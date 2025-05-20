• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq.

Ann Arbor, MI – Last fall, Cadillac invited us to discover the Vistiq, the model destined to become the brand's fourth electric SUV, after the Optiq, Lyriq and Escalade IQ. This newcomer positions itself between the latter two in the lineup.

In mid-May, we were invited again, this time to get behind the wheel of the model, which happened in the greater Detroit area. The impression was good during the unveiling, and it was equally good during this first drive.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Cadillac Vistiq – What’s new?

Broadly speaking, the Vistiq is the electric counterpart to the XT6, but note that it's slightly larger in terms of length, height and width. It uses the same electric components seen in other GM vehicles, so there are no surprises there.

The Vistiq offers a third row for those who need it. Yes, the Escalade IQ already offers that, but we're talking about two products aimed at distinct clienteles. And the price difference between the two is enormous, even if the Vistiq's starting price does nudge $100,000.

Technologically, notable are new features for navigation and the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 8.5/10

Say what you will, Cadillac has succeeded in creating an appealing visual signature for its EVs. From the Optiq to the Escalade IQ, via the Lyriq and this Vistiq, elegance is on point.

The Vistiq has presence and its stature commands attention. What subtly catches the eye is the stylistic difference between the variants offered: Sport, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. Their names speak for themselves.

What contributes most to the difference is the wheel size: 21 inches standard on the first two models, 22 on the other two, with the option to upgrade to 23-inch wheels on the Platinum. This, of course, adds to the visual impact, but on our pothole-riddled Canadian roads, it's impractical.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the quality is obvious, and aesthetically it’s all well-executed and tasteful, even if the layout of the main screen becomes redundant across GM products. The 33-inch screen can display all the information you desire, but be aware that some configurations mean certain information will be hidden by the steering wheel; expect a period of acclimatization to get comfortable with it all.

Different colour combinations are possible (eight exterior, four interior) and visual accents (wood trim, carbon-fibre, etc.) will vary from one trim to another. Some will appeal more than others, but in all cases, the team responsible for designing the cabin did an excellent job.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, rear seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

Of major relevance with such a model is the space available in the second and third rows. And well, it's impressive, primarily due to the model's dimensions, but also to the flat floor, which adds to the spacious feel. With all three rows in place, you have 431 litres of cargo volume in the trunk. That expands to 1,218 litres with the third row folded, and then to 2,272 with the second row folded.

And a word about the soundproofing: impeccable.

And because we’re dealing with a luxury model, which aims to push the boundaries and offer more, it's possible to have a five-zone automatic climate control system. FIVE!

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, five-zone climate control system | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, data for EV powertrain | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 9.0/10

At the static presentation of the model, we had to be content with what was announced on paper, such as the 23-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos technology or the standard Super Cruise system, which by the end of 2025 will offer a total of two million km of roads and highways on which a semi-autonomous driving experience will be possible. Now, we were able to test it all.

The audio system, for one, lives up to the hype. It sounds true, and all types of music benefit from it.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

We were happy to note that the Super Cruise system, is increasingly usable on country roads. One new feature, in the version introduced with the Vistiq, is that with integrated navigation, the system detects if you’re in the wrong lane when approaching an exit. It will then - calmly - make the necessary changes to put you in the correct lane at the exit. A very interesting feature.

For navigation, with the Premium Luxury variant, you get augmented reality. Basically, directions are added to the head-up display system, information that doesn't appear at the base of the windshield, but directly in your field of vision, “literally” on the road ahead. It's effective, once your eyes and brain adjust to it.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 8.0/10

The Vistiq is powered by a 102-kWh battery and two electric motors. These are essentially the same components as found in the Lyriq, with the configuration currently used in the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, meaning 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to achieve 0-97 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, by activating the Velocity Max mode, which is always accessible when needed (equivalent to the Blazer EV SS's Wide Open Watts or WOW mode).

Frankly, it’s impressive how this mass (6326 lb) moves with such power.

The official range is announced at 483 km. More comprehensive tests than we were able to carry out on this day will be needed to verify if that’s realistic.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, in red | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 9.0/10

With any electric model, it's easier to anticipate what awaits you behind the wheel. The ride is smooth, the acceleration linear, the silence impressive, even if an electronic sound is offered. Of course, there’s also the relative absence of sensation.

What struck us most behind the wheel is that once it's moving, you forget you're driving an electric model. This is partly attributable to the fluidity offered by the powertrain, but also to the soundproofing.

Unless you have unrealistic expectations for such a vehicle, you will not be disappointed. In other words, don't look for sportiness or thrills, and you'll be satisfied.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, headlight, bumper | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Cadillac Vistiq versions and pricing in Canada

On entry into the model offering, you'll find the Sport and Luxury variants, which differ only in appearance and are each priced at $92,999, before fees. The equipment is comprehensive, including heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. Heated second-row seats, five-zone climate control, the AKG audio system, a two-section sunroof (a third fixed one in the rear), 126-colour ambient lighting and two wireless phone charging pads are also included.

With the Premium Luxury and Platinum models, you add air suspension, rear-wheel steering, augmented reality navigation, night vision and, in the Platinum only, Brembo brakes.

The respective prices are $110,799 and $117,499.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Cadillac is not on its first electric SUV here, and it shows. The execution is flawless, and the model delivers what's expected of it and, Cadillac hopes, what the target clientele desires from a luxury electric utility vehicle offering three rows.

The price raises questions. Generally, in this price range, customers aren’t too skittish. The question will be whether they want something more ostentatious with the Escalade IQ, or if they will ultimately find satisfaction with the Lyriq… and save some $20,000 in the process.

With any new EV model, we're on uncertain ground, but confidence reigns at Cadillac regarding the new Vistiq. We’ll know soon enough if consumers share the feeling.