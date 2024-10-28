Auto123 get in a first drive of the 2025 Audi RS 3.

Barcelona, Spain – There are cars that turns heads, and there are those that cause whiplash - like the 2025 Audi RS 3. With its predatory looks and explosive engine, this little devil on four wheels is the automotive equivalent of a pocket-sized tiger. Imagine a wild feline, lurking in your garage, ready to pounce... that gives you an idea!

But beyond the impressive roar, what does this RS 3 really have in its belly? Is this new version more than just a racing beast with a fiery temperament? Hang on to your hats.

A daily driver? Yes!

We often hear that compact sports cars are a compromise between the madness of an exotic car and the mundane needs of everyday driving. The 2025 RS 3 takes this idea to the extreme. Imagine tackling the track on a Sunday and commuting to work on Monday morning, all in the same car. One foot on the racetrack, the other quiet suburban streets.

But does the RS 3 manage this balance without losing its soul? The answer is a firm Yes... but. Let's just say you have to be prepared to tame the beast to really enjoy it.

The 2025 Audi RS 3 (sedan), in profile | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi RS 3 - What's new?

Audi hasn't just refined the RS 3 for 2025, its engineers transformed it into an even wilder beast. The 2.5L turbocharged 5-cylinder engine, the beating heart of this pocket tiger, is still there, of course. With its 400 hp, the RS 3 is one of the most muscular compacts on the market.

The addition of a torque-vector rear differential now makes it easier to tame that power in tight corners. Imagine a prima ballerina doing pointe on a wire... that's what it's all about! The adaptive suspension has been revised and the aerodynamics improved to stick to the road like a suction cup.

In short, the RS 3 has never been sharper.

The 2025 Audi RS 3 (hatchback) | Photo: Audi

The 2025 Audi RS 3 (sedan), rear | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi RS 3 - 9.0/10

Design-wise, the RS 3 looks like it's been carved from a block of dynamite. The gaping, angular grille, massive air intakes and wide fenders give it that hunting predator look. You can feel that every line has been designed to maximize aggressiveness. Forget discretion, this car wants to be noticed! The piercing LED headlights accentuate its predatory attitude.

At the rear, the prominent diffuser and two huge tailpipes are an obvious nod to its racing pedigree. In short, this is a car that's got attitude and doesn’t care if everybody knows it.

The 2025 Audi RS 3, seating | Photo: Audi

The 2025 Audi RS 3, interior | Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2025 Audi RS 3 - 9.0/10

Inside, Audi keeps a firm focus on luxury and sportiness. The finely stitched Nappa leather bucket seats wrap you like a racing glove, reminding you at every turn that you're in the driver's seat of a sports car. The flattened steering wheel, covered in Alcantara, makes you want to attack corners like a racing driver. Touches of carbon-fibre and metallic accents add a touch of raw refinement.

Despite this omnipresent sportiness, the cabin remains a comfy place to be. Materials are of high quality, soundproofing is meticulous, and there's enough space not to feel cramped... except perhaps in the rear, where it's a little tight. But make no mistake, this is first and foremost a cabin designed for thrills.

The 2025 Audi RS 3, technical data displayed on the multimedia screen | Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2025 Audi RS 3 - 9.0/10

Onboard technology is worthy of the international space station. The fully digital “Virtual Cockpit” dashboard offers a multitude of customizable displays, including specific performance modes with turbo pressure and tire temperature indicators. Guaranteed to impress your friends.

The MMI infotainment system is as intuitive as ever, and connectivity is on point with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

But what really sets the RS 3 apart are the customizable driving modes. Imagine, you can modulate power, exhaust notes and even torque distribution. You can go from “good citizen” to “raving lunatic” in the blink of an eye, thanks to two red buttons on the steering wheel. It's like having Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde under the hood.

The 2025 Audi RS 3, engine | Photo: Audi

Powertrain of the 2025 Audi RS 3

The engine isn't new, but it's a true piece of mechanical goldsmithery, a tribute to German engineering. With 401 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, it propels this compact car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The distinctive purr of the 5-cylinder engine, which is half a Lamborghini V10, is addictive, almost primal.

The dual-clutch automatic transmission is fast and precise, allowing lightning-quick gear changes.

This unique powertrain helps the RS 3 carve out a personality all its own. It's a car like no other.

The 2025 Audi RS 3 (sedan), on the road | Photo: Audi

Driving the 2025 Audi RS 3 - 9.0/10

On the road, it's either a precision weapon or an indomitable monster, depending on which mode you choose. Despite the rain that fell on us on this day, the roads of Montserrat proved to be an excellent playground.

Our day began in the morning on the Castelloli circuit. The new torque-vector differential at the rear is a complete game-changer, bringing you back into line if you approach a curve too quickly. In the corners, the car bites into the asphalt with amazing grip, and you feel as if you could defy the laws of physics.

The adaptive suspension lets you juggle between respectable comfort for a sporty compact and perfect rigidity for attacking curves.

Steering is precise, but a little artificial at times. Despite this, you get a good feel for the road, which is rare in modern cars.

2025 Audi RS 3 fuel consumption - 8.0/10

Let's face it, the Audi RS 3 is no champion of fuel economy. With an average fuel consumption of around 10.5L/100 km in combined driving, it's clearly a car that encourages you to empty your tank at every acceleration.

But then, who buys an RS 3 to save money on gas? That's the price of admission for such a dose of adrenalin. Plus, the bewitching sound of the 5-cylinder engine will soon make you forget about things like trips to the pump.

The 2025 Audi RS 3 (hatchback), badging | Photo: Audi

The final word

The 2025 Audi RS 3 is an uncompromising compact sports car. It's a war machine disguised as an everyday car. It's aggressive, fast, noisy and terribly exciting to drive.

But beware, it doesn't forgive everything, and it requires a driver who's ready to put in the work. For thrill-seekers who want something unique and terribly effective, the RS 3 is a temptation hard to ignore.

Competitors of the 2025 Audi RS 3

- Acura Integra Type S

- BMW M2

- Mercedes Benz CLA 45 AMG