2026 GMC Sierra EV gets Elevation, AT4 variants

• GMC announces new Elevation and AT4 variants for the 2026 Sierra EV electric pickup truck.

When General Motors (GM) launched its electric pickups – the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV - the initial offering consisted of the more luxurious and expensive variants – the idea being to recoup development costs. More “accessible” variants would be offered subsequently.

We're getting there with the GMC Sierra EV. The brand has confirmed two new trims joining the offering for 2026. The Elevation and AT4 designations are of course well known within the GMC product range.

The two new models thus join the lineup positioned below the existing Denali varian.

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation | Photo: GMC

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation, interior | Photo: GMC

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation

The Elevation model loses some of the more luxurious features of the Denali. Still, it does get 18-inch wheels fitted with 33-inch all-season tires, and the interior features a 16.8-inch multimedia touchscreen. In back we find the versatile MultiPro tailgate, which can be opened in different ways.

Among the options, GMC is offering a Bose audio system, MidGate partition (between the cabin and the bed) and the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

The Elevation model offers 7.2 kW of off-board power.

Towing capacity of the Elevation is 12,500 lb, or the same as the Denali model.

2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4 | Photo: GMC

2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4, interior | Photo: GMC

2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4

The AT4 is a more rugged creature and thus has two inches more ground clearance. Also included standard are the crab walk function, which allows for diagonal movement, plus the Super Cruise system. The MidGate partition is available optionally, as is 350-kW charging capability.

The Elevation model offers 10.2 kW of off-board power.

Battery systems

Buyers will have two choices with each of the two new variants. The Elevation can be had with the standard range battery or the extended range. The AT4 model comes with the extended range system, or else the Max Range setup of the Denali that delivers the most range.

The AT4’s towing capacity is slightly less than those of the Elevation and Denali models, ar 12,300 lb.

GMC Sierra EV Elevation and AT4 pricing in Canada

Prices are yet to be announced for Canada. We do know that in the U.S., starting price is set $28,000 USD lower than the 2025 Denali. That model costs $119,325 in Canada, which means we can expect something around $75,000 to $85,000 CAD for the new models; we’ll know more soon.