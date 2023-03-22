2023 Dodge Hornet - Wheel Photo: D.Rufiange

• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the new 2023 Dodge Hornet.

• The Hornet is the first new vehicle offered by Dodge in over 10 years.

• There are two versions, GT and R/T. Both are available with the Plus equipment package.

• The R/T plug-in hybrid version offers 50 km of all-electric range.

Asheville, NC - It's a time for celebration at Dodge as the company brings us its first new model in just over 10 years. The Hornet SUV joins a lineup that is losing two of its three players this year, the Charger and Challenger (the other being the Durango).

It's true that an electric model is expected in 2024, but let’s agree that the arrival of new blood is good for Dodge. It's going to be a big challenge, because despite its good qualities, the Hornet is already raising some questions.

We took a trip south to North Carolina to test drive this new model, which shares a seat with another newcomer to the Stellantis group’s range of models, the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The Hornet is hard to classify, as it's smaller than most compact SUVs... but a bit bigger than subcompact SUVs. Just so you know…

Here are our first impressions. But first, here's what's on offer.

2023 Dodge Hornet - Three-quarters rear Photo: D.Rufiange

The offering

The Dodge Hornet will be marketed in two ways. First, the GT version, equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a block tuned to deliver 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque (with a 9-speed automatic transmission).

Then there's the R/T variant, this time offered in a plug-in hybrid configuration. It's powered by a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine alone offers 177 hp, but with the electrics, the total power will be 288 hp. Maximum combined torque, with the electric motors, is 383 lb-ft.

Oh, and this version offers 50 km of range on a full charge. That's a main selling point.

What else stands out is the power offered. In the segment, that places the Hornet above the rest. It's a Dodge, after all, and this should appeal to fans of the brand, needless to say.

2023 Dodge Hornet - Logo Photo: D.Rufiange

Options

Each version will be able to have its equipment level upgraded. This is another of the model's strengths, namely the degree of customization possible, simply by combining things listed in the options catalog.

First of all, each trim can be given a Plus package. This package adds heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote starter to the GT model. These elements are included with the R/T versions, but unfortunately absent from the base GT trim.

Then, three option packages are offered across the lineup. The Blacktop Package adds black accents (wheels, mirror caps, logos, etc.) while the Track Pack delivers 20-inch aluminum wheels, Alcantara-covered sport seats, and aluminum interior accents and pedals.

Finally, the Tech Pack adds a host of driving aids such as traffic sign recognition, driver attention monitoring system, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and leather-wrapped steering wheel (!).

2023 Dodge Hornet - Exterior design Photo: D.Rufiange

In all, Dodge says 44 configurations are available. Prices for the option packages vary by model. They range from $1,595 to $3,795.

Obviously, the absence of a heated steering wheel and seats with the base version is a mistake. As for the rest, buyers can choose according to their needs.

Pricing

This is where things get touchy. The offer starts at $37,995 with a GT version. The price goes up to $43,995 with the plus package. For the R/T trim, pricing starts at $50,495 while the addition of the Plus package raises the bill to $55,995.

What helps in the latter two cases is that the Hornet GT PHEV is fully eligible for federal and provincial government EV discounts.

Overall, it was unanimous among colleagues at the launch: the price range is high. That won't help sales, but we’ll see how much it hurts, if at all. The Hornet should at least appeal to fans of the brand.

2023 Dodge Hornet - Steering wheel Photo: D.Rufiange

On board

Inside, the first impression was good in terms of presentation. It's lively, it's sporty and it's tasteful. The standard equipment includes interesting features such as keyless access, wireless access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a one-year trial of Sirius satellite radio.

Right off the bat, you get a 12.3-inch screen in the instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch unit for the Uconnec5 multimedia system. In terms of safety, you get standard blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts function, which are optional elsewhere.

Where we lose (heated elements), we gain certain elements. It's up to the buyer to see where their comfort zone is... or not.

What left me a little more puzzled was the quality of assembly of some components. We know that this has never been the brand's strength. The gear selector of one of the models moved in all directions, while another version I tried produced a little too much body noise.

Let's hope that these are isolated cases, but caution is advised.

2023 Dodge Hornet - Headlights Photo: D.Rufiange

On the road

As far as the driving experience goes, our sampling was small but it's dynamic as can be and power is clearly a strength of the Hornet. I found the centre of the steering to be a bit imprecise, a sensation that diminishes when you switch to Sport mode. As for the 9-speed transmission, let's just say that its transitions weren't always as smooth as desired, especially when stopping and starting in city traffic.

With the plug-in hybrid variant, the first drive was pretty positive, but it will have to be put to the test for a longer period of time and under varied conditions. On this day, the vehicle accepted well the required changes between driving modes (hybrid, electric, energy saving [where you save the remaining range to use it where you want]).

2023 Dodge Hornet - On the way Photo: D.Rufiange

Conditions of the test drive Conditions

Our test drive took place on a single day. The weather was rather cloudy while the mercury hovered around 12 degrees Celsius. We drove on a variety of roads, from country roads to highways and a few city boulevards. Our drive was too short for us to produce an Evaluation in figures; that will take a more in-depth road test, which is sure to come.

The final word

Overall, The Hornet delivers a decent experience, which has the merit of being different. It will appeal to some, but not to everyone.

Dodge has been keeping its head above water with this approach for 15 years. Maybe it will pay off with this product. At least we can hope so.

What we're going to recommend to buyers, however, is to go about it in a logical, strategic way. In other words, lease first. The quality, reliability and performance of the vehicle will tell us if a purchase can eventually become a viable option.

2023 Dodge Hornet - Electric Photo: D.Rufiange

Here are a few of your questions about the new 2023 Dodge Hornet:

What is the base price of the 2023 Dodge Hornet?

The vehicle’s pricing starts at $37,995.

Does the plug-in hybrid version qualify for government discounts?

Yes. Due to a base price under $55,000, it is eligible for federal and, where applicable, provincial EV discounts.

What is the electric range of the PHEV variant?

Dodge puts it at 50 km.

The competition

For the gasoline version: Mazda CX-5 with turbo engine

For the PHEV version: Hyundai Tucson PHEV

2023 Dodge Hornet - Rear Photo: D.Rufiange