• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Lexus ES.

San Diego, CA - The Lexus ES undergoes a major transformation for 2026. For a long time, this large luxury sedan relied almost exclusively on comfort and a quiet ride, leaving driving dynamics to German rivals like the BMW 5 Series or Audi A6.

The eighth-generation model arrives with both hybrid and all-electric versions. More modern and more technological, the 2026 ES clearly shows more ambition. Lexus maintains its obsession with comfort but finally injects a bit of personality into a vehicle that was previously nothing so much as a beautiful living room on wheels.

2026 Lexus ES - What’s new?

Visually, the Lexus ES adopts a completely new design for this eighth generation. However, when it comes to the powertrains, Lexus dipped into Toyota's corporate parts bin.

The best news is undoubtedly that Lexus continues to invest in a sedan at a time when SUVs dominate the market. This strategy deserves to be highlighted and saluted.

| Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2026 Lexus ES - 7.5/10

The new ES adopts a radically different design language, one inspired by the LF-ZC concept. The fastback silhouette gives the car a more dynamic stance than before, while the L-shaped lighting signatures become the brand's new distinctive visual hallmark.

There are, however, a few styling missteps, such as a rear end styled like an SUV hatchback despite the car featuring a traditional trunk. It feels as though Lexus was embarrassed to present a true sedan. Did the design team feel obligated to leave traces of SUV styling cues to make the model more acceptable to buyers?

The vehicle also grows in every direction. It’s longer (5,140 mm), wider and taller, which significantly improves interior room.

| Photo: B.Charette

Aerodynamics were another focus, Lexus told us. The hybrid version claims a drag coefficient (Cx) of 0.28, while the electric model performs even better at 0.25.

There’s no missing the now-ubiquitous full-width rear light bar, emblazoned with the Lexus name. In 2026, this feature has practically become mandatory; automotive designers might fear they face a fine if they neglect to install one.

Overall, the styling of the ES is much more eye-catching.

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

Interior of the 2026 Lexus ES – 8.0/10

The previous ES was certainly comfortable, but this new generation pushes the experience further. Rear legroom increases by 36 mm, while headroom and shoulder room also improve. Rear passengers will now feel as though they're traveling in business class. The VIP variant even features an Ottoman seat on the rear passenger side. Additionally, the seats are positioned slightly higher, facilitating entry and egress.

The interior finish remains a benchmark. Lexus continues to offer rich materials, flawless assembly and a typically Japanese zen ambiance, including faux-bamboo trim on high-end models.

Electronic door handles equipped with a Safe Exit Assist function are now standard. This system warns occupants if a vehicle is approaching before the door is opened. High-end versions add a power door-closing assist feature.

| Photo: Lexus

Technology in the 2026 Lexus ES – 9.0/10

For years, the Lexus multimedia system offered the user-friendliness of an old Betamax VCR. Fortunately, the setup has been thoroughly overhauled. The new interface features a more intuitive split-screen display and quicker voice controls. Response times are now virtually instantaneous. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is dual-device Bluetooth connectivity.

Depending on the trim level, available features include a head-up display, a 17-speaker, 1,800-watt Mark Levinson premium audio system on top-tier models, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging for two smartphones and USB ports in both the front and rear. Electric variants even add a motorized charge port door — at this price point, Lexus likely considers opening a small door manually to be excessive physical exertion.

Finally, select navigation data can be integrated directly into the digital instrument cluster, improving daily ergonomics.

| Photo: B.Charette

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus ES – 8.0/10

The hybrid version now serves as the entry-level powertrain. It pairs the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine found in the Toyota Crown with an electric system for a total output of 244 hp. All-wheel drive (AWD) comes standard on all 350h models in Canada. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes approximately 7.3 seconds. Lexus projects fuel consumption of around 5.3L/100 km, an excellent figure for a luxury sedan of this size.

For the fully electric version, Lexus borrowed the powertrain architecture used in the latest Highlander, as well as the C-HR and bZ models. Two-wheel-drive (2WD) configurations receive a 221-hp front motor and a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery. Estimated range reaches around 481 km with the standard 19-inch wheels, and roughly 450 km when equipped with the 21-inch tires. The 0-100 km/h sprint is rated at around 8 seconds. While not a performance car, its operational smoothness is exemplary.

The high-output electric version adds a second electric motor to the rear axle for a combined output of 338 hp. Using the DIRECT4 system, torque distribution automatically varies between the axles to optimize stability and acceleration. This version achieves 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds while delivering an estimated range of up to 444 km.

| Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2026 Lexus ES – 8.5/10

The Lexus ES does not match the driving dynamics of its German rivals. Tranquility and ride comfort have always been the primary selling points of this sedan, and Lexus has simply added a touch of spice. Comfort remains the absolute priority. However, the new, more rigid platform and multilink rear suspension provide greater steering precision and improved control over body movements.

The electric versions deliver much more instantaneous and silent acceleration. The ES thus stays true to its relaxing luxury philosophy, but it finally possesses a bit more character than before. The extra power of the 500e comes with a higher curb weight, which numbs the steering feel and makes it less communicative. In our opinion, the 350e adequately meets all electric driving requirements.

Fuel and energy consumption

Lexus announces an average fuel consumption rating of around 5.3L/100 km for the hybrid version, courtesy of a fifth-generation electric motor and a more advanced management system. These are impressive numbers for a sedan of this size.

On the electric front, the ES 350e offers up to 481 km of range, while the ES 500e AWD delivers up to 444 km. Electric models adopt a NACS port (compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network) and get a battery preconditioning system to accelerate DC fast charging. The maximum charging speed on a fast charger is 150 kW, enabling a 10-to-80 percent charge in 28 minutes. The onboard Level 2 charging capacity is 11 kW.

| Photo: Lexus

2026 Lexus ES - Canadian pricing

The base 350h hybrid is priced at $59,900 CAD before transport and preparation fees (amounting to $63,300, plus taxes). The 350h Premium trim is listed at $62,590, while the Premium + requires an expenditure of $66,560.

The lineup then offers nine electric variants. Lexus succeeded in offering an all-electric model for only $3,000 more than the hybrid. The 350e Signature starts at $62,525, followed by the Premium at $63,990, the Luxury at $71,565, the Luxury + at $73,940 and the 350e Executive VIP at $77,970.

For all-wheel-drive configurations, the 500e AWD Signature starts at $65,525, followed by the Premium at $66,990, the Luxury at $74,565 and the Luxury + at $77,135.

| Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The 2026 Lexus ES represents arguably the most significant evolution in the history of the nameplate. More elegant, more technological and now entering the 100-percent electric space, it mimics BMW’s strategy by offering a single vehicle with multiple powertrain flavours. This brilliant approach allows Lexus to adapt rapidly to market fluctuations by adjusting the production ratio of electric or hybrid models based on demand.

It is also worth noting that the electric version costs only $3,000 more than the hybrid model, and that the 350e variant will comfortably meet the needs of EV buyers. The 2026 ES matures into a modern luxury sedan with real road presence and a dominant market position. Toyota remains prudent — a strategy that has served it well so far — while pushing forward with a highly convincing all-electric offering.

2026 Lexus ES competitors