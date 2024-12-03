• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Lexus LC 500.

We had occasion to put the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, positioned at the top of the Lexus range, through its paces during an exceptionally warm week in September. This summery setting allowed us to fully appreciate the open-air driving experience offered by this luxury soft top.

2024 Lexus LC 500 - What's new?

For 2024, the Lexus LC 500 benefits from some notable improvements. One of the most important is the replacement of the controversial touchpad with a more intuitive touchscreen for the infotainment system. In addition, the cabriolet version sees its audio system automatically adapt to the position of the roof, optimizing sound quality whether the soft top is open or closed.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, top down | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Lexus LC 500 – 8.5/10

On the outside, the 2024 Lexus LC 500 stands out for its original, elegant exterior design. Its flowing, sculpted lines give it a sporty, dynamic look. The iconic Lexus trapezoidal grille is highlighted by tapered LED headlights. The cabriolet version adds an extra dimension of style with its soft top that opens and closes smoothly.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, interior |

Inside

The interior of the LC 500 2024 is a haven of luxury and refinement. High-quality materials such as leather and Alcantara are omnipresent. Ergonomics are meticulous, with intuitive controls and an ideal driving position. The front seats offer excellent support and optimum comfort, even on long journeys.

Technology in the 2024 Lexus LC 500 - 7.0/10

The 2024 Lexus LC 500's infotainment system is accessed via a 12.3-inch touchscreen and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. Integrated navigation is easy to use, while the audio system offers exceptional sound quality.

The only downside is that this type of touchscreen is starting to look a little dated compared with the competition. The resolution is not very high and the graphics a little poor.

In addition, the LC 500 is equipped with a full suite of driver assistance technologies designed to enhance safety and comfort, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, front |

Powertrain of the 2024 Lexus LC 500 - 8.0/10

The LC 500 is powered by a 5.0L naturally aspirated V8 engine. This type of engine, which is becoming increasingly rare, develops 471 hp at 7,100 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. This V8, also found in the sporty RC F, features a 32-valve architecture, double overhead camshaft (DOHC) and variable valve timing (VVT-i). Fuel is supplied by a fuel injection system combining direct and indirect injection (D-4S) to optimize combustion and efficiency.

In terms of performance, this engine enables the LC 500 Cabriolet to reach 100 km/h in around 4.4 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. Transmission is provided by a discreet and efficient 10-speed automatic gearbox.

It's important to note that this engine, though powerful, can lack liveliness at low revs. It comes into its own at higher revs, offering crisp acceleration and an intoxicating sound. Another point to consider is fuel consumption, which is relatively high, as is often the case with naturally-aspirated V8 engines.

And while we're on the subject of engines, let's not forget the motorized roof, which can be opened or closed in less than 15 seconds, while maintaining a top speed of 50 km/h! For our part, we prefer to stop.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Lexus LC 500 – 8.5/10

The 2024 LC 500 offers a driving experience that won't disappoint. Its V8 engine delivers sufficient power, but it's not a thunderbolt either. It accelerates well, but not to the point of taking your breath away. Simply put, below 3,000 to 3,500 RPM, the engine is lazy. Even in Sport mode, you really have to jerk it to get it to react. But then, when it gets going, the 10-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly. And what can we say about the sound of the naturally aspirated V8, a husky melody that intensifies as the revs rise.

But what surprised us most at the wheel of this car was its ride comfort; there's no doubt about it, this is a Lexus. Sports car it might be, but the adaptive suspension effectively filters out road irregularities. The vehicle remains stable even on rough roads.

On top of which, the LC 500 cabriolet features driving modes so we could choose between Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+ settings, to adapt throttle, transmission and steering response to our preference of the moment.

Fuel consumption

Figures for the 2024 LC 500 2024 are 16.0L/100 km city, 9.5L/100 km highway and 13.0L/100 km combined. Our average fuel consumption was 14.5L/100 km in combined driving.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, rear lights at night | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Lexus LC 500 pricing in Canada

The base price of the 2024 Lexus LC 500 is $114,600 for the coupe version and $131,450 for the cabriolet variant.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Lexus LC 500

Is the 2024 Lexus LC 500 practical for everyday use?

The LC 500 is a grand touring coupe focused on style and performance. While it offers a certain level of comfort and convenience, its limited cargo space and cramped rear seating make it less practical for daily use.

Is the LC 500h still being sold?

No; the LC 500h, equipped with a hybrid system combining a V6 gasoline engine and an electric motor, is no longer be offered by Lexus in 2024.

Is the LC 500 cabriolet's soft top weatherproof?

Yes, the LC 500 cabriolet's soft top is designed to withstand the elements. Its fabric has four distinct layers: UV-resistant, abrasion-resistant, waterproof and thermally insulated. What's more, the canvas is water-repellent. You'll still be able to hear trucks and other vehicles driving alongside you on the highway.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet, front frille, headlights | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 convertible blazes its own trail in the world of prestige sports cars. The Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette might be more popular, but the LC 500 cultivates its difference.

Certainly, those with a budget of $130,000 have several options on the market. But the LC 500 offers something attractive to certain buyers: exclusivity. It's for those looking for a car that stands out, that doesn't blend in with the crowd.

Beyond its unique design and solid performance, the LC 500 embodies a certain philosophy. That of unostentatious luxury, understated elegance and genuine driving pleasure.

During our week-long test drive, I lost track of how many folks turned around as we passed, who took a photo, who approached to ask questions about the vehicle.

It's important to note that the LC 500 cabriolet is first and foremost a car focused on the driving experience, and to an extent the front passenger experience. The rear seats, in other words, are cramped and won’t offer anyone much of a positive experience.

If you aspire to drive differently, to assert your uniqueness with a car that looks like no other, the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Cabriolet deserves a look.

Competitors of the 2024 Lexus LC 500

- BMW 8 Series Convertible

- Jaguar F-Type Cabriolet (last year in 2024)

- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

- Porsche 911 Convertible