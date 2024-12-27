• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Ford Mustang GT.

The 2024 model-year was a big one for the famous Blue Oval pony car, as it represented both the debut of the new 7th-generation model as well as the car’s 60th anniversary, making it one of the longest-running nameplates in the automotive world.

Ford claims there are Mustang clubs on every continent except Antarctica. And certainly, there are legions of fans who can be pretty specific about what they want changed, what they don’t, or what they want to be able to pick for themselves and so on.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, front | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Ford Mustang – What’s new?

Ford pitched the Mustang as all-new for 2024, with new styling that’s an evolution of the modern-retro stuff Ford has been doing with the Mustang since the fifth-generation model debuted for 2005.

There’s also a new interior centered around a fully digital dash that also gets a few easter eggs – more on those in a bit.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, in profile | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT – 8.5/10

Styling upgrades include 12 new wheel styles, a completely redesigned front fascia, more muscular haunches and a larger decklid spoiler. And yes, the three-bar taillamps still get sequential turn signals.

Two new colours – Yellow Splash and Vapor Blue – join returning favourites like Race Red and Oxford White and if you want to take things further in the styling department, a Bronze package adds rim colours and badges to fit the name.

The only difference between EcoBoost cars and the GT is a set of heat extractors the V8 gets on the leading edge of its hood.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, rear | Photo: D.Heyman

The rear fascia, meanwhile, gets a crease between its upper and lower third, as that recalls the 1967 fastback. The headlights are narrower than previously and while they do look somewhat scowl-y, they also look droopy and combine with the more square grille to give the front fascia just a bit of a goofy look overall. The sequential turn signals return, however, which will appease Mustang purists.

The Yellow Splash Metallic finish on our tester with contrasting dark wheels, badges and other trim bits such as the trunklid spoiler is as eye-catching (some might say eye-searing) as you’re going to find on most dealer lots today.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Ford Mustang GT, steering wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

In addition to the digitized dash (which also provides SYNC4 infotainment, one of the faster and more intuitive interfaces out there), once you sit in either of the two available seat styles – standard or the more supportive Recaro seats – it’s all good, as long as that proud, long hood fills the windscreen.

The seating position is right on and even though the Mustang is no small car, all the controls are nicely within reach. And if you spec the $6,500 Performance Package – which our car didn’t have – you get a trick manual handbrake that has literally been developed with the RTR Mustang drift team to provide the ability to more easily drift your Mustang. One of those easter eggs.

That package also provides special summer performance tires, Torsen limited-slip differential, front strut tower brace and Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers up front. Alas, it only gives you the option to spec the magnetic ride suspension which is well worth it; at $2,500, it’s a shame that feature doesn’t come equipped as standard with the Performance Package.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, data screen | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Ford Mustang GT, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Ford Mustang GT – 8.0/10

Ah, yes – the digital gauge cluster. Not only is it digitized (and can be tweaked to look like what you might see in a ’93 Fox Body or even a 60s model), but the entire dash is now two separate frameless displays, and that’s pretty much where it ends. Gone are any supplementary gauges or vents atop the centre stack, and the gauge display is no longer deeply recessed.

The dual displays are crisp and the customization is neat, but there was something cool and pure about the former look and that’s lost. At least Ford kept the great short-throw shifter on manual cars and included a flat-bottom steering wheel.

SYBNC4 also provides support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the B&O audio system found in our tester sounds fantastic. It gets 9 speakers – that’s a lot for most any two-door coupe.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrain of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT – 9.0/10

The V8-powered GT comes standard with a – huzzah! – 6-speed manual box (which you can’t even get in the EcoBoost model) and is good for 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. The clutch take-up is right on, as is the shift linkage; it's a pleasure to row through the box.

It should come as no surprise that the naturally aspirated V8 sends its power to the wheels in short order. It takes very little to spin those tires, if you so choose, and it is accompanied by a properly guttural V8 burble. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes around 4.6 seconds, which is fine but now that the Mustang GT has put on an extra 100 lb or so over last year’s model, it does feel just a little more lethargic even though it makes an additional 30 hp.

Also, a loud V8 growl is nice but if you don’t want to wake the neighbours, there is a “quiet” exhaust setting. While we’re sure Ford’s figures will tell you the different dBa’s between the two, it’s tough to tell when heard through the naked ear.

You can tweak that exhaust note as well as a number of settings on a menu called up with the press of a button marked with the famous Mustang logo (which, by the way, is the only logo you’ll see anywhere on the Mustang, inside or out – no Blue Ovals here).

2024 Ford Mustang GT, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang GT – 8.0/10

For 2024, Ford improved handling by strengthening the steering column, quickening the steering ratio and adjusting the bushings for a firmer, more responsive drive. As a result, even without the trick Torsen differential or sticky tires, the Mustang GT’s handling is formidable. You can really feel the slight tweaks the chassis engineers have done for this year.

Notably, left-right-left transitions are snappy and quick and body roll is present just enough so you can feel what’s going on without having to hold on for dear life. The more turns you tackle, the more you realize why Ford waited until this generation of the Mustang to use its platform to develop a supercar, essentially. That GTD is set to do battle with the likes of the Porsche GT3 and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

For all that, out on a twisting canyon road with a big V8 slung out ahead of you is where it’s at for this car. That’s where you absorb any road imperfections through the wheel, feel the press against your chest as you scoot towards a rare straight and enjoy the surprising composure under braking as you set yourself up for yet another hairpin.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, Mustang badging | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Ford Mustang pricing in Canada

- Mustang EcoBoost Fastback - $40,425

- Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback - $46,625

- Mustang EcoBoost Convertible - $47,325

- Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible - $51,925

- Mustang GT Fastback - $51,325

- Mustang GT Premium Fastback - $57,225

- Mustang GT Premium Convertible - $63,025

- Mustang Dark Horse - $77,545

- Mustang Dark Horse Premium - $82,060

Some of your questions about the 2024 Ford Mustang

What’s the Dark Horse model all about?

The Dark Horse version gets a tuned version of the GT’s V8 good for 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque and a strengthened 6-speed manual built by Tremec and sourced from the 2023 Mach 1 model. The Dark Horse also gets stickier performance tires, standard magnetic dampers and upgraded brakes.

Will this be the last version of the Mustang to receive V8 power?

As of right now, Ford hasn’t given any indication that they’re planning on ending the V8 Mustang. The brand has many models that can help them mee their CAFE standards without having to drop the Mustang’s V8. It does sound like a hybrid model could be on the way, possibly even with an AWD powertrain.

2024 Ford Mustang GT, rear light, spoiler | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Fans will unite at the fact this new Mustang has kept the vibe of previous generations. It’s got the looks, the power and the handling – enough that we can even come around on the de-retroed dash. The pros do outweigh the cons – for the most part.

Competitors of the 2024 Ford Mustang

- BMW M440i xDrive

- Chevrolet Camaro

- Honda Civic Type R

- Hyundai Elantra N

- Subaru BRZ

- Toyota 86