• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV.

Menlo Park, CA - In white, the Sierra EV we tested evoked the Startroopers from Star Wars. In black, it turned into the pickup Darth Vader would own.

More seriously, the Sierra Denali EV isn't just an evolution of the traditional model; it's a revolution in the world of luxury pickups, a workhorse that coddles, with an electric heart and bursting with innovations.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali 2025, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV: 9.0/10

The exterior of the 2025 Sierra Denali EV is both bold and refined. Imagine a giant in a three-piece suit: imposing, but with a high level of presence. The massive grille typical of the Denali range remains, but it’s transformed by the modern element of the LED-lit grille, giving a futuristic, almost menacing look. Startroopers and Darth Vader, remember.

The hood lines are clean, elegant and the whole is underlined by generous proportions and 24-inch wheels that make every parking lot a kind of automotive performance.

The design is clearly intended to assert a dominant stance on the road, while preserving a subtle luxury, especially with the metallic paint option that brings out the vehicle's premium look. Let's just say it doesn't go unnoticed.

And let's not forget the “mid-gate”, the modular section that extends the truck's box to over 10 feet by replacing the rear seats with a storage space that can accommodate a surfboard or kayak by closing the box.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, interior | Photo: B.Charette

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, seating (first and second rows) | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV: 9.0/10

The interior is a totally different world from that of a traditional pickup. The 2025 Sierra Denali EV welcomes you with a tech-heavy cabin in which leather, natural wood and high-end materials blend harmoniously. The dashboard, dominated by a 16.8-inch touchscreen, is quite simply a sight to behold. The seats are made of soft leather, heated, ventilated and massaged (yes, massaged), offering comfort that's almost too luxurious for a pickup. It’s hard to imagine this ion a muddy worksite.

Rear space is generous, far more so than you'd expect from a vehicle of this type, and appointed with high-end materials that make you almost forget you're in a truck.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali 2025, front trunk (e-trunk) | Photo: B.Charette

As for storage, the Sierra Denali EV features a front trunk (known as the e-trunk) that adds a practical dimension to the package, offering 311 litres of cargo space.

Technology in the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV: 9.0/10

The technology on board the Sierra Denali EV is worthy of a sci-fi movie. The multimedia system reflects GMC's high-end orientation and features a vertically arranged 16.8-inch central touchscreen, offering a high-contrast interface and integrated Google compatibility. Users can access services such as navigation, connected applications and personalized profiles for different drivers.

Natural voice recognition also facilitates on-board commands. The system is complemented by a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system complete with Richbass subwoofer.

Connectivity is via 5G compatibility, integrated internet and OnStar services for remote vehicle management and connected security. For longer journeys, SiriusXM with 360L is included, and a three-year subscription is offered as an option.

Denali badging on the Sierra EV | Photo: B.Charette

Also worth mentioning is the on-board artificial intelligence. The latter adjusts driving, energy consumption and even the interior ambience (lights, music, temperature) in real time. The Sierra Denali EV is even capable of predicting some of your preferences and adjusting settings automatically. This personal assistant goes further than a simple Siri or Alexa.

GM's Super Cruise system is also present, enabling semi-autonomous driving on freeways. The experience is surprisingly serene for such a massive pickup, although you have to keep your hands on the wheel... or at least close to it.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV: 9.0/10

Under the hood, or should we say under the body, the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV houses a 100-percent electric powertrain capable of producing up to 760 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque in the Max Range version, putting it in the category of true electric monsters. Acceleration is strong for a vehicle of this size, with a 0-to-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds. The entry-level version offers a “mere” 640 hp, by the way.

All-wheel drive is standard, with a motor for each axle, providing exceptional traction even in difficult conditions. Torque distribution between the front and rear wheels is well-managed, and the driving experience is both agile and stable, even if the vehicle's size remains a challenge in the city.

Thanks to a 350 kW, 800-volt high-power recharging system, the vehicle can recover up to 160 km of range in 10 minutes when plugged into a compatible fast-charging station.

What about range in the Sierra EV?

Range varies according to the model chosen. You get around 628 km with the base version, while the Max Range variant is closer to 740 km, according to GMC estimates.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV: 8.0/10

For a vehicle with a 205-kWh battery that’s as heavy as a small car, the Sierra EV handles surprisingly well. You can feel the power underfoot, but also the smoothness of a vehicle that seeks above all to be pleasant and comfortable with its standard air suspension.

The ride is impressively quiet, even at high speeds, and it's hard to believe that such a behemoth is powered by electric motors.

Steering is a little over-assisted, and the 24-inch tires make their presence felt on rough roads, however.

Terrain mode lets you tackle rockier trails without batting an eyelid, with ground clearance that adjusts electronically as needed. Tow mode is ideal for heavy loads, offering an impressive towing capacity of up to 10,500 lb. The hammer in the driving modes represents Sport mode and extracts maximum power from the batteries.

Energy consumption of the GMC Sierra EV: 7.0/10

GMC has yet to reveal fuel consumption data for this model, but on our test day we obtained figures similar to those obtained with the Chevrolet Silverado EV, at around 34 kWh/100 km.

The 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The GMC Sierra Denali EV isn't just an electric vehicle - it's a reinvention of the pickup truck. It combines the raw power and utility of a truck with the benefits of electrification: blistering performance, unrivalled comfort and cutting-edge technology.

All this technology, however, comes at a hefty price. On the order of $118,599 for the base version and $122,599 for the Max Range. Pricing that disqualifies many buyers.

Competitors of the 2025 GMC Sierra Denali EV

- Chevrolet Silverado EV

- Ford F-150 Lightning

- Rivian R1T

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, tailgate | Photo: B.Charette

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, tailgate in profile | Photo: B.Charette

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali, bed | Photo: B.Charette