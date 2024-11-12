• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid.

Montreal, QC – Mazda is no dummy. First of all, the idea of producing a hybrid-powertrain version of the CX-50 SUV it first debuted in late 2021 is, let’s agree, a no-brainer. This year has been a banner one for hybrids, what with the fever for all-electric models abating, at least for now. Seems many consumers like the idea of having an ICE under the hood, at least until EV prices shrink and the EV charging infrastructure grows and gets more reliable.

On this fine fall day in and around Montreal, Mazda’s other very good idea was to have us drive an itinerary that is generally very kind indeed to the hybrid format. Lots of 50-80 km/h driving on suburban and country roads, not much traffic, not much highway. Perfect conditions to optimize fuel economy. Would we beat the model’s official rating?

Fuel consumption of the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid - 9.0/10

- Mazda CX-50 non-hybrid rating: 8.9L/100 km combined

- Mazda CX-50 Hybrid rating: 6.2L/100 km combined

- Mazda CX-50 Hybrid rating (observed during our test drive): 5.7L/100 km

Let’s agree that over the long run, our average would very likely drift back towards the 6.2L/100 km official figure. Still, this exercise showed it’s doable. And 6.2 is a good deal better than 8.9L.

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, hybrid badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Mazda CX-50 – What’s new?

The new Hybrid variant of the CX-50 is available to Canadian consumers in three trims: GS-L, Kuro and GT. Note that the Kuro edition can only be had in hybrid format. Conversely, the regular CX-50 can be had in a Meridian Edition that is not offered with the hybrid powertrain.

Distinctive features of the hybrid model include new designs for the 19-inch alloy wheels, which get new cladding over them, and hybrid exterior badging.

The CX-50 Hybrid is also slightly taller (by 33 mm) than its regular sibling. Why, you might ask? That was a result of Mazda having to fit a borrowed hybrid powertrain into a model not designed for it at origin. More on that below.

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Other changes for 2025

The CX-50 model gets a few notable updates, mostly to do with technology and convenience features. All trims now have the larger 10.25-inch multimedia screen as standard, up from the 8.8-inch display the base model previously had to make do with.

Also now standard across the lineup (save for the S model) is wireless phone charging. Mazda’s i-Activsense safety suite has been enhanced to include a rear seat alert system and an improved nighttime pedestrian detection function.

Those not ready for the hybrid CX-50 do get a little boost with output of the regular model’s naturally aspirated 2.5L engine edging up from 187 hp to 191.

Canadian buyers now have a new Apex package available to them, which takes the Meridian Edition and makes it mildly more off-road focused via the addition of all-terrain tires wrapped around gloss-black 17-inch wheels, roof-mounted black crossbars, splash guards front and back, exclusive exterior badging and a terracotta interior colour finish (as an option).

That Meridian Edition now features a wireless phone charger and the larger infotainment screen as standard.

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Hybrid GT

Our tester was the range-topping GT model, which comes with bigger 19-inch wheels and a number of interior upgrades including a premium Bose audio system, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Powertrain of the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid - 8.0/10

The hybridized version of the CX-50 SUV delivers 219 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque from its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine working with three electric motors (a generator and one electric motor up front, another motor in back). The system works in an all-wheel-drive configuration and with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

The hybrid powertrain, you should know, has been acquired pretty much wholesale from Toyota, so it’s the same as what’s found in the RAV4 Hybrid. There are worse places to borrow a hybrid system from. It uses what’s called a series-parallel hybrid system, which means the electric motor can work in conjunction with the gas engine or independently (as can the ICE, of course). Both front and rear motors regain charge from vehicle braking (or even when coasting).

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid pricing in Canada

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid GS-L e-AWD - $42,950 CAD

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Kuro e-AWD - $44,850

- 2025 CX-50 Hybrid GT e-AWD - $48,350

Driving the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid - 8.0/10

Like its CX-50 sibling, and like the CX-5, this SUV offers a driving experience that’s sportier and more dynamic than most of its segment rivals. With one exception, you lose little really in the switch to a hybrid system. There wasn’t much chance Mazda would fritter away one of its trademarked selling points, so the driving sensations you get here – responsive steering, sharp braking, a minimum of roll in corners and the road grip and handling of a car, almost – are intact. Among non-performance SUVs, Mazda’s are the sportiest around.

About that exception: the lack of a turbo and the heavier weight of the vehicle does diminish the model’s spunkiness somewhat. Accelerations are fine but not quite what you get from the CX-5, for instance. We could point fingers as well at the CVT for making the experience of pushing the CX-50 Hybrid hard less of a positive aural experience than you’d like.

We noted quite smooth transitioning between the electric and ICE components of the powertrain. It’s not unnoticeable, but close to it.

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, CX-50 badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Mazda did the logical thing by creating a needed new version of its CX-50 SUV. It did the smart thing by borrowing the hybrid system from the company that arguably knows the technology best. And it did so without compromising much on interior comfort amenities and comfort. We should say that even with the raised roof, the second row isn’t necessarily the most spacious in the segment, but cargo space remains quite good at 826 litres (compared to 889 for the regular CX-50).

Otherwise, it’s mission accomplished as far as giving motorists a Mazda-like experience whilst cutting down notably on fuel consumption. Indeed, 5.7L/100 km has a nice ring to it. We’ll see what song the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid sings come winter and when piling up highway miles, mind you. But that’s for another day.

Competitors of the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid

- Ford Escape Hybrid

- Honda CR-V Hybrid

- Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

- Kia Sportage HEV

- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, second-row seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, lower central console | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers