• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Audi A6 (Avant).

Porto, Portugal — This year, Audi is offering a new generation of its A6 sedan/wagon duo. Forget what’s been said in recent months about the four-ring brand using even numbers to designate electric models and odd numbers for gas-engine ones - the company has backtracked on that. Models of both types will bear the same name, with a distinction for the EVs.

The new sixth generation of the A6 will thus come in several flavours. Our hop across the pond to Portugal took us into the cockpit of the ICE variant. But a caveat: we did not actually drive it – that will come later. On this trip, we did however have occasion to the drive the A6 Avant, which is the wagon version.

But that’s useful just the same, since the A6 and its Avant sibling deliver pretty much an identical driving experience.

2025 Audi A6 - What's new?

As so often with the Germans, our Canadian market is getting one version initially, and we'll have to wait for the rest, like the S6 and RS6 versions. Also, given this model that we drove is for Europe, where it’s launching first, we’ll have to wait before Audi delivers all the details surrounding Canadian trims, pricing, etc.

And while the Avant version is not planned for North America for the moment, that could conceivably change, given that with the current, outgoing model, we do have the RS6 Avant performance version.

Suffice to say that the range will surely expand over time.

The new A6 is based on the Volkswagen Group's PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform. This is the first test of a gasoline model built on this structure.

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Audi A6: 8.5/10

Audi has shown over the decades that it can produce models with extraordinary lines (exhibits A and B: the TT, and the R8). It has also shown that it can produce ones with very conservative lines. The A6 sedan falls into the latter category; while it has its fans who like just the way it is, it’s not one to set pulses aflutter.

With this new version, Audi maintains a fairly traditional approach, but the A6 does sport slightly more distinctive lines, especially at the rear with a trunk with a raised tail, offering the effect of a spoiler for better downforce and improved aerodynamics. It's recognizable at first glance.

Also recognizable is the model's light signature, both front and rear. There are seven specific animations, and in the event of an emergency on the road, triangles can appear in the light strip, similar to those you find on the road to warn other drivers of danger. It’s ingenious and it improves safety.

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, front | Photo: Audi

As for the overall design, the front of the sedan is identical to that of the wagon variant, up to the B-pillar. And while the long-roof version seems longer, it actually isn’t; bumper to bumper, the two formats are the same length.

The presentation is most classic is at the front. We did note the vertical openings, located at the front edges. Those air vents are relatively new across the industry, but they’re spreading fast. Which is no surprise - they allow better air circulation and ensure better energy efficiency.

Ultimately, a close look at the A6 confirms a certain elegance, an attractive if discreet presence.

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, interior | Photo: Audi

The interior

Some brands have difficulty finding the right formula with the design of modern interiors, in good part because they’re so dominated by screens. Those can be tricky to integrated successfully into a cabin’s design. Audi, rightly renowned for its vehicle interiors, doesn’t seem bothered by the challenge. Aesthetically, the A6 is very attractive inside, and the way the screens blend into the whole is pleasing to the eye.

The level of comfort is pretty much beyond reproach. The front seats easily conform to the shape of your body and even in the back, you get a fairly royal treatment. We also appreciated the greater light that pours in thanks to the panoramic roof, the opacity of which can be adjusted to your preference.

You can supplement that with seven ambient lighting options. In short, you can really customize the experience. We should mention the presence on the options list of a four-zone climate control system. An air purifier is even included.

2026 Audi A6 Avant, digital data cluster | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2026 Audi A6: 9.0/10

As mentioned, screens are ubiquitous. In addition to the Virtual Cockpit in front of the driver, there’s the MMI (Multi Media Interface) multimedia system screen, and to its right the passenger screen (optional). The quality of the graphics is irreproachable and the 3D navigation maps are frankly magnificent; the experience of exploring Google Maps here is darn close to what your PC screen offers you.

The Bang & Olufsen audio system also offers an extraordinary listening experience, all the more appreciable due to the excellent level of soundproofing of the cabin. And there’s a neat innovation, that of receiving the navigation system’s verbal instructions... directly in the driver's headrest.

And of course, nothing is missing in terms of connectivity. Audi offers a more immersive experience for those who like to connect their lives to the functions of their vehicle.

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Audi A6: 8.5/10

The Canadian market is initially only getting one engine choice. A 3.0L turbo V6, delivers 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque on a silver platter, working in cahoots with an able 7-speed automatic transmission. The fruit of their work is sent to all four wheels and is managed by Audi's quattro system, another reference in the trade, as Audi loyalists already know.

With the adaptive suspension, you can choose optional directional rear wheels. Those can turn up to five degrees at low speed, in the opposing direction of the front ones, to improve maneuverability where space is limited. They can also pivot in the same direction as the front wheels, at higher speeds this time, to improve road holding in turns or facilitate lane changes.

Audi has also worked on the chassis with the aim of improving solidity, and in the process, the model's handling. Notably, the components located between the steering wheel and the wheels, namely the rack and pinion and the torsion bar, have been stiffened. The camber of the front axle has also been redesigned for better stability.

The 2026 Audi A6 Avant, on the road | Photo: Audi

Driving the 2025 Audi A6: 9.0/10

All these improvements have beneficial effects behind the wheel. In fact, you feel the car is more connected to the road than ever, or at least gives excellent feedback. The steering offers confidence-inspiring precision, whether you’re in the city, on the highway or on a winding road. The power, need we add, is more than sufficient.

As mentioned, our test drive had us behind the wheel of the Avant version, but we don’t see the sedan offering anything appreciably different.

Another interesting element is that the engine is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It allows you to drive in all-electric mode over short distances, but mainly, it serves to simply reduce fuel consumption by providing assistance with acceleration, by delivering instant and additional torque. It’s also capable of recovering energy, so its resources do not run out.

We should mention that our test was short, under four hours of driving time in all, but also that the weather conditions were atrocious. Under continual and abundant rain, the Audi A6 did not flinch, proving yet again the effectiveness of Audi’s all-wheel drive system.