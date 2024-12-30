• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X Dynamic SE.

Of all Land Rover models, the Defender is undoubtedly the most iconic. Queen Elizabeth used it to go hunting at Balmoral Castle; Prince Philip asked to be buried in a Land Rover Defender. It's hard to get more British than the Defender in the automotive world. It represents all the brand's values in a single model.

With the modern iteration, you can choose between a 90, 110 and 130 version, each of increasing length. In all three cases, the question is: does the new model live up to the old one?

2024 Land Rover Defender 110 - What's new?

Land Rover introduced a County Exterior package for 2024. It includes two-tone exterior paint, a unique wheel design, illuminated door sill protectors and interior embellishments to match the exterior.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 - 9.0/10

The exterior design of the Defender 110 strikes a perfect balance between modernity and tradition. Square lines immediately evoke its ancestor, with impressive approach and departure angles (38° and 40°). Yet subtle curves and aluminum monocoque construction add a touch of sophistication.

The Defender is no longer simply a tool: it is now an object of desire, equally at home in the city or in the wilderness. Land Rover has very deliberately added class to a model known for its adventurous side, but which was sorely lacking in refinement.

Our test model was equipped with the 22-inch wheel kit for $2,700, with black finish ($700), the Black Pack for $6,440, exterior tubes for $1,900, underbody protection for $1,830 and body-coloured spare wheel cover for $600.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, interior | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X Dynamic SE - 8.5/10

Inside, it's a real revolution. The atmosphere is both rugged and luxurious, with durable materials and an industrial design that reminds us that this vehicle is ready to take on any challenge. What's more, passengers enjoy generous space.

Details such as the magnesium dashboard and washable floors reinforce the feeling of an SUV designed for action, yet offering unrivalled comfort.

We were also treated to a two-tone leather interior for $1,500, the Meridian audio system for $600, satin film protection for $5,220, 18-way power seats for $300 and varnished wood inserts for $600. All of which add a touch of luxury that its models have lacked in the past.

The 110 boasts a maximum space of 1,875 litres (1,826 for models equipped with third-row folding seats) and 160 litres behind the third row.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 - 8.0/10

The large entertainment touchscreen and optional digital instrument cluster are attractive and generally quick to respond to commands. The control system is still difficult to use, and frankly it's easier to use your phone's voice commands.

As far as driving aids are concerned, the 360-degree camera system is as useful in parking lots as it is off-road, providing a bird's-eye view of the obstacle you're approaching. Adaptive cruise control is also a pleasure to use, making the appropriate speed corrections smoothly. The Pivi Pro infotainment system, with its 11.4-inch touchscreen, is intuitive and responsive.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 - 8.0/10

The Defender 110 is offered with an impressive range of engines. The P400 in-line 6-cylinder engine, combined with a lightweight hybrid system, delivers 395 hp and outstanding performance. The 8-speed automatic transmission, standard on all versions, ensures smooth, powerful driving.

Acceleration is not hampered by weight. However, progress is slightly limited by the brick-shaped aerodynamic profile. It can be driven peacefully on the freeway, but not quickly to get in a queue.

The sound of the engine is barely perceptible, and tire and suspension noises are rather distant, especially in the 110 range. This 6-cylinder offers a towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

The 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X Dynamic SE – 8.0/10

On the road, the Defender surprises with its refinement. Unlike its predecessors, it isn’t great only on rough terrain. On asphalt, it offers a smooth, almost luxurious ride, thanks to its adaptive air suspension ($1,620).

Off-road, its capabilities are legendary: articulation, traction, crossing... it overcomes all obstacles with disconcerting ease. The forces at work - axles, air suspension, anti-roll bars, gear ratios, differentials, tires - function as a harmonious, tireless whole.

On top of this comes the software, and Land Rover is better at this than anyone else. Launch and traction control systems, low-speed throttle control, undercarriage cameras - all make your job much easier, and there's a drive mode for every kind of terrain imaginable. In Terrain Response mode, you have an auto mode that does the work for you. The system will constantly switch from one mode to another to find the best grip in any given situation. An autopilot for off-road driving.

Fuel consumption

The Defender 110's fuel consumption varies according to engine. The P400 model consumes around 12.8L/100 km in combined driving. Admittedly, it's not a fuel-economy champ, but for a vehicle of this size and capability, it's a reasonable compromise.

2024 Land Rover Defender 110, rear | Photo: B.Charette

2024 Land Rover Defender 110 pricing in Canada

With a base price starting at $87,500, this Land Rover compares well with its European competitors. Add the $34,655 in options on our test model, and you're looking at $124,105 including freight, not to mention luxury tax and duties.

The final word

While this SUV is an interesting proposition, our recommendation is still leasing. Unfortunately, Land Rover products have been languishing at the bottom of the reliability rankings for years. Lease, don't buy. At the end of your lease term, you hand over the keys and head in the opposite direction.

Competitors of the 2024 Land Rover Defender 110

- Audi Q7

- BMW X5

- Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Mercedes Benz GLE