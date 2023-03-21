2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70. Here’s what you need to know.

• The luxury brand hopes to repeat the success of the ICE compact SUV with this EV.

Atlanta, GA – The launch of the GV70 compact SUV a few seasons back marked a turning point for Genesis. The Korean luxury brand more or less doubled its overall sales in the year that followed the launch, an impressive jump even if that came from the starting point of a small lineup.

Hopes are that the new Electrified GV70 will provide the same kind of boost, particularly for the brand’s range of EVs. Right now that range features two models – the Electrified G80 sedan and the GV60 small crossover.

In a nutshell, this new model is a GV70, only electric. The dimensions are the same, the interior layout is the same and the two SUVs are built on the same platform. Our focus then, with the first drive of the model we undertook in the Atlanta region, is on what new the all-electric powertrain brings to the GV70 experience, as well as on how the Electrified can expect to do coming in a segment that’s getting more crowded every year.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Front end, headlights Photo: D.Boshouwers

The exterior

The SUV features the same pleasing contours and proportions as its gas-fed counterpart, with some unique features. The ‘reverse G-Matrix’ crest grille is distinct, featuring a hidden charge port on the driver’s side. At the back we find a different rear bumper exclusive to the EV and a rear skid plate that’s altered due to the absence of an exhaust pipe. The Electrified GV70 also gets unique wheel designs to beautify the Michelin Primacy all-seasons the vehicle comes out of the box wearing.

One thing it does NOT have that’s unique is badging, Genesis preferring to leave off advertising this is an EV. The company wants to convey that this is a luxury compact SUV that happens to be electric, and in any case as electrification proceeds we can expect the regular GV70 to disappear eventually, along with the ‘Electrified’ tag affixed to this model.

Strong points Wonderful exterior contours

Wonderful exterior contours Attractive front, back ends Weak points So-so visibility out the back

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Interior Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

Just like outside, inside we’re dealing with a space that’s essentially the same as the ICE GV70. And that’s a pretty good thing, because the environment is airy and very quiet, the seating comfortable, the materials first-class. Genesis has made sure this can be considered in the same breath as the German luxury models in the segment, put it that way.

There’s a new, unique interior colour for the Electrified, which is what you see in the images. Glacier White really does add a greater feeling of airiness to the cabin, and it’s set off nicely by the matte black dashboard top. I do wonder about how difficult it will be to keep the seating, sides and everything else clean in the long run, but then, the typical buyers of this might not have rambunctious kids streaking the seat backs with their boots, spilling drinks and donating smudgy fingerprints to the surfaces.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Under the hood Photo: D.Boshouwers

Cargo space is fine for a compact SUV, plus there’s a small storage space under the front hood so you can keep your charging cable out of the trunk.

Strong points Very refined

Very refined Comfortable, quiet environment

Comfortable, quiet environment Quality of construction

Quality of construction Large, high-res infotainment screen Weak points Rotary knobs on console too close together

Rotary knobs on console too close together Back row floor not flat (in an EV…)

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Boshouwers

The powertrain

The offering for the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is blessedly simple, typically for the brand, and so there’s just one AWD trim on offer, and do just the one powertrain. It features two 160-kW motors over front and back axles for a total of 320 kW, with output set as 429 hp and 516 lb-ft, which are very solid numbers indeed for a compact SUV. Official range for Canada is given as 383 km, about average for the segment but it doesn’t reset the bar or anything.

In the event 429 horses isn’t enough for you, know that the Boost mode we saw in the GV60 is here too. In 10-second bursts it cranks output to 483 hp and 526 lb-ft. And you can push that button as often as you like, as long as you don’t mind draining your battery much more quickly.

But if you can’t help yourself and Abuse the Boost, know that you can return about 100 km of charge to this EV in only five minutes, on a Level 3 DC fast charger at least. To get from 10-80 percent charge, count on 18 minutes, says Genesis (on a typical Level 2 home charge, that will take seven hours). Charging capacity is 800 volts, meaning if you can find a super-fast 350-kW station to plug it into, the GV70 can be recharged very quickly (Genesis did not provide actual numbers for recharging on those still-rare stations, so we’ll have to test that out ourselves when the occasion arises).

The Electrified GV70 is rated for towing up to 3,500 lb.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Headlight Photo: D.Boshouwers

Safety and tech

Easy to sum this up: everything you could think of is probably here. Of note, we have Driver Attention Warning, Lane following Assist, advanced rear occupant alerts, remote parking assist, and the new Standard Highway Driving Assist II, which now includes lane change assist function. In other words, the car can do more and more of the work if you want it to. The Electrified GV70 has a vehicle-to-load function, meaning you can use the vehicle’s battery to power other devices. Genesis Connected Services are all included standard.

The drive

At the risk of repeating myself, the electric GV70 drives pretty much like the gas-powered GV70, with a few notable differences. One, the ride is quieter, due to the absence of a gas engine and the inclusion of a new-and-improved sound insulation system. We rode on this day on those Michelin all-seasons, so we may hear more from the road with winter tires on. We’ll know more about that next winter.

Two, the placement of the battery pack under the car changes the centre of gravity slightly, and the vehicle is also heavier. In normal operation neither of these have much impact, but I do find that handling is slightly different when on winding roads (unless you’re just out for a stroll). Genesis has given this electric version structure that’s more rigid by 24 percent, and which contains more aluminum components to help minimize the weight gain.

Two 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - heading out Photo: D.Boshouwers

The result is a firm but supple ride and a vehicle that really excels as a highway cruiser. The roads around Atlanta are not nearly as weathered as up in Canada, but the vehicle handled what imperfections we did come across with aplomb. The electronically controlled suspension with road preview uses the front camera to read the upcoming road surface and ride smoothness is the beneficiary. We’ve experienced it before in the brand’s G80 and G90 sedans and it does just as good work here.

Initial acceleration and passing power are both impressive, the latter helped by that Boost button on the steering wheel. The extra kick is impossible to miss, and you may be tempted to make like those lab rats that can’t stop pushing the button that tickles pleasure points in their brain. Even if you resist, honestly, this SUV’s powertrain is overflowing with power.

Note the presence of the company’s i-Pedal system, which unlike some others in the trade will bring the vehicle to a complete stop (when in its highest setting). This makes a noticeable contribution to the amount of charge returned to the battery.

Strong points Exceptionally quiet ride

Exceptionally quiet ride Excess of power available

Excess of power available Adaptive suspension works well Weak points Slightly light steering

Slightly light steering The heaviness is felt at times

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Side view Photo: D.Boshouwers

Conditions of the test drive

Our test drive was several hours long over a single day, with ideal weather conditions of around 20 Celsius under the sunshine and over dry roads, which were varied in nature, thus including city roads, suburban and rural stretches and highway segments.

The final word

Genesis’ hope that it will repeat the success of the GV70 compact SUV with this Electrified version is well-founded. The one version offered in Canada, the top-end AWD Prestige, retails all-in for $84,000 (no haggling, no packages, no fees on top of that, only taxes), and offers an awful lot in terms of refinement, tech and performance - on a par with the Germans. As always with Genesis products, it doesn’t share the cache of those Germans and may not give the same resale value in the long term, but in terms of what you get now, it’s hard to beat this Electrified luxury compact SUV.

Now, we can not say of this Genesis that it represents a ridiculous bargain compared to its competitors (like does the exceptional G70 performance sedan); part of that is a result of there being no base model in the Canadian offering. And it’s valid to make the reverse comparison, if you want to ask yourself whether this vehicle is worth the $84,000 price tag when there are now on the market very modern, capable and well-equipped EVs priced under $50,000. For instance the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 from the same automotive group. But if that extra level of refinement is important enough to you, well Bob’s your uncle.

Note that this price point prevents you from accessing any federal or provincial EV incentive.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Three-quarters rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here are a few of your questions regarding the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70:

Is this Genesis a true-blue luxury vehicle ?

On pretty much all fronts, yes it is. The levels of refinement, quality, luxury amenities and after-sale service are all what you’d expect from a car in this segment. Status and resale value are maybe where the model comes up short.

What’s the range of the Electrified GV70 ?

Official range for Canada is given at 383 km. That’s in ideal conditions of course, but then when those perfect conditions are met you can easily take this over 400 km – especially when making use of the i-Pedal regenerative braking. In winter, expect a notable drop, just like with all EVs, but we anticipate something in the high 200s if not better. Time will tell.

Is the Electrified GV70 sold everywhere in Canada ?

Yes it is. Right now there are six physical dealerships set up in major markets, but there are more opening every year, and sales and deliveries take place to all areas of the country.

The competition

Audi Q8 e-tron

BMW iX

Cadillac Lyriq

Jaguar I-Pace

Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV

Tesla Model Y

EVALUATION 80 % Performance 8/10 Design 9/10 Space on board 7/10 Technology/Safety 8/10 Energy efficiency 8/10 Overall value 8/10

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 - Rear Photo: D.Boshouwers