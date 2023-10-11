• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Lexus TX.

Austin, Texas - To say that Lexus has big ambitions is an understatement. Toyota's luxury brand is on track to finally overtake some of its German rivals, not only in terms of domestic market share, but also with a more complete and better-targeted offering.

Hence the introduction of the new TX, a fancy-pants version of the Toyota Grand Highlander, presented last spring. Described as the lineup’s “missing link” by Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus in Canada, it adds to and completes an already fairly big offering.

And from what we understood at the model presentation, the company isn't just filling a hole here - it's thinking big for its TX. Lexus believes that in the model's first full year on the market (2024), it will sell more of it than all the RX-Ls sold between 2018 and 2022 (3,579). Is that too ambitious? Maybe, but the offer is generous and the model of high quality.

The all-new 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Lexus TX versions

There are three ways to have your TX: 350, 500h and 550h+. Unsurprisingly, the same powertrains are used as for the Grand Highlander. The only difference is the 550h+ plug-in hybrid variant, which is not offered with the Toyota.

Each TX has its own powertrain. The 350 model is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine rated at 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. This unit is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

All-wheel drive is standard on all versions, by the way.

The 500h model uses the same powertrain, except that it’s backed up by two electric motors - one front, one rear. Combined output is 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Note that here, a 6-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all-wheel drive is Lexus' Direct4 solution, rather than a different cog configuration (for torque distribution) with the base version.

Lastly there’s the 550h+ model, a different beast. Under the hood is a 3.5L V6 offering a combined output of 406 hp (259 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque for the internal combustion engine). The automatic transmission is continuously variable, and the Direct4 system takes care of distribution to the wheels.

What sets this variant apart is the 53 km of electric range it offers.

Back end of the new 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

Fuel consumption

And what does all that mean for fuel consumption? With the 350 version, we're talking about 11.5L/100 km city, 8.9L/100 km highway and 10.3L/100 km combined. Moving up to the 500h variant, the respective figures are 8.7, 8.4 and 8.6L/100 km.

With the 550h+ variant, when the electrical energy is dissipated, the model's hybrid efficiency is 8.1, 8.4 and 8.1L/100 km, city/highway/combined. The electric rating is 2.8 Le/100 km.

Exterior design of 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

Pricing of the 2024 Lexus TX

So the mechanical offering is interesting and varied. But what about the price range? Here's where things get a little tricky, as they go in several directions. Buyers will have to make some calculations to find the model that represents the best choice for them.

The 350 version starts at $68,750, in Luxury configuration. Ultra Luxury and Executive trim levels are also available, at $71,500 and $79,500 respectively.

The 500h model is only available with F Sport 2 and F Sport 3 trims. Prices are $84,200 and $90,200 respectively.

Pricing for the 550h+ model is yet to be announced. We can guess that it will be under the $100,000 mark to avoid the luxury tax.

As for the equipment, it's all there from the start, with a seven-seat configuration, 12-speaker audio system, panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats.

Moving up to the Ultra Luxury model adds a 12.7-inch driver information screen and ambient lighting.

Interior of the 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

With the Executive model, things get ritzier, hence the jump in price. This TX gives you a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, head-up display and more safety features. The model is available with a 6-seat interior layout that includes (heated and ventilated) captain's chairs in the second row.

When we arrive at the 500h model, we're in for a little surprise. Only a 6-seat configuration is offered with the F Sport 2 and F Sport 3 packages.

The former delivers the 12-speaker audio system and heated and ventilated seats to the first two rows, the latter the Mark Levinson system, head-up display and more safety features.

Note that F Sport models feature distinct styling elements (bumpers), a unique grille, adaptive variable suspension and directional rear wheels, among others.

Finally, for the 550h+ plug-in hybrid variant, the only trim level offered is Executive.

Profile of 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2024 Lexus TX

TXs equipped with all three powertrains were present at the launch, but we were only able to test-drive the first two to hit the market, the 350 and 500h.

What emerged from the experience is that this is a solid vehicle, which delivers exactly what the target clientele expects: a comfortable and very quiet ride and a feeling of confidence behind the wheel.

Power is ample, really, and right from the base version. Steering is light, which makes maneuvering easier, especially at low speeds. With the hybrid model and the F-Sport approach, the vehicle is even more balanced. And, needless to say, the extra power turns it into a gazelle.

Seating in 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

The comfort of the front seats is also noteworthy, with uniform support for the lower back and ribs. Second-row comfort is also excellent, with generous headroom. It's just as good in the third row.

In terms of safety, Lexus offers its LSS 3.0 (Lexus Safety System) suite, which brings together a host of standard features such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition, among others.

We could go on. As mentioned above, the offering is rich and complete.

2024 Lexus TX, front end Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The TX replaces the RX-L in the family and offers a true three-row solution in the segment of SUVs built on a monocoque chassis (Lexus offers two other three-row SUVs, the LX and GX, mounted on a ladder frame). The total load volume says it all; it was 1656 liters behind the first row with the RX-L; it's 2747 liters with the TX.

The model will sell. Yes, prices are high, but this is Lexus, where the buyer can afford it.

Logo of 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Rufiange

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Lexus TX

Power from the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder is not the same with the TX as with the Grand Highlander. Why’s that?

The settings are somewhat different. Some parts are more refined on Lexus, which explains the power gain, and also the need to use premium gasoline. The company mentions that there will be no short-term damage if regular gasoline is used, but that in the long term, it could affect durability.

Why opt for a TX rather than the new GX within the range, since both offer three rows of seats?

The TX is assembled on a monocoque structure, which ensures greater comfort. The GX is mounted on a ladder frame, making it the ideal partner for off-road touring.

Which TX version offers the best fuel economy?

It's the 550h+, but the 500h offers very similar ratings, even an identical highway average. Considering the expected price difference between the two, you can be sure you'll get your money's worth with the former.

What is the TX's towing capacity?

Each version is rated to pull up to 5,000 lb.

2024 Lexus TX, back end Photo: D.Rufiange