New and Improved 2025 Genesis GV70 Debuts in Beijing

The updated 2025 Genesis GV70 has been presented at the Beijing Motor Show.

The GV70 SUV is by far the biggest sales performer in the Genesis model range; the SUV has also earned a very solid reputation for its quality and capabilities.

And it will be improved in 2025, at least going by what Genesis presented at the Beijing Auto Show in China this week.

The all-new 2025 Genesis GV70 | Photo: Genesis

The 2025 GV70 shown there will first go on sale in South Korea next month, but its launch in North America shouldn’t be far behind. The changes announced are expected to apply to our 2025 models – though that remains to be confirmed.

Also yet to be confirmed are most of the details regarding the changes made to the model. Genesis did spill the beans regarding the main updates to the GV70’s exterior design and interior layout.

Exterior design of 2025 Genesis GV70 | Photo: Genesis

2025 Genesis GV70 – What’s new?

The exterior gets a new grille, new headlamp units and a revised front bumper with skid plate. At the rear, the turn signals have been moved lower, to the upper part of the bumper, below the lights.

The Sport model features a new front bumper with larger air intakes, a new rear diffuser and unique 21-inch wheels with a dark metallic finish.

Interior of 2025 Genesis GV70 | Photo: Genesis

Inside, the changes are more visible. Previously, there was one screen for driver information, but integrated within a more traditional space that could accommodate dials. The second screen, for the multimedia system, was perched on the dashboard, atop the center console. That’s gone, replaced by a single 27-inch screen integrating both displays.

First impression? It doesn't look as good at first glance, but that's a matter of taste.

There are also changes to the ambient lighting and new controls for the climate control system.

Interior of 2025 Genesis GV70 | Photo: Genesis

For the moment, no changes have been announced for the powertrains. This is to be expected, as we're not talking about a new generation here, but rather a mid-cycle update.

The current GV70 is available with a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder and a 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6, offering 300 and 375 hp and 311 and 391 lb-ft of torque respectively.

And, of course, there's the all-electric variant.

2025 Genesis GV70 grey | Photo: Genesis

In Beijing, Genesis also presented an upgraded version of the electric version of the G80 sedan, as well as a G80 Magma. That moniker is henceforth used to designate Genesis high-performance models, as introduced officially last month in New York.

See: New York 2024: Genesis Heats Things Up with Magma Sub-Label

There’s no word yet regarding North American prospects for the revised electric G80. As for the G80 Magma, it’s not worth holding our breath on that one – in New York, the company explained that that model is earmarked exclusively for the Middle East.