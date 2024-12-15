• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos.

San Antonio, TX - The Volkswagen Taos was launched in the midst of the pandemic, a subcompact SUV that in a way replaced the compact Golf in the range. Apart from a hatchback and decent cargo space, the comparison between the two ends there. The Taos is just another SUV in a very well-populated segment.

At least, it’s a popular segment, and the Taos has managed to carve out a corner of it for itself. And to make sure it stays that way, Volkswagen is offering it a mid-cycle redesign for 2025.

The changes are actually numerous. Nothing revolutionary, but it's likely to appeal to the target clientele.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Taos: What's new?

Basically, Volkswagen focused on the powertrain, tweaked to offer a few more horses. Above all, the automatic transmission has been replaced.

Aesthetically, the front and rear styling has been significantly revised, making it impossible to tell the difference between the outgoing model and the new one.

Beyond that, a number of items have been added to the equipment, while VW made other changes in response to potential customers who listed the reasons why they hadn’t opted for a Taos. An interesting approach.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, front end | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos: 7.5/10

Mid-cycle aesthetic refreshes are often timid. Not so here. Particularly at the front, as well as at the rear, the changes are numerous and easily noticeable. A slimmed-down grille and headlamps, redesigned bumpers, a strip that links the lights and can be illuminated at the front, new wheel designs and the addition of three new colours modernize the look of a model that looked pretty good to begin with.

Volkswagen is generally conservative when it comes to design. Fans of the brand like this approach. It may result in less dazzling products, but they tend to stand the test of time.

Trendline variants come with 17- or 18-inch wheels (front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive), while Comfortline and Highline versions ride on 18-inch wheels. The Comfortline Black Edition gets 19-inch wheels, which are also available with the Highline model.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Taos, seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the changes are just as significant. The dashboard has been slightly redesigned. There are differently styled air vents, and a new 8-inch touchscreen, more floating than integrated into the dash. The materials are more refined, both on the dashboard and inside the doors. This was one of the main criticisms voiced by consumers.

On the centre console, the climate controls have been revised, but it’s not really a step forward. Instead of the traditional controls with physical buttons for heated seats and ventilation direction, and instead of small knobs for adjusting temperature and ventilation strength, we now have a panel crammed with touch-sensitive buttons. If you like it, fine, but it's less intuitive to use, even if it worked well during our test.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, climate controls | Photo: D.Rufiange

And beyond this choice, VW made some other puzzling decisions. After presenting the latest Golf GTI and R, as well as a reworked Tiguan for 2022, models that had adopted a number of touch-sensitive buttons, widespread criticism led Volkswagen to promise the return of more physical controls. It’s perplexing that it hasn’t been implemented here.

For the rest, the 2025 Taos retains the model’s qualities, with for example plenty of storage space: 790 and 1,866 litres behind the second and first rows, respectively, with the front-wheel-drive version. Volumes are 705 and 1705 litres with the all-wheel drive models. This is class-leading, and one of the reasons for the Taos's success.

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Taos: 7.5/10

In addition to the new multimedia screen, and improved wireless recharging capability from the Comfortline version onwards, the biggest change is in the area of safety. Volkswagen is including its IQ.Drive safety suite in the base trim, bringing together a number of standard features such as blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warnings, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist (very intrusive, by the way, to the point where we quickly deactivated it).

Otherwise, the kind of stuff we'd have liked to see will have to wait for a new generation, as they would require more structural changes. For example, it's disappointing to find only four speakers (or six from the Comfortline model) for the audio system, or not to find a power tailgate.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos: 7.0/10

The new Taos retains the outgoing model’s engine, a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder. For 2025, it gains 16 horses for a total of 174, while torque remains the same at 184 lb-ft. The big change is the scrapping of the 7-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, known as DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) at Volkswagen, in favor of a more traditional 6-speed unit.

The reason? The DSG transmission has a distinctive behavior, more efficient in sporty driving thanks to its responsiveness at high revs. At the start, however, as well as at low speeds, it feels a little rougher, almost rustic with its frequent jerks. For the typical buyer, this just wasn't cutting it, hence the change. The new unit offers smoother starts. However, when you mash the throttle for pick-ups or hot starts, it's embarrassingly lazy.

Given that the Taos has no sporting vocation whatsoever, you could say so what. True, except that when an on-road situation demands a prompt response from the vehicle, it could be problematic. And this is a reality Sport mode doesn’t solve, only mitigates - at best.

Regarding the front-wheel drive version, know that only 5 percent of buyers opt for it. It's worth pointing out that that model benefits from a more rudimentary rear suspension (torsion beam rather than independent), so the behavior between 2- and 4-wheel drive models is somewhat different.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, on the road | Photo: Volkswagen

Driving the 2025 Volkswagen Taos: 7.5/10

Anyone with expectations regarding the sportiness of their Taos will be disappointed. This vehicle has a well-tuned, solid chassis, but it's comfort that dominates the experience when touring. Once underway, the Taos displays good stability in a straight line, and a certain aplomb in corners. However, its mechanics remain timid, and we already mentioned how the transmission reacts when pressed.

Consequently, you'll appreciate this model's behavior if your expectations are in line with what it can offer you: quiet and smooth transportation.

One element that could use improvement is soundproofing.

Fuel consumption

The changes made to the powertrain mean improved fuel consumption figures with the four-wheel drive version.

With a front-wheel-drive Taos, the averages are the same: 8.4L/100 km in town, 6.5L/100 km on the highway and a combined 7.6L/100 km.

With a Taos 4Motion, city driving drops from 9.9L to 9.4L/100 km, from 7.5L to 7.2L/100 km on the highway. The combined figure is 8.4L/100 km.

Our average consumption, during a test drive taking us mostly on country roads: 7.4L/100 km.

Finally, a bit of information that didn't fall on deaf ears at the presentation. Mechanical modifications will enable the engine to meet environmental standards over a longer period.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, wheels | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Volkswagen Taos versions and prices in Canada

The trim lineup is the same as in 2024, so buyers in Canada get the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. Trendline and Comfortline offer the most equipment upgrades, while Highline remains unchanged.

The best value for money comes with the base version with all-wheel drive.

- Taos Trendline (FWD) - $29,795

- Taos Trendline (4Motion) - $31,795

- Taos Comfortline - $35,295

- Taos Comfortline Black Edition - $36,995

- Taos Highline - $38,995

Options

- Sunroof with Comfortline model - $1,200

- Black roof with Black Edition variant - $500

- 19-inch wheels with Highline model - $500

The final word

The Taos continues to be an attractive option for buyers in 2025, with a slightly enhanced offering and more successful, consistent styling. There's still work to be done to make it a must-have, but overall, it remains recommendable.

Competitors of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos

- Chevrolet Trax

- Dodge Hornet

- Ford Escape

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Kona

- Jeep Compass

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Nissan Kicks

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Toyota Corolla Cross