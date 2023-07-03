Comparison: 2024 Mazda CX-90 vs 2023 Subaru Ascent

• Auto123 compares the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and the 2023 Subaru Ascent.

Virtually everything about the 2024 CX-90 is new, from the platform to the powertrains to the seating layout. It's an entirely new model from Mazda, earmarked to eventually replace the CX-9; like the other CX models, it takes a more luxurious approach.

The CX-90 is built on an all-new, large platform featuring a longitudinal front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout to enhance Mazda's distinctive driving pleasure. There's a touch of Jaguar and BMW in the silhouette and rear end, giving it plenty of presence. The CX 90 is also the brand's first plug-in hybrid model in North America.

The Ascent, which first arrived on the market in 2019, gets a new look for 2023. Namely, it gets a bigger front grille, flanked by a pair of redesigned headlights, more aggressive than those on the previous model. Subaru has also modified the bumper styling, combining updated fog lamp surrounds with a redesigned lower grille opening.

New air ducts improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle, and the rear gets new C-shaped taillights.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Photo: Mazda

Exterior of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 - 8.5/10

Mazda's styling approach is definitely in the luxury category. We're willing to bet that if you took the logos off the car, people would see a European provenance in the styling. There's something of Jaguar and BMW in the silhouette and rear end, which gives it a lot of presence. The Mazda CX-90 is also slightly longer than the Honda Pilot.

For 2023, the CX-9 and new CX-90 share the stage before the older SUV exits in 2024.

2023 Subaru Ascent Photo: Subaru

Exterior of the 2023 Subaru Ascent - 7/10

Among three-row SUVs, let’s say the Ascent is the most sober, rational one. It's designed to excel at the task in hand, without excess or flashiness. Getting passengers from point A to point B, whatever the weather or road conditions, is the Ascent's operational directive.

For 2023, Subaru has added a touch more personality as it seeks to broaden the vehicle's appeal. That said, it remains difficult to get excited about the look of this vehicle.

Interior of the new 2023 Mazda CX-90 Photo: Mazda

Interior of the 2023 Mazda CX-90 - 8/10

Mazda targets a clientele accustomed to German-style finishing, so details are important. To give its SUV a fighting chance versus luxury models, the automaker has given the CX-90 an elegant interior, one of the highlights of which is the dashboard's distinctive fabric. The material is bound with hanging stitches and specifically inspired by hand-binding and a complex Japanese weaving technique known as Kumihimo.

The seats of top-of-the-range versions are also wrapped in supple Nappa leather. The basic versions may be simpler, but they make no compromises on elegance.

If you opt for the Signature version, you'll be treated to heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats, two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, curly maple wood trim and enhanced front and rear footrest lighting.

The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 Photo: Mazda

The CX-90 can accommodate six, seven or eight occupants, depending on configuration and version. Top-of-the-range models feature a pair of captain's chairs for the second row, giving a six-passenger configuration. Second-row seats can slide and recline, offering up to a meter of legroom. The third row offers 77 cm of space and can comfortably accommodate two adults. Access to the third row isn't too complicated either.

There are a number of features that make life easier on board. You have Mazda Connect, a standard package that includes voice control for the infotainment system, Pandora integration and automatic emergency notifications. A head-up display for several models projects essential information onto the windshield, directly in front of the driver.

A standard motorized tailgate features programmable heights. Hands-free operation is available on higher versions.

Visibility is flawless when you're behind the wheel, making the vehicle easy to drive. All controls are well placed, responsive and do exactly what the driver wants them to do. Secondary controls, such as climate and radio, are just as easy to find, but the infotainment interface can take a little getting used to.

Less impressive, the front seat itself is at the back of the pack in terms of comfort. The same goes for the second and third rows, which are the worst off in terms of comfort and space. The Subaru is functional, but luxury is not in its vocabulary.

Interior of 2023 Subaru Ascent Photo: Subaru

Interior of the 2023 Subaru Ascent - 7.5/10

The seats in the first two rows are comfortable and inviting, while those in the third row are suitable for small children or emergency lifts. Let's say that the Ascent is ideal for four and too small for six. In other words, the Ascent is a mid-size SUV with an optional third row.

Subaru might want to work on soundproofing; engine noise is too loud inside the cabin. On the other hand, the large glass area and door-mounted side mirrors offer excellent side visibility. A high-definition rear camera completes the already large rear window.

The load floor is not perfectly flat, but should be sufficient in most cases. There are plenty of places for small items up front, but space is limited.

Touchscreen of 2024 Mazda CX-90 Photo: Mazda

Safety and technology in the 2024 Mazda CX-90 - 7.5/10

Mazda has upped the ante with i-Activsense safety features that now include 360° viewing, which adds to the adaptive front lighting system, Intelligent Reverse Brake Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

In addition, a new blind spot monitoring system with vehicle exit warning alerts passengers to the presence of pedestrians or cyclists approaching behind the parked vehicle. Other safety features include traffic sign recognition, alertness control and front and rear parking sensors.

Top-of-the-range versions also offer a larger active head-up display projected onto the windshield. This allows more information about the driver assistance system to be projected, while also displaying navigation directions from Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Secondary Collision Mitigation, a new feature, is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision to prevent secondary damage.

2023 Subaru Ascent, front grille Photo: Subaru

Safety and technology in the 2023 Subaru Ascent - 7.5/10

Technology is the biggest area of improvement for the 2023 Ascent. While last year's model was offered with 6.5- and 8.0-inch touchscreens, every Ascent now features an 11.6-inch infotainment screen. Also new for this year are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless functions.

A new Cabin Connect function enables the driver to communicate more easily with third-row passengers, but is only included in models equipped with the Harman Kardon premium audio system, which is standard on the Touring and available on the Onyx Edition.

You also have the main driving aids and the famous Eyesight system, Subaru's eyes on the road.

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Photo: Mazda

Driving the 2024 Mazda CX-90 - 8/10

Mazda focused on optimizing overall body rigidity with a platform originally designed for rear-wheel-drive models. Mazda has a reputation as the Japanese automaker offering the most fun-to-drive vehicles, and it wasn’t going to jeopardize that reputation with its larger SUV.

The result is an engaging ride that will put a smile on your face. Mazda has even incorporated a breakthrough first seen on the MX-5 roadster called kinematic control, which applies subtle braking to the inside rear wheel when cornering at a more “enthusiastic” pace, reducing body roll.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard on all models, and top-of-the-range models are shod on high-performance, sticky 21-inch Falken tires.

The CX-90 is available with an all-new 3.3L e-Skyactiv Turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine, which produces 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque using premium gasoline. This engine is also equipped with the M-Hybrid Boost system, a lightweight hybrid system with a 48-volt battery.

The all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Photo: Mazda

The PHEV model is based on a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, supported by a 17.8 kWh battery. The powertrain develops 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque (again using hi-octane gasoline).

Mazda claims a range of 42 km in electric mode.

Exterior design of 2024 Subaru Ascent Photo: Subaru

Driving the 2024 Subaru Ascent - 7/10

The 4-cylinder 2.4L turbocharged 260 hp engine remains unchanged, and is still mated to a CVT transmission. While the poor reputation of these gearboxes is often justified, Subaru's works quite well. The powertrain is noisy, and the engine makes unpleasant noises when accelerating, but the pedal is responsive and acceleration is good. Beware, however, of the accelerator pedal, which is temperamental.

Overall, however, ride comfort is quite good, even if the suspension is a little soft for our liking. This relative softness doesn't affect handling too much, thanks to the quality of the all-wheel drive system, one of the best on the market.

The final word

This is charm versus utility. Subaru hasn't made a singular effort to offer an eye-pleasing shape for its customers. If you want a big square box that will get you safely to your destination, you've come to the right place. What's more, you'll save a few bucks in the process by opting for the Ascent, prices for which range from $41,000 to $54,000.

That said, if you don't go too crazy with the options, you'll be able to get a CX-90 in a similar price range, with the option of handing over another $10,000 for a well-equipped model.

2024 Mazda CX-90 vs 2023 Subaru Ascent Photo: Auto123

Our verdicts

Which is the most fun to drive? Mazda CX-90

Which offers the most cargo space : Subaru Ascent

Which offers the most spacious 3rd row? Mazda CX-90

Which offers the most storage space? Subaru Ascent

Which offers the most luxurious interior? Mazda CX-90

Which offers the best fuel economy? Mazda CX-90

Competitors of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and 2023 Subaru Ascent