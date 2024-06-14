We already know that Volkswagen will be bringing us a reworked Golf R soon, but the company had other things to share this week about the changes coming for 2025.

And there are, literally, a handful of them.

Five of the VW brand’s models will be redesigned for the coming year: the Jetta, Taos, Tiguan, Golf GTI and Golf R. In the current lineup, only the Atlas and ID.4 will remain unchanged. The Atlas, as well as the coupé-style Atlas Cross, both go their big updates last year, for the 2024 model-year.

The current 2024 Volkswagen Taos | Photo: Volkswagen

We don’t know what exactly the changes are for each model. The Jetta and Jetta GLI are set for an upgrade for next year, with speculation pointing to an unveiling in the second quarter of this year, which means imminently.

The Taos is likely getting a major refresh, and we can expect more details on that in the third quarter of this year.

The Tiguan, meanwhile, is set for an entirely new generation. Volkswagen plans to present it before the end of the year, and we'll of course be talking about a 2025 product.

And with the Golf GTI and Golf R models, we'll soon know more about the R. We know the R's power will increase from 315 to 329 hp. We'll see if the GTI version, currently rated at 241 hp, also gains. Both models will get revamped styling and upgraded technology.

Then there’s the big new addition coming to the VW lineup. The ID.Buzz, a modern, electric version of the legendary Type 2 van, has been long awaited and highly anticipated.

There had been plans for yet another new model joining the fray, but unfortunately the debut of the ID.7 in North America has been delayed.