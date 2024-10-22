St-Paul de Vance, France - The 2025 Audi A5 (which will undoubtedly be a 2026 when it arrives here next spring) marks an evolution in the range with a significant renewal, not only in terms of styling, but also technology.

What's more, at a time when the automotive industry is turning towards electrification, Audi has decided to clarify its nomenclature: even numbers will henceforth designate electric vehicles (A4, A6, Q4, Q6), while odd numbers will remain linked to gas engines (A3, A5, A7).

Doing better with what you already have

With electrification hoovering up so many millions in investments, gasoline-powered models are entitled to mainly aesthetic updates. At Audi, the range has been simplified by retaining the same mechanical underpinnings.

Unfortunately, the entry-level 45 model has been replaced by the less powerful 40. The S5 version inherits a 48-volt alternator that adds 13 hp to the 6-cylinder turbo engine.

2025 Audi A5, front | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A5 and S5 - What's new?

Only the sedan version returns to the range in 2025. The new A5 is an amalgam of the old A4 and A5. Audi has dropped the coupé and cabriolet versions, leaving only the Sportback. It's also the first Audi to be built on the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform.

The model features new garage door control buttons integrated into the rearview mirror, a new 19-inch wheel design with the S Line Plus package that adds red brake calipers, black exterior trim and sporty interior upgrades.

In Canada, only the A5 40 and S5 versions will be available. Europe will get a plug-in hybrid model, which will eventually be sold here.

2025 Audi S5, in profile | Photo: Audi

Design of the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 - 9.0/10

The design of the new A5 Sportback is both elegant and practical. 67 mm longer than the previous-generation A4, the A5 has a sleeker, better-proportioned look thanks to the rule of thirds: two-thirds body and one-third window.

A tailgate concealed beneath a trunk-like appearance facilitates loading and is also easier to use, while short overhangs and a lowered roofline accentuate its dynamic stance.

Details such as the “spoon cuts” on the hood visually elongate the vehicle, and the new OLED front and rear lighting add a futuristic touch. Like other recent Audi models, you can even change the design of your headlights.

2025 Audi A5 Avant | Photo: B.Charette

The A5 will be available as a Sportback sedan and as an Avant, which is without doubt the more elegant and practical of the two.

As for the S5 model, only the Sportback version will be available in Canada. Europe is entitled to an S5 Avant version.

2025 Audi A5, intérieur | Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 - 9.0/10

The interior of the 2025 A5 features what Audi calls the “digital scene”. There's an 11.9-inch curved digital instrument panel, a 14.5-inch central screen and, as an option, a 10.9-inch passenger screen. The whole package incorporates the latest-generation MMI interface, with navigation, applications and a voice assistant featuring artificial intelligence. The addition of luxurious materials, such as fabric panels and sophisticated ambient lighting, reinforces the impression of superior quality. The quality of materials is always beyond reproach.

Basic, Tech, Tech Plus and Tech Pro versions are available in Canada.

2025 Audi A5, sièges | Photo: Audi

The sport seats fit like a glove, and soundproofing is top-notch. Rear-seat space is slightly increased, and the tailgate offers more space than the traditional trunk.

The Avant version offers up to 1420 litres of cargo space.

2025 Audi A5, multimedia screen | Photo: Audi

Technology in the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 - 9.0/10

The new Audi A5 models are equipped with Audi Assistant, a voice assistant that understands natural language and also learns autonomously. The driver activates the assistant via the “Hey Audi” voice command or via a button on the steering wheel.

The head-up display (HUD) has also been redesigned. Thanks to maximum use of installation space and adapted display technology, the visible image area is 85 percent larger than before. What's more, the HUD is now configurable and displays additional content on demand, such as speed, assistance systems, navigation instructions and multimedia data in a clear, uncluttered manner.

Redesigned steering wheel controls allow users to scroll through lists and make direct selections without taking their eyes off the road.

Audi offers the optional Bang & Olufsen Premium audio system with 3D sound and headrest speakers. A total of 20 speakers and two 810-watt amplifiers deliver a unique audio experience. Four speakers are integrated into the front headrests of the optional sports seats.

2025 Audi S5, on the road | Photo: Audi

Powertrains of the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 - 8.0/10

The 2025 A5 is based on the new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform and uses a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The A5 40 TFSI model develops 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque.

In the S5, Audi offers a 362-hp, 3.0L turbocharged V6, accompanied by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

When cornering, the Audi A5 family benefits from a more rearward-facing anti-roll stabilization and a stiffer connection to the rear axle, enabling it to be steered with agility.

The integrated brake control system with torque vectoring enables a dynamic increase in braking pressure. It also facilitates dynamic cornering through targeted braking interventions on the wheels on the inside of the bend.

2025 Audi A5, three-quarters | Photo: Audi

Driving the 2025 Audi A5 and S5 - 8.0/10

The Audi A5 stands out for its driving comfort and impeccable finish. Progressive steering and adaptive suspension promise a smooth, precise ride. The steering is mounted directly on the body and uses a significantly stiffer torsion bar. These measures reduce the elasticity between the steering wheel and the wheel. The driver thus receives precise feedback on road conditions in all situations.

However, the A5 40 TFSI delivers disappointing performance, lacking the dynamism of its rivals. Its 201 hp are no match for the 261 hp of the old A4. Passing manoeuvres lack punch, acceleration is slow to get going and the engine whines. Something we're no longer used to from Audi.

We don't understand Audi's decision to choose the 40 model instead of the livelier, more dynamic and more fun-to-drive 45. The new platform offers stiffer suspension and steering mounts to improve handling, but this doesn't make up for the lack of horsepower.

Adaptive suspension is available, and both the A5 and S5 come with progressive steering as standard, with a variable ratio that tightens at high speeds or eases maneuvering at low speeds.

Fortunately, there's the S5 for those looking for a little more oomph. The 362 horses are all there, ready to pounce at the slightest request. Thanks to light hybridization, fuel consumption remains realistic despite the extra power.

We just think it's a pity that Audi doesn't ship an S5 Avant model here; it's by far the most beautiful model.

Fuel consumption

The A5 40 TFSI consumes around 9.0L/100 km in town and 7.0L/100 km on the freeway. These figures are an improvement, but they come at the cost of diminished performance. Figures for the S5 version are around 11L/100 km in town and 9.0L/100 km on the highway.

2025 Audi A5, open trunk |

The final word

The 2025 Audi A5 continues to position itself as a sophisticated model, combining elegance, technology and practicality. However, sports performance enthusiasts will have to look to the S5 for a more exhilarating driving experience, as the A5 disappoints in this respect.

Competitors of the 2025 Audi A5 and S5

- BMW 4 Series

- Cadillac CT4

- Genesis G70

- Lexus IS

- Mercedes Benz C-Class

- Volvo S60