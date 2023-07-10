One of the new EVs expected from Chevrolet for 2024 is the Blazer EV. The SUV was and is still scheduled to launch this coming fall, but one of its variants has now been pushed back to spring 2024.

This is according GM Authority, which noted that Chevrolet’s website made an update to a page devoted to the Blazer EV SS, which now indicates in small print that delivers of that model will start in the spring of 2024. Initially it was to have debuted towards the end of this year, after the 2LT and RS models that are set to launch in the coming months.

Logo of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet has not specified the reasons for the delay. The SS version is the most performance-oriented variant and thus much anticipated by many. With its two motors, it will offer an output equivalent to 557 hp and 648 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to achieve 0-100 km/h in just under 4.0 seconds (with W.O.W. mode, for Wide Open Watts). This model will also be fitted with larger Brembo brakes at the front, as well as a suspension tuned for sporty and track driving, and performance tires on 22-inch wheels.

In short, the new SS variant will be anything but a discreet EV.

The 2LT version, the first model coming out of the gate, comes in a front-wheel drive configuration, but all-wheel drive is possible with the integration of a second motor. As for the RS version, it comes in front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration, which is extremely rare. There will be another entry-level model, the 1LT, coming towards the end of 2024.

Of course, all of this is subject to change and adjustments; supple chain issues have not gone away altogether so uncertainty is still the only certainty.