through over the years, one thing always remains a constant: Acura makes vehicles that are almost impossibly fun to drive, and way more fun than anything at any given price level should be.

So, coupled with that styling, I had high hopes for the RDX.

I love that Acura returned to turbo power for this generation. The original RDX had it, and while the naturally aspirated V6 that replaced the original turbo had the power, it wasn’t especially frugal fuel-wise.

Now, while the turbo makes a few less hp than does the old V6 for a total of 272 hp, it makes 280 lb-ft of torque, almost 30 lb-ft more than the V6 model and you get the better fuel economy to go with it. The engine sounds great, too, though be warned, it doesn’t isolate the occupants quite as much as some rivals like the Infiniti QX50 or Mercedes GLC 300.

If an athletic drive is on your list, the RDX in general is a good choice, but the Platinum Elite package on my tester takes things up another notch by adding adaptive dampers. That means a firmer drive when the system feels that’s required – say, on a twisty road in Sport mode – and a softer set-up for slower around-town driving.

The Super-Handling AWD, meanwhile, can send up to 70 percent of power to the rear wheels, meaning you get a proper sport car-lite feel especially in Sport mode. I’m also very glad that we’re not stuck with a fun-sapping CVT with the RDX; instead, a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters is standard.

Glimpse of the new 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec

What does the A-Spec Platinum Elite package add over standard A-Spec?

In addition to the adaptive dampers, you also get a heads-up display, 16-way power adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, rear climate control, 360-degree camera and unique 20-inch wheels.

Can you get an RDX without A-Spec or AWD for 2023?

One of two A-Spec versions are your only choice for ’23; there are no “standard” or “Type S” options. All RDX models come standard in Canada with SH-AWD, though the US does get an FWD option.

The final word

The RDX is very, very good in almost every way. It’s a fantastic handler, I like the looks and that turbo-4 is a gem. The interior is a nice, modern place to be and I could stare at that gauge cluster all day. But then there’s that infotainment system, and while that may seem trivial amongst all this other goodness I’m spreading, it isn’t. In fact, there are many buyers at this level that have infotainment in the top five of their checklists, and I can’t help but think that’s going to hurt Acura here.

The drive and powertrain sure won’t, though, and this really is a CUV that has to be driven to be believed.

Strong points Fantastic storage

Fantastic storage Generous rear seat headroom

Generous rear seat headroom High-quality detailing

High-quality detailing Great powertrain and handling Weak points Annoying infotainment control

Annoying infotainment control Iffy wireless charging

Iffy wireless charging A-Spec and AWD your only choice in Canada

2023 Acura RDX A-Spec grey Photo: D.Heyman

