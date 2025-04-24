• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator.

Rancho Santa Fe, CA - To say that the Navigator is a monument within the Lincoln lineup, or even the entire Ford product family, is an understatement. The luxury SUV created a trend when it arrived on the market, most notably forcing rival Cadillac to respond, which gave the world the Escalade.

The model has always sat at the top of the brand’s model hierarchy, but it really became a solid luxury item with the 2018 redesign.

For this 2025 renewal, Lincoln delivers an even more premium vehicle, one offering something unique in the industry: a sensory-focused experience. We'll come back to that.

On the other hand, there are no changes under the hood. In other words, there’s no electrification in sight for the new Navigator, which essentially offers a slightly reworked version of the engine it’s been using since 2015.

While the model is solid enough, this mechanical inertia is astounding. We'll see if Lincoln has plans for the new generation at some point, perhaps when it gets its mid-cycle refresh. That’s something Lincoln representatives were careful not to go into during this test drive event.

The revised 2025 Lincoln Navigator | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Lincoln Navigator: What's new?

A new generation normally brings substantial adjustments, and so it is here. Notably, Lincoln has revised the exterior design, but also it has brought to this model interior updates it had already introduced in the Aviator. Those include a horizontal and curved screen positioned at the base of the windshield and the edge of the dashboard.

The other news is the arrival in Canada of the Black Label variant, already offered in the U.S. That variant delivers another level of luxury, with more refined woodwork, upscale leathers and unique colour combinations. Two themes are offered: Enlighten and Atmospheric.

And, for the first time with the Black Label, the exterior gets copper accents on the grille and fenders as well as 24-inch copper-coloured aluminum wheels.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator: 7.5/10

Given that it already sits in the biggest SUV segment, the question is, can this type of vehicle still grow even larger. Well, yes, but in this case, it doesn’t. The dimensions are essentially the same as before, give or take a few millimeters. In terms of width, we should say the model is close to the limit of where it can go. The Navigator is big.

The design remains classic, Lincoln being careful not to mess with it too much. The results are pretty attractive, both at the front and rear, where we find for the first time on a Navigator a split tailgate, meaning it can be opened in more than one way. Think of the BMW X5, for example. The folding part can support 500 lb, by the way.

And as per current design trends, the front grille integrates a light bar, and both front and rear give owners a welcome sequence. A black-focused appearance package is also available.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

For the wheels, 22-inch rims are standard, 24-inch units available. Note also the offering includes a long-wheelbase (L) version sitting on a wheelbase extended by 9 inches (131.5 vs. 122.5 inches) to offer an overall length of 221.9 inches rather than 210.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Lincoln Navigator, seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior

The level of quality for the materials and the overall design is apparent on board, as you’d expect. Second-row comfort is particularly princely, and even the third row gets decent legroom. You can even get your behind heated in that spot.

In the front, the seats are extraordinarily comfortable and offer massage, if needed. Best of all, that feature doesn't stop after a certain number of minutes. You can get a non-stop massage from Montreal to Toronto if you feel like it.

Especially eye-catching, meanwhile, is the hyper-modern new dashboard. The 48-inch screen is frankly impressive, and in several ways.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

First, since all the information is set further back, drivers have everything in their field of vision, which is quite extraordinary in itself. You don't have to move your eyes to see current speed since it's right in front of you. Same for navigation and everything else that can be displayed on the screen. This includes images of the vehicle's flanks when the turn signals are activated.

Secondly, this screen is highly configurable. The right part can house three sections that are chosen from the multimedia system screen, integrated into the centre console. And image clarity is impressive.

The Revel audio system with its 28 speakers is another high point. Lincoln also offers the Rejuvenate mode, which allows, when stopped, to enjoy a unique moment of relaxation. In that mode, the steering wheel retracts, the driver's seat reclines, and depending on the chosen ambiance (forest, sea, etc.), a scent comes to soothe your senses and help you relax.

One downside, however. The interior images show the paucity of physical buttons. Pretty much everything is done via touch controls dominate, and adjustments often require navigating through menus on the screen or via controls on the steering wheel. We understand that once adjusted, you don't think about it anymore, but too many controls require multiple steps on the screens.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator: 7.5/10

As mentioned, it’s a disappointment to find under the hood of the new Navigator not much of anything new, and a lack of any form of electrification. The now model gets the same 3.5L twin-turbo V6, an engine that, granted, delivers perfectly acceptable output (440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission connecting to all four wheels has been slightly revised for more efficient and smoother performance.

Otherwise, we note the presence of an adaptive suspension. Maximum towing capacity is 8,700 lb (you lose up 300 lb from that with the 24-inch wheels).

2025 Lincoln Navigator, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Lincoln Navigator: 9.0/10

Behind the wheel, no surprises. The Navigator delivers exactly the kind of experience you’d expect, focused on great comfort. Over the generations, this SUV has been tweaked and perfected and it is a very refined vehicle.

The high driving position gives you the impression of gliding over the road, which isn’t far from the truth. You have to be aware of this when driving such a hefty vehicle (5,229 and 6,044 lb, for the regular and extended wheelbase versions).

The power delivered by the V6 is staggering - when you floor the accelerator, you feel like you're behind the wheel of a model that weighs 3,000 lb.

2025 Lincoln Navigator, headlamp | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Unchanged mechanics aside, Lincoln has given its Navigator a thorough update. More modern and more distinct than ever, it offers something unique in its category.

There’s something fascinating in the way that buyers of the Navigator and those of its great rival the Cadillac Escalade don’t seem to really overlap all that much. The two SUVs have strong but different images, appealing to distinct clienteles.

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator is already in Canadian dealerships and is offered from $127,495 CAD, for those who are interested and have deep-enough pockets.

Competitors of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator

- BMW X7

- Cadillac Escalade

- Infiniti QX80

- Jeep Grand Wagoneer

- Land Rover Range Rover

- Lexus LX

- Mercedes-Benz GLS