• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Audi A3.

Munich, Germany - Audi has undertaken a complete upgrade of its A3 model line, aiming to make it sportier, more comfortable and even safer. Enhancements include a more progressive design, improved standard equipment and an optimized power distribution system between the axles.

2025 Audi A3, headlight | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Audi A3 - What's new?

The 2025 Audi A3 doesn't feature any revolutionary changes compared to the 2024 versions. Rather, it is an exercise in refinement, in which only the most astute observers will be able to discern the differences between the two vintages.

Most importantly, the car's distinctive sporting character remains as remarkable as ever, which is always appreciated.

Updates are concentrated mainly on the interior, where certain finishes benefit from improvements. Some tweaks have also been made to enhanceperformance, with optimized power and torque distribution, particularly for four-wheel drive models.

As for the Allstreet model, although its arrival in North America seemed possible for a while there, it now appears that it will not materialize, at least not in its current two-wheel drive configuration.

All in all, it's more of an evolution than a revolution for this model. Audi has not sought to reinvent an already winning formula, particularly in the Canadian market. The A3 has already proven its worth, and Audi has simply added a few extra touches to make it even more attractive.

2025 Audi A3, on the road | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi A3 - 8/10

The exterior design of the Audi A3 has been revitalized to deliver a more dynamic, progressive and emotional look. The hexagonal Singleframe grille, now frameless, stands out even more, emphasizing the sporty character of compact models.

At the rear, a new bumper design and distinctive diffuser, inspired in part by Audi's RS models, contribute to the car's athletic appearance. Expressive new metallic finishes, such as District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red, enhance the car's dynamic appearance.

As mentioned, it's not easy to distinguish the new generation from its predecessor, unless you pay particular attention to this A3's distinctive light signature. Indeed, it is now possible to select and switch between four different daytime running light signatures. This increased customization, accessible via the MMI console, offers a further level of differentiation, according to Audi.

2025 Audi A3, interior | Photo: Audi

Inside

As soon as you sit inside the vehicle, you're struck by its resolutely modern character, in keeping with its refreshed exterior styling.

The interior is packed with new innovations, while retaining some familiar elements, for instance the design of the gearshift lever and air vents, which remain unchanged in the 2025 version. These details contribute greatly to the overall ambience.

On board, every element has evolved in the right direction, offering an elegant, well-groomed presentation. The central display is perfectly integrated, and menu navigation is intuitive. Just below, the automatic climate control system, including heated seat controls, is within easy reach. Driving options are conveniently positioned just below, while at the bottom of the centre console sits the phone charging tray. Changes from the previous version are minimal.

The real innovation inside is the compact gearshift lever, offering easy and precise control of selection modes. Thanks to its flat design, it fits perfectly into the centre console and can be operated horizontally. Slight forward pressure engages reverse gear, while backward pressure selects the vehicle's Drive position. A button next to the lever allows you to switch to Park position with ease.

2025 Audi A3, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2025 Audi A3 - 8/10

The A3 features a number of digital and connected screens. Standard equipment includes the Audi virtual cockpit already found in several other Audi and VW models.

The central section houses the MMI system, which allows you to set the vehicle's parameters and access the navigation system. In addition, Audi makes it possible to install and select specific applications without having to use the telephone. Up to five individual infotainment and comfort functions can be added online via the myAudi app, even after the vehicle has been purchased.

When it comes to safety, Audi A3 models are equipped with an extensive range of advanced safety features. These include collision avoidance, cornering assistance and lane departure warning, among others.

In urban environments, Parking Assist facilitates parking maneuvers, while Parking Exit Warning and Rear Traffic Assist use radar to monitor the vehicle's surroundings, enhancing the safety and comfort of driver and passengers.

Adaptive cruise control assistance enhances driving comfort by managing acceleration, braking and steering at speeds of up to 210 km/h, with lane-change assistance on freeways.

2025 Audi A3, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Audi A3 - 9/10

A3 models will be available in Canada with a 2.0L gasoline engine developing 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. There will be no change to the engines found in current A3 models.

As mentioned, the Audi receives a more sophisticated torque distribution system. The main advantage of the torque splitter is a more precise and dynamic distribution of engine torque, which translates into better traction and more agile handling of the car. For example, in tight bends, torque can be directed to the outside wheels to improve stability and reduce understeer. Likewise, when starting off or accelerating on slippery surfaces, torque can be sent to the wheels offering the best grip to avoid wheel spin and ensure efficient propulsion.

This certainly helps explain the car sticking so well to the road during our test drive.

2025 Audi A3, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Audi A3 - 9.5/10

Audi has always been known to produce vehicles with character. The little A3 is no exception, and my first impression was quite positive.

As soon as you get behind the wheel, you immediately sense that this is a vehicle with a racy, sporty spirit. The firm seats keep you firmly in place.

From the very first turns of the wheel, the vehicle responds quickly and well. Gears change quickly and the steering is firm. The A3's dynamic behavior when pushed is quite impressive. It responds with aplomb. On the Autobahn, one press of the accelerator and you're blazing past 160 km/h.

Reluctantly, we eventually decided to leave the Autobahn and take to the German back roads. Narrow, winding roads. Even at speed, the vehicle has no trouble keeping to the intended line. The chassis takes it all in stride and reacts very well to sudden changes of direction.

The only minor drawback is the small button used to select between the 6 driving modes. On the one hand, it didn't always respond when prompted, and on the other, it forced the driver to look away from the road to find out which mode to select. It would have been preferable for this information to be directly visible to the driver, for better ergonomics and safety.

For the rest, it's difficult to get a precise idea of the vehicle until we can test it over a longer period in Canada. Ideally, we'd like to be able to drive it in winter conditions to test it in more severe conditions than on picturesque German roads.

Fuel consumption

Audi promises an average of 9.2L/100 km at the pump in the city and 6.9L/100 km on the highway.

2025 Audi A3, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Audi A3 pricing

Canadian prices have not yet been announced.

Frequently asked questions about the 2025 Audi A3

Is the Audi A3 the best buy in its class ?

It's always very difficult to answer this type of question, but the A3 is extremely well positioned in the battle of small luxury accounts. In fact, Auto123 has voted the Audi A3 one of the best buys in this category for several years running.

Will the 2025 Audi A3 still be available with all-wheel drive?

Yes, even though front-wheel-drive versions exist elsewhere, for the Canadian market Audi will continue to offer mainly four-wheel-drive versions.

The final word

Despite minimal changes, mainly cosmetic, the Audi A3 remains a high-quality, safe and efficient car. The ride, even at high speed, pleasantly surprised me, and the impression of solidity and build quality remained with me to the end.

There's no doubt this vehicle remains a serious rival to its Mercedes and BMW counterparts and will continue to be a strong success in Canada.

Strong points

- Tasteful design

- Well-finished interior

- High-performance all-wheel drive system

Weak points

- No hybrid version yet in the catalog, although available in Europe

Competitors of the 2025 Audi A3

- BMW 2 Series

- Mercedes-Benz A-Class

- Acura ILX