• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Seattle, WA – Recall the outcry when Ford introduced its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in 2020, the use of the Mustang name for an SUV rubbing many folks absolutely the wrong way. Let’s say the dust has settled regarding that controversy. Buyers have flocked to the new EV, which benefits from significant, if out of sight, upgrades for 2024.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Mustang logo | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: What's new?

Those upgrades include the fine-tuning of the GT version, as well as the arrival of a new variant called Rally, which we'll have a separate review of in the coming days.

Aesthetically, the Mustang Mach-E doesn't look any different for 2024, but it conceals a host of changes that demonstrate that it's a constantly evolving product. Above all, Ford says it has listened to feedback from owners and was guided by that in making the upgrades.

There are thus changes that include improved range and faster charging speeds on DC charging stations.

The GT version inherits new 20-inch wheels, a new rear motor developed in-house (all Mach-E versions get that) and an improved front motor. Count as well MagneRide suspension, Brembo four-piston front brakes and sport seats. Those seats came as standard with the Performance edition of the GT model and are now included in the “base” GT.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, in profile |

Design of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - 8.0/10

As mentioned, the model remains unchanged, but hawkeyes will notice the new rims on the GT version, as well as red Brembo calipers on the front brakes.

The GT model also features its own distinctive elements, such as a unique snout with grille shield and illuminated badge, body-colour-matched wheel-lip moldings and black door accents.

The optional Bronze package features bronze-tinted logos, from the Mach-E 4X on the lower flanks to the GT badge at the rear. The centre of the grille also borrows this colour, which contrasts with certain body colours.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, first-row seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Nothing changes on board that's apparent visually, other than the new, rather comfortable seats; the layout remains the same. The GT version's equipment includes multicoloured ambient lighting, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with subwoofer, heated front seats and steering wheel, memory for the driver's seat and power folding exterior mirrors, as well as a power opening tailgate, aluminum accents, GT logo embossed on the centre console armrest and silver stitching across the entire width of the dashboard.

Nothing changing means space remains tight in the second row of the Mach-E.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, data screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, state of charge | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - 8.0/10

There are some changes inside the Sync4 multimedia system's 15.5-inch screen. As mentioned, Ford took heed of owners' feedback/complaints to make changes. For instance, many owners reported disliking having to switch from one application to another for the audio source, between Bluetooth or a USB key. Ford redesigned the system to offer both within the same icon.

Another example: in the settings menu, users didn't like having to scroll through the options on the screen; everything is now grouped together on the same page.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, electric motor | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - 9.0/10

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E comes with two battery sizes: 72 kWh and 91 kWh. In the case of the GT version, it's the latter only.

Power is rated at 480 hp and torque at 600 lb-ft, as standard. With the addition of the Enhanced Performance Package, you can add 100 lb-ft of torque for a total of 700. All-wheel drive is standard on this model.

What's a little confusing about these changes for 2024 is the nomenclature. The 2024 GT version now benefits from some of the standard features of last year's Performance Edition. However, some stuff remains optional with this year's Enhanced Performance package.

Still, the 0-97 km/h time is 3.8 seconds with the regular configuration, and 3.3 seconds with the Enhanced Performance package.

Range is 451 km with the GT model.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - 8.5/10

Needless to say, with so much cavalry available under the right foot, acceleration is lightning-quick, and you get a taste for it. Unfortunately, the V8 sound we love to hear at such high speeds is absent and sorely missed, and it's not the electronic sound system that makes up for it.

The Mach-E GT remains heavy, however, which we felt throughout our ride. That said, the weight distribution is excellent, with most of the weight and centre of gravity contained in the central part of the vehicle, limiting the diving effect under braking. When cornering, the MagneRide suspension does an excellent job. Send it in a certain direction, and the vehicle obeys while remaining stable.

Energy consumption

During our initial test drive, we didn't look too closely at energy consumption given that we were driving the vehicle much more aggressively than it will be on a daily basis by its owners.

What we can tell you is that recharging capacity is 150 kW with this model. Ford has also improved recharging times. With the GT version, it now takes 32.3 minutes to raise the energy level from 10 to 80 percent at a fast charging station. That's 5.7 minutes faster than before.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, front end | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT pricing in Canada

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $72,690 CAD, a price that includes freight and preparation costs, among other things.

The final word

Ford is offering up an improved Mustang Mach-E for 2024, especially in GT configuration. The word "performance" is front and centre, Ford being eager as always to offer more in this area. It's immproved what was already a dynamic driving experience.

And on that front, the big news is the new Rally variant, which we'll be reviewing later this week.

Competitors of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

- Tesla Model Y

- Porsche Macan 4 EV

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, front section | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, rear section | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, front trunk | Photo: D.Rufiange