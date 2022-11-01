Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Subaru Ascent: Pricing Announced for Canada

•    Subaru has confirmed pricing for the 2023 Ascent SUV.

•    The starting price of the base model Convenience trim is set at $40,995.

•    The range-topping Premier trim costs $53,995.

•    Stay tuned for our first drive review of the refreshed 2023 Ascent in the coming weeks.

Subaru Canada has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Ascent. The bidding for the SUV will start at $40,995 CAD, which gets buyers the Convenience base model with nothing extra added. The pricing climbs from there to reach $53,995, base price for the range-topping Premier edition.

Details regarding the refreshed 2023 Subaru Ascent can be found here, but the highlights include a revised look, notably redesigned front and rear elements and updated/upgraded tech inside, such as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and standard 11.6-inch infotainment screen.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Here’s the breakdown of pricing and main trim highlights for each 2023 Ascent:

Ascent Convenience (MSRP $40,995) – This now includes the standard elements noted above, plus an 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, automatic power door locks, power windows and side mirrors and multi-function display. 

Also included are a security system with engine immobilizer, rear vision camera, USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in front and rear sections of the centre console, raised roof rails and 19 cupholders. 

New for this year, the standard rear vision camera includes a washer to ensure a clear view while backing up.

Ascent Touring, with or without captain’s chairs (MSRP $45,495) – This dds LED fog lights, rear window privacy glass, panoramic power moonroof, full circle heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift lever handle, second-row independent automatic climate control, body-colour side mirrors with integrated turn signals and a wiper de-icer.

The in-vehicle technology features SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services (3-year free trial), keyless access with push-button start, power rear gate, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. 

2023 Subaru Ascent - Interior
Photo: Subaru
2023 Subaru Ascent - Interior

The Touring trim can be had with second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

Ascent Onyx (MSRP $47,295) – To the 7-seat Touring trim, this adds exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging and 20-inch black-finish aluminum-alloy wheels. The seats are wrapped in all-weather soft-touch material with new contrasting green stitching.

Ascent Limited, with or without captain’s chairs (MSRP $50,895) – This adds adds DriverFocus and Harman Kardon premium audio with Cabin Connect. The 11.6-inch infotainment display also gains integrated navigation.

The exterior has distinct lower door cladding with chrome accents and new 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with a machine finish.

Inside we find leather-trimmed upholstery, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension, a 4-way power front passenger seat, and second-row retractable sunshades. A new USB-A charge port has been added to the third row. Limited models also include heated second-row seating. 

The Limited trim can also be had with second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

Ascent Premier (MSRP - $53,995) – This takes the Limited version and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille, chrome door handles and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. 

The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and either Black or Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. Seating surfaces are Nappa leather and a three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seat are also standard.

The Premier comes standard with Surround View Monitor System, Smart Rear-View Mirror and 65-percent-degree front-view camera.

You May Also Like

2023 Kia Niro: Canadian Pricing Announced, Starts at $29,995

2023 Kia Niro: Canadian Pricing Announced, Starts at $29,995

Pricing for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro has been shared by Kia Canada, with the model getting a starting MSRP of $29,995 for the HEV version. The most affor...

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Lexus RX Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

Lexus has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Lexus RX in Canada. The luxury SUV gets a starting price of $58,650 CAD, with the all-new 500h hybrid ...

2023 Toyota Venza Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

2023 Toyota Venza Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

The 2023 Toyota Venza hybrid SUV is little changed for the 2023 model-year, getting a few tech updates and extras and that’s it, but we do now know the price...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Kia Niro HEV
2023 Kia Niro: Canadian Pricing Announced, St...
Article
2023 Honda Accord
2023-Honda Accord: The Revised Sedan Gets a N...
Article
2022 Mini Cooper SE Countryman
2022 Mini Cooper SE Countryman Review: Pluggi...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 