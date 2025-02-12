• Here are pricing and changes for the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R.

The current generation of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R debuted for the 2022 model-year. For 2025, the duo gets aesthetic, technological and technical updates. Sadly, the new year marks the withdrawal of the manual gearbox option.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Golf GTI – starts at $36,495 CAD

The base price of the GTI is now set at $36,495, not counting transportation and preparation fees of $2,050. Two versions of the model will be available: the regular version and the Autobahn, which starts at $40,495.

Styling changes include a redesigned front bumper and headlamps with a signature red line. The grille is adorned with an illuminated logo and light bar, in keeping with current fashion. Volkswagen has also announced two new colours: Alpine Silver Metallic and Slate Blue Metallic. The model rides on standard 18-inch wheels.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

On board, the layout has been slightly reworked. Volkswagen's MIB3 multimedia system is accessed via a 12.9-inch screen, and the company promises a more intuitive interface and improved software performance.

And many will be happy to learn that the touch controls found on the steering wheel have been replaced by physical buttons.

Standard equipment also includes a wireless charger for cellular devices, navigation navigation, traffic sign recognition and display, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive headlights.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, front | Photo: Volkswagen

Under the hood, nothing changes, as the model's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine continues to deliver 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, relayed to the front wheels via a 7-speed automatic transmission (DSG).

Optional extras include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, a power sunroof and seats inspired by the European-only GTI Clubsport version.

2025 Golf GTI Autobahn - starts at $40,495

With regard to the Autobahn version, Volkswagen says its equipment matches that of the Performance version, which was offered last year.

This model adds the famous GTI Clubsport seats. Plus, its standard equipment is considerably enhanced by an electric sunroof, dynamic chassis control with adaptive dampers, more sporty steering, 8-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, head-up display, three-zone climate control, heated rear seats and automatic low-beam headlights.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, on the road | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Golf R – starts at $50,995

The Golf R is priced at $50,995. It has the same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as before, but it’s been calibrated to offer more with a cavalry of 328 hp, an increase of 13 over 2024. Volkswagen makes no mention of torque in this case, so we can only guess that it's the same at 295 lb-ft.

The big difference with the GTI, of course, is that power here is sent to all four wheels, which makes driving this R version a little magical.

On the outside, while the most powerful Golf remains easily recognizable, it also gets a new front bumper, illuminated logo and light strip. The 19-inch forged wheels are new and 20 percent lighter this year, says VW.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Inside, the multimedia system and layout are the same as in the GTI version, but Nappa leather is used for the ventilated front seats. In the rear, heating is standard for the outer seats. Wireless charger and Harman Kardon sound system are, unsurprisingly, standard.

The sunroof is also an option with this Golf R.

Golf R Black Edition – starts at $53,595

The Black Edition variant, priced at $53,595, features black accents throughout, including logos on the B-pillar, black-painted calipers and carbon-fibre accents. The 19-inch wheels are black as well. A two-tone option is also offered, with a black roof that contrasts two body colours, Pure White and Lapiz Blue Metallic. The other color offered with the Golf R is black (Mythos Black Metallic).

The model's performance level is also enhanced, with the option of a titanium exhaust for improved sound (and a weight reduction of 7 kg).

Fabric performance seats are also available.

Orders

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R 2025 are available to order now. The models are expected at dealerships in the spring of 2025.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Golf R, wheel | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, rear | Photo: Volkswagen