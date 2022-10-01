Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1: Reservations Are Full

•    GMC says it’s no longer taking orders on the Sierra EV.

•    GMC introduced its Sierra EV pickup truck earlier in October.

•    Since October 20, consumers could order the first edition of the Sierra EV, the Denali Edition 1 2024.

•    GMC isn’t giving specific numbers except to say it has fewer than 10,000 orders. The number can be added to the 110,000 reservations received for the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

In Canada, the Sierra EV is expected to make its debut in 2025, two years from now. 

GMC finally presented the future electric version of its Sierra pickup on October 20, after putting on a preview event we attended in the Detroit area. 

October 20 was not just the official public presentation of the model, it was also when GMC opened up the order book for it. 

The first model to launch, the Denali Edition 1, is coming only to the American market; it will also be the only Sierra EV sold for 2024, since the rest of the Sierra EV range, which will also be available with the Elevation and AT4 trim levels, will be available for 2025. That's when Canada gets the first units. 

In the immediate, GMC has confirmed that its order book is now closed. In other words, the company has taken orders equal for all units it believes it can deliver. 

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1s
Photo: GMC
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1s

The Carscoops site was the first to report on the closing of orders, and GMC confirmed it. The automaker added that the only solution for those who want a vehicle is to join the waiting list. This will be to get a later model or, with luck, benefit from a cancellation. Remember that people only had to pay a $100 deposit, fully refundable, to reserve a Sierra EV. 

Considering current market conditions, no one should hold their breath waiting for cancellations. And, as GMC has also found, people don't seem to be too hesitant to commit $100,000 to a vehicle anymore, especially if it's electric. Duncan Aldred, head of GMC and Buick, told Automotive News this:

“It's pretty amazing. A few years ago, when we were planning Hummer, the amount of vehicles sold over $100,000 in the entire industry was not that many. Now, that has radically changed in the last three years. There's been a rapid increase in vehicle prices and there's been an even quicker rise at the top end. We expect to sell out really quite quickly.”

- Duncan Aldred, head of GMC and Buick

As for the number of models that have been reserved, GMC remained mum, although that Aldred did confirm that it the total was under 10,000.

All of this will be interesting to watch, especially keeping in mind the fact that Chevrolet already has 110,000 reservations for the Sierra EV's cousin, the Silverado EV.

