• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R.

Reston, VA — Volkswagen is giving a mid-cycle refresh to the two Golf variants it still offers. The. The current, eighth generation of the legendary GTI and R launched here for the 2022 model-year, so the refresh is right on schedule.

It would be inaccurate to say the latest update keeps the two hatchbacks in the game – there was little chance of them falling out of it. Rather, the new vintages are Volkswagen’s opportunity to refine what was already excellent, with minor modifications here, more significant ones there.

But beyond this mild refresh, there’s an added glimmer of hope on the horizon when it comes the GTI and R. More on that below.

The 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R - What's New?

The 2025 Volkswagen Golfs are built on the MQB Evo platform, which offers more possibilities, especially with regards to the multimedia functions.

Otherwise, nothing major changes with either model, beyond some esthetics tweaks.

Inside, new seat options are available, and the multimedia system screen is brand-new, with a faster new interface.

The chassis also received some love, the goal being to refine the models' performance and enhance the driving experience.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R - 8.5/10

Volkswagen revised the front ends of both variants, giving them new bumpers and adaptive headlights. The brand’s new illuminated logo leads the way up front.

Both models also benefit from new designs for the 19-inch wheels. New colors have also been added to the palette (two blues and a gray for the GTI), while with the Golf R, a Black Edition variant makes its debut. It naturally emphasizes black, with this color on the logos, brake calipers, and even the exhaust pipes. Even the headlights adopt a darkened look.

A titanium exhaust is now available as an option on the Golf R; it adds a more fetching sound, plus it reduces weight by 7 kg.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, interior |

Interior

The GTI and R each receive a new 12.9-inch multimedia screen that houses a new version of Volkswagen's system interface. Along the bottom of the screen are illuminated touch sliders that allow you to increase the audio volume of carry out other common commands by sliding your finger, something already found in the electric ID.4 and ID. Buzz models.

For the GTI, Volkswagen listened to fans’ input (Read: complaints) and brought back buttons on the steering wheel, replacing the touch controls. Those do remain on the Golf R's steering wheel due to certain integrated functions that could not be managed otherwise but still, it’s progress.

Another notable element are the choices of seat configurations. Volkswagen is making available fabric-covered ArtVelours seats, which feature a diamond design and offer decorative accents (blue with the Golf R, red with the GTI). It's a $500 option for the GTI, a no-charge extra with the Golf R, which comes standard with Nappa leather seats.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R - 8.5/10

There are, in addition to the updated multimedia system, a few other tech-y addons worthy of mention.

One, wireless cell phone charging. User get a new ventilated pad delivering 15 kW. Two, for navigation, Volkswagen's Discover Pro system is now standard with the GTI.

Of particular interest to Golf fans are what those tweaks to the chassis translate into. The GTI can be driven in one of four drive modes, the R seven. The GTI comes with a limited-slip differential the torque management of which is electronically controlled. Adaptive dampers are available with the Autobahn variant.

The Golf R has those same dampers, with a differential that can be electronically locked. The R can have 50 percent of its torque sent to the rear wheels and 100 percent of THAT torque relayed to the right or left rear wheel, as needed.

With both models, you can ask the stability control system to reduce its interventions, or to completely leave you alone on the track, which will be welcome news to those who do that.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, engine | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R - 9.5/10

The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder returns under the hood, supported by a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. And yes, only that, meaning no manual gearbox, much to the dismay those who prefer the more engaging drive a stick shift can provide.

With the GTI, output remains identical at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The Golf R, meanwhile, delivers a gain of 13 hp for 328 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, on the track | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R - 9.5/10

It’s rare to find models that have very few flaws, but so it is with these two mature performance variants of the Golf.

In both cases, what always impresses is the connection between driver and road. The steering is precise and predictable, the braking sharp and stable, the handling solid and reassuring. On the road, the comfort level of both Golfs is impressive, and on a winding road, these display such balance tackling corners you’re constantly tempted to attack the road even more aggressively.

On the track, the GTI continues to impress when pushed, all the more so given that it’s front-wheel-drive. The front end bites the road surface with assurance, and you really have to push irresponsibly to feel it break away.

The Golf R delivers a different experience with its all-wheel drive and torque vectoring system that distributes power where it needs to be at all times. You can attack corners very aggressively, to the point of exiting with a controlled four-wheel drift, knowing full well that by keeping your foot on the accelerator, the car will grip the pavement rather than spin out.

And as if a session behind the wheel wasn't enough to convince us of the model's capabilities, we had the chance sit in the passenger seat as professional rally driver Tanner Foust, who showed us how far the Golf R could be pushed. Let's just say that was much farther than we or 99 percent of everyday drivers could ever manage.

Once again this year, the Golf R is a truly impressive car, as much on the track and as during the Sunday grocery run. Because yes, this car, like the GTI, is good for the everyday.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R versions and pricing in Canada

Both models are expected this spring at dealerships. The Golf GTI is offered at $36,495 in its base configuration. Three options are possible: ArtVelours seats ($500), unique 19-inch wheels ($500), and a sunroof ($1,250).

The Autobahn variant is priced at $40,495, with the leather seat option, which includes ventilated front sport seats, power controls, and driver's seat memory ($1,200).

The Golf R sells for $50,995, counting the sunroof option priced at $1,250. The Black Edition is $53,595, with the titanium exhaust costing an extra $3,000.

Transportation and preparation fees total $2,050.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Volkswagen has two gems in its hands with these models, and that’s reflected in sales, which continue to be solid in Canada. In fact, last year, up to the end of November, VW sold more Golf Rs here than in the U.S. We'll have to see if the removal of the manual transmission will hurt.

The good news is that the models are built at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant in Germany, so aren’t subject to tariffs when imported into Canada.

And what about that “glimmer of hope on the horizon” we alluded to, you say? Recall that when the current generations first debuted, company executives talked of the possibility that those could be the last new gas-engine Golfs to be produced; odds are the next Golf would be entirely electric.

But that was in a very different automotive universe. Just three short years later, with electrification moving forward more slowly than projected, there is hope that a ninth generation will still rely on a gasoline engine.

Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed that, of course; its goal, outlined with commendable reserve, is that it will proceed according to what the market wants.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

Volkswagen Golf R 2025, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, Volkswagen logo, GTI badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, steering wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange