• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Genesis GV70.

Houston, TX - The luxury SUV market is more competitive than ever, yet the Genesis GV70 continues to forge a path in the segment, and do it with quiet confidence. Launched in 2022, the compact SUV accounted for 57 percent of Genesis sales in Canada last year (3,375 units sold). This is, without a doubt, the brand's flagship model.

For 2026, the GV70 returns with a discreet but well-executed mid-cycle refresh, focusing on assertive elegance, steadily progressing technology and an interior refinement that rivals the German big boys.

Manufactured in Alabama and South Korea, the compact SUV looks set to remain the brand's mainstay, both north and south of the border.

2026 Genesis GV70, front | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Genesis GV70 - What's new?

Visually, the GV70 retains its athletic lines but enhances styling with a redesigned G-Matrix grille, micro-lens array headlights stacked in two lines and reworked 19- or 21-inch wheels. At the rear, the turn signals now align with the two-line theme, providing a neat visual continuity.

Inside is where the update is most substantial and noticeable. Genesis introduces a 27-inch OLED screen that merges instrumentation and infotainment into an ensemble that is as vast as it is technological. Looked at from the inside, this 2026 edition isn't just a refresh; it's an assertive move upmarket.

2026 Genesis GV70, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2026 Genesis GV70 – 9.0/10

You'll have to play close attention to spot the changes between the 2025 and 2026 models. At the front, the G-Matrix grille adopts a more assertive shield shape, while the new micro-lens array (MLA) headlights, still arranged in two horizontal lines, reinforce the brand's distinctive light signature.

The side profile retains that muscular and balanced look, now supported by redesigned 19- or 21-inch wheels, which add a touch of sophistication without veering into excess.

2026 Genesis GV70, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

At the rear, the taillights now align with the dual-band design of the headlights, ensuring visual coherence from one end of the vehicle to the other.

The whole design aligns with Genesis' “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy, where every detail is considered to project both refinement and performance.

2026 Genesis GV70, interior | Photo: Genesis

2026 Genesis GV70, second row seats | Photo: Genesis

Interior of the 2026 Genesis GV70 – 9.0/10

The GV70 delivers, once again, an environment at once zen and highly technological, inspired, Genesis says, by the beauty of wide-open spaces and the Korean design philosophy. The Nappa leathers available in the high-end models are accompanied by orange seatbelts and coordinated topstitching.

All these elements add visual and tactile richness, while the ambient lighting and the 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system immerse passengers in a high-level sensory experience.

The new horizontal and fluid screen layout frees up the cabin while accentuating its modern side.

Special mention to the relocated wireless charging pad, an ergonomic improvement, and the automated tri-zone climate control system.

2026 Genesis GV70, steering wheel | Photo: Genesis

Technology in the 2026 Genesis GV70 – 8.0/10

Genesis didn't overhaul so much as enhance the tech in its compact SUV. The 2026 GV70 improves voice recognition – now usable to control the climate system and the windows – while integrating over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The digital key 2.0 allows remote vehicle management, and the smart key extends to the second row for added convenience.

On the safety and assistance front, lane keeping assist has been smoothed out, hands-on detection on the steering wheel makes its appearance, and the automated parking feature can now handle diagonal spaces.

In short, Genesis looks to innovate, yes, but always in the service of ease of use.

The all-new 27-inch OLED screen integrates the instrument cluster and the infotainment system into a single, extended horizontal layout. The configuration takes some getting used to, but not that much and then it’s enjoyable to use.

2026 Genesis GV70, on the road | Photo: Genesis

Powertrains of the 2026 Genesis GV70 – 8.0/10

No drastic changes under the hood: Genesis carries over the two gasoline engines. The 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder develops 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque and offers an ideal balance for the majority of owners. It’s also the model that offers the best value for money.

Those looking for a surplus of power and a more muscular response will turn to the 3.5L twin-turbo V6 delivering 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

2026 Genesis GV70, on the road | Photo: Genesis

Driving the 2026 Genesis GV70 – 8.5/10

The GV70 is not a lightning bolt like the Porsche Macan or a scalpel like the BMW X3, but that's not its mission. Its driving is poised, controlled and comfortable. Thanks to the electronic suspension with road preview via camera, imperfections are smoothed out with ease, while the new body motion control reinforces stability during changes in pace.

And if you feel like it, the new Terrain mode allows you to venture with confidence on snow, mud or sand.

These engines are exemplars of flexibility. Never brutal, they offer a generous power range at all engine speeds.

Fuel consumption

The 4-cylinder shows a consumption of 12.0L/100 km in the city and 8.9 on the highway, while the V6 delivers, officially, 13.1L/100 km in the city and 9.4 on the highway. This is within the average considering the power delivered by the turbo engines.

Our day of testing at the wheel of the 3.5L-equipped Sport variant ended with a reading of 11.2L/100 km.

2026 Genesis GV70, wheel | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The 2026 Genesis GV70 doesn't try to impress at all costs: it seduces with its coherence, its refinement and its unbeatable value for money. By focusing on a subtle but well-executed evolution, Genesis confirms its ability to establish itself permanently in the landscape of automotive luxury.

For those looking for an elegant, well-equipped and above all comfortable SUV that’s high-tech without being overly complicated, it's a no-brainer.

