• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Bowmanville, ON – Hyundai launched the Elantra N, the performance version of its compact sedan, three years ago now. The model made a splash thanks to impressive performance and handling that’s up there with the best of the segment’s sports sedans.

Knowing that Albert Biermann, the man who gave birth to the previous generation of the BMW M5, is behind this car's design, it becomes easier to understand.

Three years after the Elantra N's debut, the company now brings forth the TCR variant, named in honour of the Touring Car Championship race series, which features cars very similar to what the company is offering enthusiasts with this TCR version.

We were invited by Hyundai Canada to Mosport Circuit (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) in Ontario to test the model and discover its subtleties.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: What's new?

The TCR model is based on the N variant of the Elantra, and the units reserved by future owners will be transformed at the factory to receive the treatment.

We’ll get into the details of the changes further down, but basically, the primary objective behind them is to enhance the level of performance, with appearance being a secondary goal.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: 7.0/10

One striking feature about this new offering is the carbon-fibre wing grafted onto the rear. This is not just a simple flourish – it’s adjustable according to the desired downforce for track sessions. Because yes, Hyundai Elantra N TCR owners are liable to be the type to spend time on the track with their car.

You may also notice different wheels at the front. Those are 19-inch forged units the design of which is tailored to accommodate an N Performance brake system, with four-piston calipers and a two-piece rotor for better ventilation. The regular version has a single-piston, solid-disc system. At the rear, there are no changes in this area.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

As for the tires, the TCR gets even higher-performance rubber than the regular N. The N’s Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires are replaced by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, better suited for the track. Take note though, that the more specialized tires are out of their element in cold weather or rain. The regular (N) variant rides on slightly less high-performance, but better-balanced tires.

There are four colour options: white, grey, black and the recognizable blue of the N models. As for the decals you can see on one of the vehicles present at the event, that is an option that can be added at the dealership.

Otherwise, a TCR logo at the rear, door sills with the model's name and specific welcome lighting for this version are also included.

The only real disappointment is that the Elantra is not Hyundai's most beautiful model. The rear is acceptable, but the front end is far from universally loved.

And, of course, with this new variant, you have to not mind being seen in a car with that park bench of a spoiler on its trunk; it's not for everyone.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the changes are more subtle than the park bench. The steering wheel is covered in Alcantara and features a top-centre marker so you always know instantly how to return the front wheels to the straight-ahead position. The gear selector and centre console are also decorated with the pleasant-to-the-touch Alcantara material. Below sit model-specific floor mats, and you’re held in place by snazzy blue front seat belts.

For the rest, you get everything the N version offers: an excellent driving position, as well as welcoming, comfortable and supportive seats. The multimedia system and instrument cluster screens are highly configurable, which is particularly useful when using the drive modes and looking to get track-relevant information, such as tire temperature.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: 9.0/10

Nothing changes with this TCR version compared to the regular N. The 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder is the same and delivers the same output: 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. The performance can be boosted to 286 horsepower with the NGS (N Grin Shift) mode, but only when the 8-speed automatic transmission is present. (The model is also available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with rev-matching on downshifts.)

While power isn't an issue as such, it would have been nice to find an engine offering a little something extra, but we understand the strategy. In any case, it wasn't a customer demand. This TCR variant is the result of feedback received from Elantra N owners who wanted a little more from their ride, particularly in terms of grip and braking.

Hyundai is giving them what they asked for, while keeping the price very reasonable. More on that below.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: 9.5/10

As compelling as the experience behind the wheel of an Elantra N is, it's even more so with the changes brought by this TCR variant.

We had a few sessions on Mosport's development track, driving both the TCR version and a standard Elantra N to compare their behavior.

The finding is striking. First, with the higher-performance brakes, the power and stability felt when you jump on the left pedal are impressive. This allows for a significantly shorter braking zone, so you can attack corners with more velocity. Another reason you can do that is that the tire grip makes the car stick to the road even more. Switching from one version to the other, the difference was stark. Let's just say we were dancing a lot more with the Elantra N when hitting the corners.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR pricing in Canada

It's pretty simple with the Elantra N TCR. The manual gearbox variant is priced at $47,599, the one with the auto transmission $49,199.

Those interested in a version should contact their dealer and make a request. Initially, we knew the production run for this version would be very limited, but Hyundai Canada is gradually increasing its numbers. At launch, the forecast was between 100 and 200 units.

Fun fact: we may have driven TCR variants on this day, but production of the model has actually not yet started. Hyundai Canada itself modified three Elantra Ns to allow us to test the TCR treatment. The first units are expected in the country in late 2025 or early 2026.

Other fun fact: Hyundai in the U.S. is not even yet certain if it will go ahead with this offering. If they were to pass, it would only add to the value of the editions delivered in Canada.

The final word

The Hyundai Elantra N TCR is aimed at a specific audience: fans of track driving and sharp performance. Don’t expect to see many of them on the road. And kudos to Hyundai Canada, as the N performance division celebrates its 10th birthday, for working to please its customer base.

The popularity of N models is slowly growing. In Canada, Hyundai estimates the number of N product owners and fans to be 5,000.