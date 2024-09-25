Cadillac has unveiled Canadian pricing for the 2025 Optiq. With an MSRP starting at $59,999, the luxury brand's new entry-level electric SUV is positioned as a more affordable alternative to existing premium EVs. It does so, Cadillac says, while offering the performance, design and technology expected from the brand.

Dee also: 2025 Cadillac Optiq EV First Contact: Smaller and Better?

2025 Cadillac Optiq - What's new?

The 2025 Optiq is an all-new model, marking Cadillac's entry into the compact electric SUV segment. It stands out for its sleek design and estimated range of 482 km. Cadillac boasts a spacious, high-tech interior.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, front | Photo: Cadillac

Powertrain and performance

The Optiq comes standard with an all-wheel drive system powered by an electric motor developing an estimated 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Although official performance figures are not yet available, we can expect lively acceleration.

2025 Cadillac Optiq pricing in Canada

The 2025 Optiq 2025 is offered in four versions:

- Optiq Luxury 1 AWD - $59,999

- Optiq Sport 1 AWD - $59,999

- Optiq Luxury 2 AWD - $63,999

- Optiq Sport 2 AWD - $63,999

By comparison, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV has a starting price of $48,199.

Prices do not include freight and preparation charges or applicable government incentives. With these, the Optiq's entry price becomes even more attractive.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, in profile | Photo: Cadillac

Market positioning

The Optiq is positioned as a more affordable option compared to luxury electric SUVs such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQB or Lexus RZ. It also aims to attract buyers of traditional compact SUVs who want to go electric without sacrificing too much.

Within Cadillac's electric vehicle lineup, the Optiq will serve as a more affordable alternative to the Lyriq, the brand's first luxury electric SUV, which retails for $69,499 or more, some $10,000 more expensive.

The model enriches General Motors' electric portfolio, which already includes the GMC Hummer EV, the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV and the Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups, not to mention the future Chevrolet Bolt and Buick Wildcat EV.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq is due to arrive in dealerships at the end of 2024. Cadillac is taking orders on the EV as of now.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, interior | Photo: Cadillac