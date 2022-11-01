2023 Subaru Ascent: Pricing Announced for Canada

• Subaru has confirmed pricing for the 2023 Ascent SUV.

• The starting price of the base model Convenience trim is set at $40,995.

• The range-topping Premier trim costs $53,995.

• Stay tuned for our first drive review of the refreshed 2023 Ascent in the coming weeks.

Subaru Canada has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Ascent. The bidding for the SUV will start at $40,995 CAD, which gets buyers the Convenience base model with nothing extra added. The pricing climbs from there to reach $53,995, base price for the range-topping Premier edition.

Details regarding the refreshed 2023 Subaru Ascent can be found here, but the highlights include a revised look, notably redesigned front and rear elements and updated/upgraded tech inside, such as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and standard 11.6-inch infotainment screen.

Here’s the breakdown of pricing and main trim highlights for each 2023 Ascent:

Ascent Convenience (MSRP $40,995) – This now includes the standard elements noted above, plus an 8-way power driver seat, tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, automatic power door locks, power windows and side mirrors and multi-function display.

Also included are a security system with engine immobilizer, rear vision camera, USB-A and USB-C input/charge ports in front and rear sections of the centre console, raised roof rails and 19 cupholders.

New for this year, the standard rear vision camera includes a washer to ensure a clear view while backing up.

Ascent Touring, with or without captain’s chairs (MSRP $45,495) – This dds LED fog lights, rear window privacy glass, panoramic power moonroof, full circle heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift lever handle, second-row independent automatic climate control, body-colour side mirrors with integrated turn signals and a wiper de-icer.

The in-vehicle technology features SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services (3-year free trial), keyless access with push-button start, power rear gate, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Photo: Subaru 2023 Subaru Ascent - Interior

The Touring trim can be had with second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

Ascent Onyx (MSRP $47,295) – To the 7-seat Touring trim, this adds exclusive black-finish exterior elements, badging and 20-inch black-finish aluminum-alloy wheels. The seats are wrapped in all-weather soft-touch material with new contrasting green stitching.

Ascent Limited, with or without captain’s chairs (MSRP $50,895) – This adds adds DriverFocus and Harman Kardon premium audio with Cabin Connect. The 11.6-inch infotainment display also gains integrated navigation.

The exterior has distinct lower door cladding with chrome accents and new 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with a machine finish.

Inside we find leather-trimmed upholstery, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension, a 4-way power front passenger seat, and second-row retractable sunshades. A new USB-A charge port has been added to the third row. Limited models also include heated second-row seating.

The Limited trim can also be had with second-row bench seating or captain's chairs.

Ascent Premier (MSRP - $53,995) – This takes the Limited version and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille, chrome door handles and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and either Black or Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. Seating surfaces are Nappa leather and a three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seat are also standard.

The Premier comes standard with Surround View Monitor System, Smart Rear-View Mirror and 65-percent-degree front-view camera.